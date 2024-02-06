AdGuard Home versie 0.107.44 is uitgekomen. Met deze software kan er thuis een dns-server worden opgezet om zo onder meer advertenties en malware te blokkeren op het hele netwerk, waardoor dat niet langer op elk individueel apparaat nodig is. Het is daarmee dus vergelijkbaar met Pi-hole. AdGuard Home werkt op een machine met Windows, macOS, Linux of FreeBSD, is ook in staat om tegen phishing te beschermen en heeft parental control. Op ons eigen forum kan over het programma worden gediscussieerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Added
Changed
- Timezones in the Etc/ area to the timezone list (#6568).
- The schema version of the configuration file to the output of running
AdGuardHome(or
AdGuardHome.exe) with
-v --versioncommand-line options (#6545).
- Ability to disable plain-DNS serving via UI if an encrypted protocol is already used (#1660).
Configuration changes
- The bootstrapped upstream addresses are now updated according to the TTL of the bootstrap DNS response (#6321).
- Logging level of timeout errors is now
errorinstead of
debug(#6574).
- The field
"upstream_mode"in
POST /control/dns_configand
GET /control/dns_infoHTTP APIs now accepts
load_balancevalue. Check
openapi/CHANGELOG.mdfor more details.
In this release, the schema version has changed from 27 to 28.
- The new property
clients.persistent.*.uid, which is a unique identifier of the persistent client.
- The properties
dns.all_serversand
dns.fastest_addrwere removed, their values migrated to newly added field
dns.upstream_modethat describes the logic through which upstreams will be used. See also a Wiki page.# BEFORE: 'dns': # … 'all_servers': true 'fastest_addr': true # AFTER: 'dns': # … 'upstream_mode': 'parallel'
Fixed
- To rollback this change, remove the new field
upstream_mode, set back
dns.all_serversand
dns.fastest_addrproperties in
dnssection, and change the
schema_versionback to
27.
- “Invalid AddrPort” in the Private reverse DNS servers section on the Settings → DNS settings page.
- Panic on using
--no-etc-hostsflag (#6644).
- Schedule display in the client settings after creating or updating.
- Zero value in
querylog.size_memorydisables logging (#6570).
- Non-anonymized IP addresses on the dashboard (#6584).
- Maximum cache TTL requirement when editing minimum cache TTL in the Web UI (#6409).
- Load balancing algorithm stuck on a single server (#6480).
- Statistics for 7 days displayed as 168 hours on the dashboard.
- Pre-filling the Edit static lease window with data (#6534).
- Names defined in the
/etc/hostsfor a single address family wrongly considered undefined for another family (#6541).
- Omitted CNAME records in safe search results, which can cause YouTube to not work on iOS (#6352).