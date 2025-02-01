Software-update: Mozilla Thunderbird 134.0

Mozilla Thunderbird logo (79 pix) De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 134.0 van Thunderbird uitgebracht, die als testversie wordt aangeboden. Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen met ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts. Verder zijn er een spamfilter, spellingscontrole, kalender en adresboek, en heeft het een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 128, die van Mozilla de naam Nebula heeft meegekregen, heeft de gebruikersinterface een opfrisbeurt gekregen. Verder kunnen folders en accounts van een accentkleur worden voorzien, worden notificaties in Windows in het Windows-notificatiescherm getoond en zijn delen van Thunderbird in Rust geschreven, wat de veiligheid ten goede moet komen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

What’s New
  • Thunderbird now has a notification system for real-time desktop alerts
What’s Fixed
  • In-app notification messages did not display correctly in dark mode
  • In-app notification close button alignment not consistent across platforms
  • Thunderbird could crash on startup when using POP3
  • New mail notification could show for the wrong folder, causing repeated alerts
  • macOS shortcut CMD+1 did not restore the main window when it was minimized
  • Clicking the context menu "Reply" button resulted in "Reply-All"
  • Subscribe window "Show items that contain" should not have been shown for IMAP
  • Downloading message headers from a newsgroup could cause a hang
  • POP3 inbox could show new mail with no subject, no sender, and date 1970-01-01
  • Message list performance slow when many updates happened at once
  • Large virtual folders could be very slow
  • "mailto:" links did not apply the compose format of the current identity
  • Dragging embedded images from a message to a compose window was not possible
  • Authentication failure of AUTH PLAIN or AUTH LOGIN did not fall back to USERPASS
  • APOP authenication for POP3 did not prompt for corrected password
  • XMPP chat did not display messages sent inside a CDATA element
  • Release channel incorrectly opened whatsnew page
  • Today pane agenda sometimes scrolled for no apparent reason
  • Selecting a display option in View -> Tasks did not apply in the Task interface
  • CalDAV calendars without offline support could degrade start-up performance
  • Visual and UX improvements
  • Security fixes

Mozilla Thunderbird 128

Versienummer 134.0
Releasestatus Unstable
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.thunderbird.net/en-US/thunderbird/all/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

01-02-2025 • 08:13
17 • submitter: Vanquish92

01-02-2025 • 08:13

17

Submitter: Vanquish92

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Reacties (17)

Wildfire 1 februari 2025 08:18
Waarom bieden ze dit niet als bèta aan? Dit Tweakers artikel zegt dan ook wel dat het een testversie is, maar dat Mozilla het als v134.0 uit brengt suggereert een reguliere release, terwijl als ze het als v134.0 bèta hadden uitgebracht het meteen door de bèta aanduiding duidelijk zou zijn geweest.
Thunderbird Release is available for testing purposes only until releases are deemed stable enough for official support. Make sure you backup important data regularly!
d3vlin @Wildfire1 februari 2025 09:19
Beta is nog een niveau onder het Release channel. Beta zit nu op 135.0b4.

Thunderbird Release: This channel provides monthly feature updates, security updates, and bug fixes. It is suitable for users who want the latest features and are willing to accept some level of risk.

Thunderbird ESR: This channel provides yearly major feature releases, with monthly security updates and bug fixes in between. It is suitable for organizations and users who require a high level of stability and support.
Olympus user @d3vlin1 februari 2025 10:03
Binnenkort hun je kiezen tussen maandelijkse uitgaves met nieuwe functionaliteit (Release channel) en jaarlijkse grote uitgaves met tussentijds alleen beveiligings- en onderhoudsupdates (ESR - Extended Support Release - channel).
lenwar @Wildfire1 februari 2025 09:04
De stabiele versies van Thunderbird vallen samen met de ESR-versies van Firefox.

Ik weet niet precies wat de relatie tussen de twee is (anders dan dat de engine waarschijnlijk gedeeld wordt).

Firefox noemt dit zelf ook stabiele versie. Het is onder aan de streep een keuze natuurlijk.
Tweaker1958 @Wildfire1 februari 2025 12:50
128 versie doet ook geen automatische update naar deze versie. 128.6.1 is huidige stabiele versie.
Carlos0_0 1 februari 2025 09:49
Ze gaan wel snel, ik zat nog op de versie van 6 januari 128.6.0, die heb ik er toen opgezet vorig weekend ofzo(En office van mijn pc geknikkerd inclusief outlook).
Ik was helemaal klaar met Microsoft en hun opdringerige Copilot dingen in windows, en ook nog eens office nu(Zelfs oude klassieke outlook).
LibreOffice erop gezet en Thunderbird op de pc :).
lenwar @Carlos0_01 februari 2025 10:30
Ik heb de copilot dingen gewoon uitgezet. Dan heb je er geen last van. Dan is het hooguit als item in de instellingen verstopt.

Mijn voornaamste probleem met Outlook is dat ze alle mail via de Microsoft-servers laten lopen. (Dus je eigen imap of Google mail ook).

