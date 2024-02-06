AdGuard Home versie 0.107.44 is uitgekomen. Met deze software kan er thuis een dns-server worden opgezet om zo onder meer advertenties en malware te blokkeren op het hele netwerk, waardoor dat niet langer op elk individueel apparaat nodig is. Het is daarmee dus vergelijkbaar met Pi-hole. AdGuard Home werkt op een machine met Windows, macOS, Linux of FreeBSD, is ook in staat om tegen phishing te beschermen en heeft parental control. Op ons eigen forum kan over het programma worden gediscussieerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Added Timezones in the Etc/ area to the timezone list (#6568).

The schema version of the configuration file to the output of running AdGuardHome (or AdGuardHome.exe ) with -v --version command-line options (#6545).

(or ) with command-line options (#6545). Ability to disable plain-DNS serving via UI if an encrypted protocol is already used (#1660). Changed The bootstrapped upstream addresses are now updated according to the TTL of the bootstrap DNS response (#6321).

Logging level of timeout errors is now error instead of debug (#6574).

instead of (#6574). The field "upstream_mode" in POST /control/dns_config and GET /control/dns_info HTTP APIs now accepts load_balance value. Check openapi/CHANGELOG.md for more details. Configuration changes In this release, the schema version has changed from 27 to 28. The new property clients.persistent.*.uid , which is a unique identifier of the persistent client.

, which is a unique identifier of the persistent client. The properties dns.all_servers and dns.fastest_addr were removed, their values migrated to newly added field dns.upstream_mode that describes the logic through which upstreams will be used. See also a Wiki page. # BEFORE: 'dns': # … 'all_servers': true 'fastest_addr': true # AFTER: 'dns': # … 'upstream_mode': 'parallel' To rollback this change, remove the new field upstream_mode , set back dns.all_servers and dns.fastest_addr properties in dns section, and change the schema_version back to 27 . Fixed “Invalid AddrPort” in the Private reverse DNS servers section on the Settings → DNS settings page.

Panic on using --no-etc-hosts flag (#6644).

flag (#6644). Schedule display in the client settings after creating or updating.

Zero value in querylog.size_memory disables logging (#6570).

disables logging (#6570). Non-anonymized IP addresses on the dashboard (#6584).

Maximum cache TTL requirement when editing minimum cache TTL in the Web UI (#6409).

Load balancing algorithm stuck on a single server (#6480).

Statistics for 7 days displayed as 168 hours on the dashboard.

Pre-filling the Edit static lease window with data (#6534).

Names defined in the /etc/hosts for a single address family wrongly considered undefined for another family (#6541).

for a single address family wrongly considered undefined for another family (#6541). Omitted CNAME records in safe search results, which can cause YouTube to not work on iOS (#6352).