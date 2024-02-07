Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor mfa, OpenVPN, IPsec, CARP en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 24.1.1 uitgebracht en de releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Apart from rolling back Suricata 7 to 6 the new major version is looking good. The two intertwined Suricata default config changes in version 7 have been identified and fixed in the development version so that we can move back to version 7 in 24.1.2. This minor release is intended as a small round of fixes and third party updates to ensure reliability and security.