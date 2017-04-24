Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Door , , 0 reacties
Bron: Microsoft, submitter: Loller1

Visual Studio Code is een opensource code-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Ondersteuning voor de meest gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig, en kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft enkele dagen geleden versie 1.11.2 uitgebracht die een aantal problemen uit versie 1.11 oplost. De beknopte aankondiging ziet er als volgt uit:

1.11.2 Update
We are releasing a 1.11.2 update to add the 1.11 translations and address a handful of issues.

1.11.1 Update
In the 1.11.1 update, we fixed these issues.

Troubleshooting
Some users are reporting issues with the new Git integration and the keyboard layout support. If you like to go back to the previous behavior, you can apply the following workarounds:
  • Git integration - Run the SCM: Disable Preview SCM command.
  • Keyboard layout - Use the setting "keyboard.dispatch": "keyCode".
Versienummer 1.11.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Microsoft
Download https://code.visualstudio.com/Download
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
Reacties (0)
Vorige download

Update-historie

System en netwerk utilities

Gerelateerde producten

Microsoft Visual Studio geen prijs bekend
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties


Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn


Nintendo Switch Samsung Galaxy S8+ LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel 2 Sony Bravia A1 OLED Microsoft Xbox One (Scorpio) Apple iPhone 8

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Carsom.nl de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*