Adguard Home logo (79 pix)AdGuard Home versie 0.107.44 is uitgekomen. Met deze software kan er thuis een dns-server worden opgezet om zo onder meer advertenties en malware te blokkeren op het hele netwerk, waardoor dat niet langer op elk individueel apparaat nodig is. Het is daarmee dus vergelijkbaar met Pi-hole. AdGuard Home werkt op een machine met Windows, macOS, Linux of FreeBSD, is ook in staat om tegen phishing te beschermen en heeft parental control. Op ons eigen forum kan over het programma worden gediscussieerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Added
  • Timezones in the Etc/ area to the timezone list (#6568).
  • The schema version of the configuration file to the output of running AdGuardHome (or AdGuardHome.exe) with -v --version command-line options (#6545).
  • Ability to disable plain-DNS serving via UI if an encrypted protocol is already used (#1660).
Changed
  • The bootstrapped upstream addresses are now updated according to the TTL of the bootstrap DNS response (#6321).
  • Logging level of timeout errors is now error instead of debug (#6574).
  • The field "upstream_mode" in POST /control/dns_config and GET /control/dns_info HTTP APIs now accepts load_balance value. Check openapi/CHANGELOG.md for more details.
Configuration changes

In this release, the schema version has changed from 27 to 28.

  • The new property clients.persistent.*.uid, which is a unique identifier of the persistent client.
  • The properties dns.all_servers and dns.fastest_addr were removed, their values migrated to newly added field dns.upstream_mode that describes the logic through which upstreams will be used. See also a Wiki page. 
    # BEFORE:
'dns':
    # …
    'all_servers': true
    'fastest_addr': true
# AFTER:
'dns':
    # …
    'upstream_mode': 'parallel'
  • To rollback this change, remove the new field upstream_mode, set back dns.all_servers and dns.fastest_addr properties in dns section, and change the schema_version back to 27.
Fixed
  • “Invalid AddrPort” in the Private reverse DNS servers section on the Settings → DNS settings page.
  • Panic on using --no-etc-hosts flag (#6644).
  • Schedule display in the client settings after creating or updating.
  • Zero value in querylog.size_memory disables logging (#6570).
  • Non-anonymized IP addresses on the dashboard (#6584).
  • Maximum cache TTL requirement when editing minimum cache TTL in the Web UI (#6409).
  • Load balancing algorithm stuck on a single server (#6480).
  • Statistics for 7 days displayed as 168 hours on the dashboard.
  • Pre-filling the Edit static lease window with data (#6534).
  • Names defined in the /etc/hosts for a single address family wrongly considered undefined for another family (#6541).
  • Omitted CNAME records in safe search results, which can cause YouTube to not work on iOS (#6352).

Adguard Home 0.103.2 screenshot

Versienummer 0.107.44
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website AdGuard Team
Download https://github.com/AdguardTeam/AdGuardHome/releases/tag/v0.107.44
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

06-02-2024 16:42

06-02-2024 • 16:42

17

Bron: AdGuard Team

Reacties (17)

CH4OS
6 februari 2024 16:48
Ik had graag AdGuard Home gedraaid in Docker op mijn "server" thuis, om een alternatief te hebben wanneer mijn Pi-Hole op een RPi 3B eruit ligt (niet dat dat veel gebeurd, maar wel vervelend als je dan even geen DNS resolving hebt). Nu is de Docker host een Debian machine, maar ondanks dat de container "gewoon" blijft draaien, komen er nooit DNS requests binnen. Ook wanneer ik de container direct op het lokale netwerk zet (cap-add=NET_ADMIN).

Om uiteindelijk de rollen om te kunnen draaien tussen Pi-Hole op de RPi en de container. En omdat AdGuard Home support heeft voor DoH en DoT. En ja, ik weet dat het in Pi-Hole ook kan, maar dan moet je een boel toevoegen e.d, terwijl ik Pi-Hole ook gewoon de officiele Docker container van draai op de RPi. :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 26 juli 2024 13:33]

Jazco2nd
@CH4OS6 februari 2024 17:55
Dit werkt hier altijd.. Al jaren:
dns-adguard:
container_name: net-dns-adguard
image: adguard/adguardhome
restart: always
network_mode: host
volumes:
- $DOCKERDIR/networking/adguardhome/conf:/opt/adguardhome/conf
NET_ADMIN heeft niets te maken met draaien op je lokale netwerk. Dus daar ging het sowieso mis.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jazco2nd op 26 juli 2024 13:33]

