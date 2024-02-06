Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 122.0.1

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft een update voor versie 122 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. De browser vereist sinds versie 116 minimaal Windows 10 of macOS 10.15 en kan nu overweg met passkeys die in Apples keychain zijn opgeslagen. Er worden voortaan ook afbeeldingen in zoeksuggesties getoond en zijn er verbeteringen aangebracht in het vertalen van webpagina's. In versie 122.0.1 zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Fixed
  • Fixed the Library and Sidebar context menus only displaying Multi-Account Containers icons in the "Open in New Container Tab" menu. (Bug 1876518)
  • Fixed an issue when clicking the Dismiss button in notification pop-ups on Windows causing a webpage in a new tab. (Bug 1848801)
  • Fixed the yaru-remix system theme not applying correctly on Linux. (Bug 1877002)
  • Fixed adding an extra new line to a rule in the Developer Tools' Inspector when copying it to the clipboard. (Bug 1876220)
  • Rolled back a keyboard behavior change made to the Developer Tools' Rules view when validating a property name or input with the Enter key. This moves the focus to the next input, as was the behavior in Firefox 121. (Bug 1877457)

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 122.0.1 voor Windows (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 122.0.1 voor Linux (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 122.0.1 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 122.0.1 voor Windows (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 122.0.1 voor Linux (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 122.0.1 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 122.0.1 voor Windows (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 122.0.1 voor Linux (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 122.0.1 voor macOS (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox - about schem op Windows 11

Versienummer 122.0.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 06-02-2024 17:23
18 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

06-02-2024 • 17:23

18

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

27-05 Mozilla Firefox 139.0 20
18-05 Mozilla Firefox 138.0.4 13
13-05 Mozilla Firefox 138.0.3 10
02-05 Mozilla Firefox 138.0.1 9
29-04 Mozilla Firefox 138.0 11
16-04 Mozilla Firefox 137.0.2 8
08-04 Mozilla Firefox 137.0.1 29
01-04 Mozilla Firefox 137.0 17
28-03 Mozilla Firefox 136.0.4 8
25-03 Mozilla Firefox 136.0.3 16
Reacties (18)

Wildfire 6 februari 2024 20:25
Hmmm, na de upgrade naar 122.0.1 onthoudt mijn Lastpass extensie opeens zijn inlog niet meer. Downgrade naar 122.0 en meteen werkt het weer normaal.
Robbierut4 @Wildfire6 februari 2024 20:47
Mooie reden om afscheid te nemen van Lastpass :)
Wildfire @Robbierut46 februari 2024 21:22
Ik ben bekend met de voor- èn nadelen van Lastpass. Aangezien ik alleen lokaal een password manager nodig heb ga ik me binnenkort eens oriënteren op het lokaal draaien van een password manager. Kan prima op mijn NAS (die niet extern toegankelijk is) dus het lijkt me zeker dat daar wel mogelijkheden zijn. :)
GoBieN-Be @Wildfire6 februari 2024 21:34
Ik heb recent mijn eigen vaultwarden opgezet via Docker.
En heb ik beveiligd met hardware YubiKey (2 stuks voor redundantie).
Caedendi @Wildfire6 februari 2024 22:07
Bij deze dan alvast gefeliciteerd met je overstap naar Bitwarden!
Kroesss @Caedendi7 februari 2024 10:09
Bitwarden is toch niet lokaal? Dan kom je volgens mij over het algemeen uit bij (een van de versies van) KeePass.
Caedendi @Kroesss14 februari 2024 18:04
Je kunt Bitwarden self-hosten.
AlfABetA @Wildfire6 februari 2024 22:10
lokaal gaat prima, maar laat je niet gek maken dat Lastpass zijn zaken nu niet op orde heeft.

Ik ken genoeg lastpass gebruikers onder mijn vrienden, en maar 1 is overgestapt, en niet dat hij zich nu onveilig voelde, maar meer dat Lastpass in hun eerste communicatie niet helemaal eerlijk was over de hack. Ik zelf zit bij 1password, nadat ik eerst ook zelf mijn vault gehost had op mijn nas. Maar vond later toch dat ik mijn paswoorden liever bij een betrouwbare externe partij had. Iedereen het zijne.

On topic: Voor mij is Firefox een van de beste browsers.

[Reactie gewijzigd door AlfABetA op 23 juli 2024 16:27]

tomvld 7 februari 2024 06:27
Firefox biedt een gezonde balans in de mono/duo-polie -wereld van Google en Apple. Dat alleen zou voldoende moeten zijn om Mozilla te steunen. Mooi meegenomen dat het een heel fijne browser is:))
mrooie 7 februari 2024 07:57
Ik ben ook weer terug bij Firefox nadat ik Edge gebruikte na meerdere jaren Chrome.
Wegwezen met die Bing bar of andere shit na een update deze zooi inschakelen zonder melding.

Kan je weer marktpositie terug pakken als Microsoft ga je het hiermee weer verpesten |:(

[Reactie gewijzigd door mrooie op 23 juli 2024 16:27]

Franckey @mrooie7 februari 2024 14:26
Die extra toeters en bellen in Edge hoeven voor mij ook niet, maar dat kan je gewoon allemaal uitzetten. Dan blijft er een fijne snelle browser over. En een aantal features vind ik juist erg fijn, zoals de password manager, sync via Microsoft account en dev tools.
mrooie @Franckey8 februari 2024 07:23
Ja maar dat ik het handmatig moet uitzetten en zonder mijn toestemming aan wordt gezet vind ik walgelijk.
Daarnaast wil niet alles (voor dat tegenwoordig nog zover mogelijk is…) gesynchroniseerd hebben met 1 partij.
Franckey @mrooie8 februari 2024 09:14
Je kan in Edge vrij specifiek aangeven wat je wel en niet wil synchroniseren. Niets is ook een optie. Je hoeft ook geen profiel te maken met een Microsoft account. Maar voor mij is dat juist wel een meerwaarde van Edge. Vooral als je meerdere devices gebruikt is het super handig dat de settings overal hetzelfde zijn, dat je passwords, history overal beschikbaar zijn, etc.
MulMonkey 7 februari 2024 07:52
Hjoed ha ik geleard dat Firefox ek yn it Frysk beskikber is! It kin wol!
The Zep Man
@MulMonkey7 februari 2024 08:17
Gezondheid. :P

Een overzicht van alle ondersteunde talen voor de interface en voor de spellingscontrole. Nu nog ondersteuning voor Klingon. LibreOffice ligt al voor. :+

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 23 juli 2024 16:27]

MulMonkey @The Zep Man8 februari 2024 07:00
Tige tank!
pharmacist 9 februari 2024 07:01
Is het probleem al opgelost met die false positive die Windows Defender als je Windows Backup draait en waardoor Windows Backup er halverwege ermee ophoudt en enkel werkt als Firefox niet draait en de cache is geflusht ?
pharmacist @pharmacist12 februari 2024 20:25
Het probleem is van een vastlopende backup (Windows 7 style) is met 122.0.1 opgelost: geen vals positieve melding van een virus meer, waardoor met de vorige versie alles vastliep.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

