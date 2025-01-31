Firefly III 6.2.1

Firefly III is een in PHP geschreven webapplicatie waarmee een overzicht van je financiën kan worden bijgehouden. Het kan de data importeren vanuit csv-bestanden, de bunq-api of de Spectre-api. Voor meer informatie over dit programma verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaar loopt ook op Tweakers rond en bespreekt zijn applicatie in het grote 'Firefly III'-topic. Versie 6.2.0 is uitgekomen, een grote release met veel veranderingen, en de dag erna versie 6.2.1 met diverse bugfixes: