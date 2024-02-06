Mozilla heeft een update voor versie 122 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. De browser vereist sinds versie 116 minimaal Windows 10 of macOS 10.15 en kan nu overweg met passkeys die in Apples keychain zijn opgeslagen. Er worden voortaan ook afbeeldingen in zoeksuggesties getoond en zijn er verbeteringen aangebracht in het vertalen van webpagina's. In versie 122.0.1 zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Fixed Fixed the Library and Sidebar context menus only displaying Multi-Account Containers icons in the "Open in New Container Tab" menu. (Bug 1876518)

Fixed an issue when clicking the Dismiss button in notification pop-ups on Windows causing a webpage in a new tab. (Bug 1848801)

Fixed the yaru-remix system theme not applying correctly on Linux. (Bug 1877002)

Fixed adding an extra new line to a rule in the Developer Tools' Inspector when copying it to the clipboard. (Bug 1876220)

Rolled back a keyboard behavior change made to the Developer Tools' Rules view when validating a property name or input with the Enter key. This moves the focus to the next input, as was the behavior in Firefox 121. (Bug 1877457)

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:

Mozilla Firefox 122.0.1 voor Windows (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 122.0.1 voor Linux (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 122.0.1 voor macOS (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 122.0.1 voor Windows (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 122.0.1 voor Linux (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 122.0.1 voor macOS (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 122.0.1 voor Windows (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox 122.0.1 voor Linux (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox 122.0.1 voor macOS (Fries)