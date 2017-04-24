Door Japke Rosink, maandag 24 april 2017 07:50, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Microsoft

Microsoft heeft eerder deze maand een nieuwe versie van zijn .NET Framework uitgebracht met 4.7 als het versienummer. Momenteel is er nog geen stand-alone versie binnen te hengelen, en kan deze versie alleen via de Windows 10 Creators Update geïnstalleerd worden. Microsoft zal later wel stand-alone versies van .NET Framework 4.7 aanbieden voor Windows 7 SP1, 8.1, 10 RS1 en 10 RS2 en Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1, 2012, 2012 R2 en 2016. De beknopte aankondiging ziet er als volgt uit: