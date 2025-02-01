Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor mfa, OpenVPN, IPsec, CARP en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 25.1 uitgebracht en de releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

For an entire decade now, OPNsense is driving innovation through modularising and hardening the open source firewall, with simple and reliable firmware upgrades, multi-language support, fast adoption of upstream software updates as well as clear and stable 2-Clause BSD licensing.

25.1, nicknamed "Ultimate Unicorn", features numerous MVC/API conversions, improved security zones support and documentation, ZFS snapshot support, a new UI look with a light and dark theme, PHP 8.3, FreeBSD 14.2 plus much more.

system: migrate user, group and privilege management to MVC/API

system: remove the "disable integrated authentication" feature

system: add "Default groups" option to add standard groups when a LDAP/RADIUS user logs in

system: remove the old manual LDAP importer

system: migrate HA status page to MVC/API

system: allow custom additions to sshd_config (contributed by Neil Greatorex)

system: increase max-request-field-size for web GUI

system: set tunable default for checksum offloading of the vtnet(4) driver to disabled (contributed by Patrick M. Hausen)

system: add support for RFC 5549 routes and refactor static route creation code

system: improve notification support to also allow persistent notifications and static banners

system: add notifications for low disk space and OpenSSH file override use

system: migrate tunables page to MVC/API

system: switch to temperature sensor caching

system: add certificate widget to track expiration dates and allow quick renewal

system: remove deprecated "page-getserviceprovider", "page-dashboard-all" and "page-system-groupmanager-addprivs" privileges

system: replace file_get_contents() with curl implementation in XMLRPC sync and add verifypeer option

system: add item edit links to several dashboard widgets

system: prioritize index page and prevent redirection to a /api page on login

system: mute disk space status in case of live install media

system: optimize system status collection

interfaces: adhere to DAD during VIP recreation in rc.newwanipv6

interfaces: remove non-functional features from bridges

interfaces: remove PPP edit in interfaces settings

interfaces: batched device type creation under "devices" submenu

interfaces: move PPP and wireless logs to system log

interfaces: remove "Use IPv4 connectivity" setting as it will be set by default

firewall: use "skip lo0" instead of policing lo0 explicitly following OpenBSD best practice

firewall: remove duplicate table definition and make sure bogonsv6 table always exists

firewall: cleanup of CARP and IPv6 rules behaviour

firewall: filter feature parity in automation rules

firewall: offer multi-select on source and destination addresses

firewall: add experimental inline shaper support to filter rules

firewall: add missing columns on one-to-one NAT page

firewall: fix unassociated rule creation

firewall: fix anti-lockout and "allow access to DHCP failover" automatic rules

firewall: add optional authorization for URL type aliases

firewall: add "URL Table in JSON format (IPs)" alias type

dnsmasq: update ICANN Trust Anchor (contributed by Loganaden Velvindron)

firmware: fix "r" abbreviation vs. version_compare();

installer: fixed missing prompt and help text in ZFS disk selection

installer: warn on low RAM for ZFS as well

installer: added a power off option

intrusion detection: policy content dropdown missing data-container

intrusion detection: cleanse metadata for brackets

ipsec: add log search button in sessions

ipsec: add banner message when using custom configuration files

kea-dhcp: add "match-client-id" in subnet definitions

lang: update available translations

monit: wrap exec in double quotes to allow arguments

monit: flag file overwrites when they exist

network time: take IPv6 addresses into account

network time: remove support for explicit VIP selection

openvpn: add validation pertaining to auth-gen-token and reneg-sec combinations

unbound: cleanup available blocklists and add hagezi blocklists

unbound: fix root.hits permission on copy

unbound: flag file overwrites when they exist

backend: -m option is unused so remove its complication

mvc: implement reusable grid template using form definitions

mvc: add Default() method to reset a model to its factory defaults

mvc: fix LegacyMapper when the mount point is not the XML root

mvc: move explicit cast in BaseModel when calling field->setValue()

mvc: fields should implement getCurrentValue() rather than __toString()

mvc: fix value lookup in LinkAddressField

mvc: memory preservation fix in BaseListField

mvc: support lazy loading on alias models and use it in NetworkAliasField

mvc: fix NetworkValidator for IPv4-mapped addresses with netmask

ui: upgrade Font Awesome icons to version 6

ui: push search/edit logic towards bootgrid implementation

ui: improved links with automatic edit and/or search

ui: rewritten default theme for a light look and new logo

ui: added default theme variant with a dark look

plugins: turning binary data into JSON may fail globally

plugins: os-acme-client 4.8

plugins: os-caddy 1.8.1

plugins: os-cpu-microcode 1.1 removes unneeded late loading code

plugins: os-haproxy 4.5

pluginsL os-tailscale 1.2

src: FreeBSD 14.2-RELEASE

src: p9fs: add an implementation of the 9P filesystem

ports: lighttpd 1.4.77

ports: openvpn 2.6.13

ports: php 8.3.15

ports: radvd 2.20