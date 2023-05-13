Er is met versienummer 8.8 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 28.957 titels, wat er 48 meer zijn dan twee weken geleden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: More work towards full PE support in the PostScript driver.

Initial support for loading ARM64EC modules.

More work on IME restructuration. Bugs fixed in 8.8 (total 18): #33945: Wine build warnings with gcc

#35254: Freemake Video Converter 4.1 installer complains about running Freemake processes (builtin 'findstr' stub app always returns "match")

#48596: Multiple applications need tasklist.exe to support printing process list in CSV format '/fo CSV /nh' (Net64+ Client 2.x, Playstation Now 11.x, MathType)

#49964: 32-bit dxdiag doesn't support '/64bit' command line switch (launch 64-bit dxdiag)

#50576: ACAT Phrase, part of Intel Assistive Context-Aware Toolkit (ACAT) v1.00.0 (.NET 4.5 app) crashes on unimplemented function 'uiautomationcore.dll.UiaNodeFromFocus'

#51107: rise of nation extended: cannot do multiplayer when having more than one network interface

#52269: Captvty can't find its own tools/cefsharp folder

#53073: mfplat: unimplemented function while loading Devil May Cry 1

#53826: Attempting to install / update battle.net fails with Qt error

#54250: winedbg loads wrong debug symbols for builtin dlls

#54367: Wow64 wineboot fails to generate 32Bit slice of wineprefix

#54596: Wavelab 6.1 has problems minimising window

#54733: Notepad3 crashes on unimplemented function SHLWAPI.dll.StrFormatByteSizeEx

#54760: imm32:imm32 - test_ImmActivateLayout() fails on Windows

#54864: imm32:imm32 - test_ImmSetOpenStatus() fails on Windows in the Korean locale

#54879: RtlValidSecurityDescriptor should return TRUE if the given descriptor is valid.

#54904: RtlInitializeSid should return NTSTATUS

#54918: compiling nvcuda fails with threadpoolapiset.h:36:55: error: expected declaration specifiers before ‘__WINE_DEALLOC’