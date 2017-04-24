Er is een update voor versie 8.0 van Vi IMproved, oftewel Vim, uitgekomen. Deze universele editor is ooit door Bram Moolenaar voor de Commodore Amiga ontwikkeld, maar is tegenwoordig ook voor Unix, Linux, macOS, OS/2, DOS en Windows beschikbaar. Vim wordt niet actief ontwikkeld en meestal zitten er een paar jaar tussen de verschillende versies. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
Updated Vim 8.0 available with 586 patches
I have built a version of Vim 8.0 with all the latest patches. This is mainly interesting for MS-Windows users who download the binary. Upgrading to this version is recommended, since it fixes many problems.
I have renamed the original Vim 8.0 files to include the patchlevel. The new files are both available as "80" and "80-586". Note that caching may cause the "80" file to still be the old one.
Since patch 8.0.0029 removed support for older MS-Windows systems, only MS-Windows XP and later are supported. Omitted in this version are:
- The 16-bit DOS, OS/2 and Amiga versions, these are obsolete.
- The MS-Windows versions for Windows older than XP