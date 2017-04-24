Door Japke Rosink, maandag 24 april 2017 07:50, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Microsoft, submitter: Loller1

Visual Studio Code is een opensource code-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Ondersteuning voor de meest gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig, en kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft enkele dagen geleden versie 1.11.2 uitgebracht die een aantal problemen uit versie 1.11 oplost. De beknopte aankondiging ziet er als volgt uit: