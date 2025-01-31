Firefly III 6.2.1

Firefly III is een in PHP geschreven webapplicatie waarmee een overzicht van je financiën kan worden bijgehouden. Het kan de data importeren vanuit csv-bestanden, de bunq-api of de Spectre-api. Voor meer informatie over dit programma verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaar loopt ook op Tweakers rond en bespreekt zijn applicatie in het grote 'Firefly III'-topic. Versie 6.2.0 is uitgekomen, een grote release met veel veranderingen, en de dag erna versie 6.2.1 met diverse bugfixes:
Firefly III 6.2.1Fixed
- Issue 9714 (current transaction is aborted, commands ignored until end of transaction block)
- Issue 9717 (API api/v1/accounts broken)
- Issue 9719 (A couple of TODOs left in resources/views/list/groups.twig)
- Issue 9720 (Piggy Bank with no Target amount: unable to add money)
- Issue 9721 (Documentation on exchange-rates page leads to non-existent page)
- Issue 9722 (Error 500 on tags page after enabling native currency)
- Issue 9723 (Convert to native routine is not called when convert to native is activated)
- Issue 9726 (Postgres cannot deal with "virtual_balance" column)
Firefly III 6.2.0Added
Changed
- Multi-currency support. If you set
ENABLE_EXCHANGE_RATES=trueand optionally
ENABLE_EXTERNAL_RATES=trueFirefly III will have the ability to calculate all foreign currencies back to your native currency. This is a work in progress, not all fields and all places will support this yet. Please check out the documentation.
- There is notifications support for Nfty, Pushover, Slack and Discord.
- There are many new security related notifications.
- Issue 5523 (Add comment on a budget for a given month)
- Issue 5532 (Asset prices and exchange rates)
- Issue 6314 (Currencies and exchange rates)
- Issue 6557 (Piggy Banks - Draw Funds from Multiple Accounts)
- Issue 6760 (Add a new trigger for automated rules)
- Issue 7945 ("Rules" that only trigger manually)
- Issue 8307 (Notification support for Ntfy (and other push notification tools))
- Issue 8531 (Add
notesto transaction audit report)
- Discussion 9576 (How to Mark Reconciled Transactions as Unreconciled) started by @softpoint-arch
- Issue 9667 (Exported data only exports negative amounts?)
- Issue 9586 (Non en_US translated string in sign-up mail)
- PR 9598 (New Query Parser for Search Engine and Rules)
Removed
- Firefly III requires PHP 8.4.
- Docker container no longer runs under root.
- "Bills" are now called "subscriptions" to better reflect their purpose.
- Rename "administration" to "settings" to prevent confusion with "financial administrations"
- Rename 'default currency' to 'native currency'
- Move native currency setting to financial administration edit screen to better reflect where it belongs
- Issue 9501 (PHP8.4 support)
- Issue 9683 (500 viewing inactive liabilities)
Fixed
- Removed support for PHP 8.3 and lower.
- Removed Docker support for linux/arm/v7, linux/arm/v8 and linux/386. Sorry.
API
- Issue 9532 (ReportSum Integrity Check fails due to empty foreign_amount)
- Issue 7288 (currentMonthStart/currentMonthEnd not working for no-budget view)
- Issue 9704 (Piggy banks widget displays only main currency for different currencies)
Instructions
- API changes related to new features are documented.
- New endpoint for multiple financial administrations ("user groups").
- The change from "default currency" (user) to "native currency" (financial administration) is slowly being reflected in the API. Please report issues.
- You can change the "transaction type" of an existing transaction if you submit a new
typeand the correct source and destination account names or IDs.
- Installation instructions for Docker, Portainer, Kubernetes or self-managed servers
- Or read the upgrade instructions for Docker, Kubernetes or self-managed servers
- The releases are signed, and you can verify them using the Firefly III releases PGP key.