Winaero heeft versie 1.60 van zijn Tweaker-programma uitgebracht. Dit programma bevat een verzameling van 'tweaks' die de functionaliteit en het uiterlijk van bepaalde functies van Windows aan kunnen passen, zoals het aantal rijen en kolommen in de Alt+Tab switcher, het aanpassen van het contextmenu of wat de extra functietoetsen op het keyboard doen. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
What's new in Winaero Tweaker 1.60
- Proper Windows 11 23H2 detection.
- The Startup sound checkbox now reflects the actual status (enabled or disabled) in recent Windows versions.
- The Hide Pages in Settings option now allows hiding the Home page on Windows 11.
- You can now disable Copilot on both Windows 10 and Windows 11.
- New and improved context menu features:
- Remove the "Edit in Notepad" context menu entry on Windows 11.
- Add Copilot to the desktop context menu.
- On Windows 11, you can now restore the "Edit" entry for images, and set it to any app of your choice!
- Terminal Profiles context menu has been reworked. It now shows profiles available in the JSON config file, and allows adding any of them to the right-click menu of folders. There are also little improvements here and there in this option.
- I have updated the Navigation Pane - default items option. It can now properly differentiate the Home and Quick Access folders, and also allows removing the Gallery item.
- The Show BSOD details setting has got a dedicated option to disable the "Smiley" thing.
- It is now possible to add Classic User Accounts to the Control Panel (control.exe).
- Under Tools on the left, you will find a new option to reset preview thumbnail cache. It is useful if you see corrupted or missing folder or file previews in File Explorer. This works in all Windows versions supported by the app (Windows 7+).
- You can now set any desired folder to be File Explorer's start folder instead of Home or Quick Access.
- Finally, in Winaero Tweaker, the Recent changes page can now be opened with a shortcut, from the menu, and via a new toolbar button.