De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 134.0 van Thunderbird uitgebracht, die als testversie wordt aangeboden. Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen met ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts. Verder zijn er een spamfilter, spellingscontrole, kalender en adresboek, en heeft het een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 128, die van Mozilla de naam Nebula heeft meegekregen, heeft de gebruikersinterface een opfrisbeurt gekregen. Verder kunnen folders en accounts van een accentkleur worden voorzien, worden notificaties in Windows in het Windows-notificatiescherm getoond en zijn delen van Thunderbird in Rust geschreven, wat de veiligheid ten goede moet komen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
What’s New
What’s Fixed
- Thunderbird now has a notification system for real-time desktop alerts
- In-app notification messages did not display correctly in dark mode
- In-app notification close button alignment not consistent across platforms
- Thunderbird could crash on startup when using POP3
- New mail notification could show for the wrong folder, causing repeated alerts
- macOS shortcut CMD+1 did not restore the main window when it was minimized
- Clicking the context menu "Reply" button resulted in "Reply-All"
- Subscribe window "Show items that contain" should not have been shown for IMAP
- Downloading message headers from a newsgroup could cause a hang
- POP3 inbox could show new mail with no subject, no sender, and date 1970-01-01
- Message list performance slow when many updates happened at once
- Large virtual folders could be very slow
- "mailto:" links did not apply the compose format of the current identity
- Dragging embedded images from a message to a compose window was not possible
- Authentication failure of AUTH PLAIN or AUTH LOGIN did not fall back to USERPASS
- APOP authenication for POP3 did not prompt for corrected password
- XMPP chat did not display messages sent inside a CDATA element
- Release channel incorrectly opened whatsnew page
- Today pane agenda sometimes scrolled for no apparent reason
- Selecting a display option in View -> Tasks did not apply in the Task interface
- CalDAV calendars without offline support could degrade start-up performance
- Visual and UX improvements
- Security fixes