Alex Birj heeft versie 5.8.7 van Usenet Explorer uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen bestanden van Usenet worden gedownload. Usenet Explorer kenmerkt zich onder meer door een laag processor- en geheugengebruik, en uitgebreide mogelijkheden, wat het voor beginnende gebruikers misschien minder geschikt maakt. Sinds versie 5.8.5 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
Changes in version 5.8.7:
Changes in version 5.8.6:
- Observed and fixed an issue when the number of articles in a newsgroup could turn negative which being unsigned positive showed a large number, the issue was self rectifying / transient and probably could happen only in the case when there were duplicate parts crossposted.
- Fully fixed a rare old race condition during the process of getting search service results while getting headers or loading a newsgroup at the same time, it was there since when sets were added to the search result view, but mostly it wasn't so noticeable as there was damage control, but not the root cause solved as in this release.
- Detected and fixed an old memory allocation issue which was unlikely, but could happen e.g. in parts view.
- Double clicking in the search view on a compact set will trigger download with the immediate priority instead of doing nothing (as there is nothing to expand).
- Secure connection to download the next version instead of http.
- Refined downloadable kill filter code.