Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor mfa, OpenVPN, IPsec, CARP en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 24.1.1 uitgebracht en de releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.
OPNsense 24.1.1 released
Apart from rolling back Suricata 7 to 6 the new major version is looking good. The two intertwined Suricata default config changes in version 7 have been identified and fixed in the development version so that we can move back to version 7 in 24.1.2. This minor release is intended as a small round of fixes and third party updates to ensure reliability and security.Here are the full patch notes:
- system: enable OpenSSL legacy provider by default to allow Google Drive backup to continue working with OpenSSL 3
- system: bring back the interface statistics dashboard widget update interval
- system: fix all items in the OPNsense container being synced in XMLRCP when NAT option is selected
- interfaces: overview page UX improvements
- firewall: align GeoIP file check with documentation
- firewall: fix virtual IP API use with subnet/subnet_bits usage
- wireguard: allow instances to start their ID at 0 like they used to a long time ago
- dhcp: omit faulty comma in Kea config when control agent is disabled
- dhcp: add opt-out automatic firewall rules for Kea server access
- ipsec: remove AEAD algorithms without a PRF for IKE proposals in connections
- openvpn: fix cso_login_matching being ignored during authentication
- backend: optimise stream_handler to exit and kill running process when no listener is attached
- plugins: os-frr 1.39
- plugins: os-haproxy 4.3
- plugins: os-ntopng 1.3
- plugins: os-tor 1.10 adds MyFamily support (contributed by Mike Bishop)
- ports: nss 3.97
- ports: openldap 2.6.7
- ports: openssl 3.0.13
- ports: syslog-ng 4.6.0