DinkyToys @Jazco2nd6 februari 2024 19:59
Mooist nog op 2 docker hosts adguard draaien met op 1 host adguard-sync. Medebewoners klagen nooit meer bij een reboot :)
Dennisb1 @DinkyToys6 februari 2024 20:13
Al die overhead voor slechts 1x een copy pasta van een paar instellingen?
DinkyToys @Dennisb114 februari 2024 15:00
blocky is wel een simpele die dan in jouw straatje past.
https://0xerr0r.github.io/blocky/
Jazco2nd
@DinkyToys7 februari 2024 00:21
Mijn Mikrotik router is zodanig ingesteld dat het alle verkeer op poort 53 naar Adguard stuurt.
Vervolgens een script dat elke 30sec checkt of die server nog leeft. Zo niet, worden de firewall regels uitgeschakeld en 2 andere regels geactiveerd die alle verkeer doorsturen naar de DNS adressen die ik heb ingesteld in de router.
Op die manier kan ook nooit iemand klagen :)
En heb ik niet een 2e apparaat nodig, met voeding en al..
DinkyToys @Jazco2nd14 februari 2024 14:59
Je kan op een mikrotik een docker omgeving draaien (wel op USB zetten). Zelf een NAS draaien en een NUCje. 2de apparaat draait al.
Jazco2nd
@DinkyToys14 februari 2024 15:07
Hangt volledig af van welke Mikrotik je hebt. Bij mijn hEX POE kan dan dus niet.
CH4OS
@Jazco2nd6 februari 2024 19:52
Thanks, ik zie denk ik ook al de regel waar ik de mist in ging, binnenkort nog eens proberen, thanks! :)
Jazco2nd
@CH4OS7 februari 2024 00:22
Als het nog niet werkt, draait er een DNS resolver op jouw OS (is default bij de meesten). Moet je uitzoeken hoe je die kan uitschakelen..

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jazco2nd op 26 juli 2024 13:33]

lenwar
@CH4OS6 februari 2024 16:58
Even ter volledigheid. Als je handmatig DNS-verzoeken naar je container stuurt komen ze dan wel aan? (met nslookup of zo). Want het klinkt (inkopperternisch gezien) dat, of de clients niet zijn geconfigureerd voor je container, of dat de netwerkverzoeken niet doorgelaten worden.

Het is in elk geval niet volledig vanzelfsprekend dat een secundaire (of in sommige gevallen juist een primaire) DNS-server wordt aangeroepen.

Van oorsprong werd de tweede pas aangeroepen na een timeout van 2 seconden bij de primaire DNS-server. Tegenwoordig is dat wel anders geregeld bij de meeste DNS-clients, maar er zijn er nog, die die klassieke norm aanhouden.
CH4OS
@lenwar6 februari 2024 17:10
Nee, wanneer ik met nslookup en als DNS dan het ip adres van de host of zelfs het docker IP deed vanaf de Docker host (omdat ik dan cap-add uit had) kwamen in beide gevallen geen enkel DNS-verzoek binnen.

Als ik nslookup draaide vanuit de container met localhost als DNS resolver, werkte het uiteraard wel. :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 26 juli 2024 13:33]

lenwar
@CH4OS7 februari 2024 07:32
En luistert AGH ook goed op z’n interne adres? Want het lijkt er dan op dat het of niet aankomt of dat er niet geluisterd wordt. (Of in de richting van een firewall of zo)

Staat er iets van tcpdump in die container? Dan kun je minimaal zien of het verkeer aankomt.
Dennisb1 @CH4OS6 februari 2024 17:51
Daar is dit niet de juiste plek voor. Raad je aan even op het forum deze vraag te stellen.
MOmax 6 februari 2024 22:27
Ik heb gekozen voor een ander AdGuard product: AdGuard DNS in combinatie met een AdGuard VPN.

Een Black Friday aanbieding trok me over de streep.

Ik heb nu een zelf ingestelde DNS over TLS server in m’n Fritzbox in AMS-IX.
Werkt prima.
JnB007 7 februari 2024 10:30
0.107.44 of 0.107.43, artikel zegt namelijk .43?
gerritjan 4 maart 2024 22:32
@Drobanir
Bart, deze regel klopt niet in dit artikel:
"AdGuard Home versie 0.107.43"

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

