Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Door , , 0 reacties
Bron: Vim

Vim logo (75 pix)Er is een update voor versie 8.0 van Vi IMproved, oftewel Vim, uitgekomen. Deze universele editor is ooit door Bram Moolenaar voor de Commodore Amiga ontwikkeld, maar is tegenwoordig ook voor Unix, Linux, macOS, OS/2, DOS en Windows beschikbaar. Vim wordt niet actief ontwikkeld en meestal zitten er een paar jaar tussen de verschillende versies. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Updated Vim 8.0 available with 586 patches

I have built a version of Vim 8.0 with all the latest patches. This is mainly interesting for MS-Windows users who download the binary. Upgrading to this version is recommended, since it fixes many problems.

I have renamed the original Vim 8.0 files to include the patchlevel. The new files are both available as "80" and "80-586". Note that caching may cause the "80" file to still be the old one.

Since patch 8.0.0029 removed support for older MS-Windows systems, only MS-Windows XP and later are supported. Omitted in this version are:
  • The 16-bit DOS, OS/2 and Amiga versions, these are obsolete.
  • The MS-Windows versions for Windows older than XP
Vim 7.4 screenshot
Versienummer 8.0.586
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, Windows XP, macOS, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Server 2003, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Vim
Download https://groups.google.com/forum/#!topic/vim_announce/s170G-pJ-gI
Bestandsgrootte 7,91MB
Licentietype GPL
Reacties (0)
Vorige download Volgende download

Update-historie

Meer historie
Overige software

Gerelateerde producten

Vim geen prijs bekend
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties


Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn


Nintendo Switch Samsung Galaxy S8+ LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel 2 Sony Bravia A1 OLED Microsoft Xbox One (Scorpio) Apple iPhone 8

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Carsom.nl de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*