Ik heb dus ipv Outlook, Thunderbird. Maar ik vind Libreoffice niet fijn werken. Puur persoonlijk. Mogelijk gewenning. Ik heb het een paar jaar gebruikt, maar het nooit echt prettig gevonden.
Carlos0_0 @lenwar1 februari 2025 11:59
Copilot valt niet uit te zetten in Office volledig zover ik weet, je kan het in Wordt uitzetten. maar niet in de andere office applicaties.
Maar goed verder gebruik ik ook eigenlijk nooit Office thuis, zou niet weten wat ik er mee moet eigenlijk.

Dus voor die hele enkele keer zal een LibreOffice ook wel volstaan :).
lenwar @Carlos0_01 februari 2025 12:42
Het valt zover ik weet onder ‘connected services’ (ik weet even niet meer hoe het heet in het Nederlands) in de Office-producten, en die kun je uitzetten. 😊
En je kunt de ‘grijze icoontjes’ dan uit de ribbon halen.

Edit:
Copilot uitschakelen in Microsoft 365 Family- en persoonlijke abonnementen - ...

[Reactie gewijzigd door lenwar op 1 februari 2025 12:45]

Carlos0_0 @lenwar1 februari 2025 13:18
Wat een gedoe om uit te zetten allemaal zeg,

Word: Bestand > Opties > Copilot.
Powerpoint:
Ga in uw app (bijvoorbeeld PowerPoint) naar Bestand > Account > Account Privacy > Instellingen beheren.

1ne office applicatie hier, de andere staat de setting daar wat een gedoe haha.
Nee ik blijf wel bij LibreOffice dan, gebruik al office eigenlijk al nooit prive.

Maar goed het kan dus wel bedankt :).
lenwar @Carlos0_01 februari 2025 13:35
Het is inderdaad niet optimaal.
Word is anders dan de rest van Office.

Vroeger waren bedrijven als Microsoft en Apple hier beter in. Toen waren de interface consequenter dan ze nu zijn, en waren softwareproducten primair om de gebruiker te faciliteren en kon je als gebruiker je pc zelf goed instellen/configureren en waren vertalingen compleet en goed en zo.
Tegenwoordig lijken steeds meer producten een soort reclame te zijn voor nieuwe opties binnen het product of andere voor producten/diensten van de softwaremaker.

Maar goed. Dat is eenmaal de huidige tijd.
William_H @Carlos0_01 februari 2025 12:35
Of OnlyOffice 😉
Carlos0_0 @William_H1 februari 2025 13:20
Ik zat er net naar te kijken ja, ziet er ook nog eens ongeveer het zelfde uit.
Dat is op zich wel prettig, nu gebruik ik echt prive nooit office.

Dus wellicht dat ik niet ga switchen, maar zal hem onthouden :).

edit:

Heb het er even opgezet, ziet er aardig goed uit. wellicht wissel ik toch wel :).

[Reactie gewijzigd door Carlos0_0 op 1 februari 2025 13:26]

Tweaker1958 @Carlos0_01 februari 2025 12:53
Ik zou eens kijken naar ONLYOffice. Vele malen fijner als LibreOffice, ook sneller en GUI is vrijwel gelijk aan Microsoft Office en geen conversies van .docx e.d. naar .odp enzo, kan wel als je dit wilt.
Carlos0_0 @Tweaker19581 februari 2025 13:20
Ziet er inderdaad wel ongeveer hetzelfde uit, dat is dan op zich wel weer prettig.
Misschien dat ik er nog eens na kijk, ik doe eigenlijk niks met Office prive. Nooit excel / word etc nodig eigenlijk nodig.

Maar het is toch handig om het erop te hebben, dus zal deze eens in mijn achterhoofd proberen te onthouden :).

edit:

Heb het even geïnstalleerd, ziet er inderdaad aardig goed uit.
Ik ga er eens mee spelen :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Carlos0_0 op 1 februari 2025 13:25]

Tweaker1958 @Carlos0_017 februari 2025 09:52
:)
Qalo 1 februari 2025 23:33
Al sinds 2004 voor mij hét e-mailprogramma op alle platforms waar ik mee werk(te), dus voorheen ook onder Windows. Ik heb Thunderbird altijd al een fijner programma gevonden dan Outlook, welke ik nog steeds gebruik op mijn werkaccount, maar die soms een eigen leven lijkt te leiden. Thuis gebruik ik onder GNOME dan weer Evolution (bewust), maar onder KDE en Xfce dan toch weer Thunderbird. Maar dat eventjes off-topic.

Enige dat ik niet begrijp is die verticale zijbalk die Thunderbird geïntroduceerd heeft een tijdje geleden. De tabbladenfunctie is er nog steeds ingebouwd, dus ik begrijp die verticale zijbalk niet zo. Gelukkig is deze gemakkelijk te verbergen, maar het lijkt zo overbodig als de tabbladen er ook nog in zitten.

Behoudens dit vraagje: topprogramma! Ik doneer zo nu en dan ook, hopende dat ik bijdraag om het project in leven te houden. :)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

