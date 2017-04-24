Microsoft heeft eerder deze maand een nieuwe versie van zijn .NET Framework uitgebracht met 4.7 als het versienummer. Momenteel is er nog geen stand-alone versie binnen te hengelen, en kan deze versie alleen via de Windows 10 Creators Update geïnstalleerd worden. Microsoft zal later wel stand-alone versies van .NET Framework 4.7 aanbieden voor Windows 7 SP1, 8.1, 10 RS1 en 10 RS2 en Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1, 2012, 2012 R2 en 2016. De beknopte aankondiging ziet er als volgt uit:
Announcing the .NET Framework 4.7
Today, we are announcing the release of the .NET Framework 4.7. It’s included in the Windows 10 Creators Update. We’ve added support for targeting the .NET Framework 4.7 in Visual Studio 2017, also updated today. The .NET Framework 4.7 will be released for additional Windows versions soon. We’ll make an announcement when we have the final date.
The .NET Framework 4.7 includes improvements in several areas:
You can see the complete list of improvements and the API diff in the .NET Framework 4.7 release notes.
- High DPI support for Windows Forms applications on Windows 10
- Touch support for WPF applications on Windows 10
- Enhanced cryptography support
- Performance and reliability improvements
To get started, upgrade to Windows 10 Creators Update and then install the update to Visual Studio 2017.