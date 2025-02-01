De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 134.0 van Thunderbird uitgebracht, die als testversie wordt aangeboden. Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen met ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts. Verder zijn er een spamfilter, spellingscontrole, kalender en adresboek, en heeft het een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 128, die van Mozilla de naam Nebula heeft meegekregen, heeft de gebruikersinterface een opfrisbeurt gekregen. Verder kunnen folders en accounts van een accentkleur worden voorzien, worden notificaties in Windows in het Windows-notificatiescherm getoond en zijn delen van Thunderbird in Rust geschreven, wat de veiligheid ten goede moet komen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

What’s New Thunderbird now has a notification system for real-time desktop alerts What’s Fixed In-app notification messages did not display correctly in dark mode

In-app notification close button alignment not consistent across platforms

Thunderbird could crash on startup when using POP3

New mail notification could show for the wrong folder, causing repeated alerts

macOS shortcut CMD+1 did not restore the main window when it was minimized

Clicking the context menu "Reply" button resulted in "Reply-All"

Subscribe window "Show items that contain" should not have been shown for IMAP

Downloading message headers from a newsgroup could cause a hang

POP3 inbox could show new mail with no subject, no sender, and date 1970-01-01

Message list performance slow when many updates happened at once

Large virtual folders could be very slow

"mailto:" links did not apply the compose format of the current identity

Dragging embedded images from a message to a compose window was not possible

Authentication failure of AUTH PLAIN or AUTH LOGIN did not fall back to USERPASS

APOP authenication for POP3 did not prompt for corrected password

XMPP chat did not display messages sent inside a CDATA element

Release channel incorrectly opened whatsnew page

Today pane agenda sometimes scrolled for no apparent reason

Selecting a display option in View -> Tasks did not apply in the Task interface

CalDAV calendars without offline support could degrade start-up performance

Visual and UX improvements

Security fixes