Firefly III logo (79 pix) Firefly III is een in PHP geschreven webapplicatie waarmee een overzicht van je financiën kan worden bijgehouden. Het kan de data importeren vanuit csv-bestanden, de bunq-api of de Spectre-api. Voor meer informatie over dit programma verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaar loopt ook op Tweakers rond en bespreekt zijn applicatie in het grote 'Firefly III'-topic. Versie 6.2.0 is uitgekomen, een grote release met veel veranderingen, en de dag erna versie 6.2.1 met diverse bugfixes:

Firefly III 6.2.1

Fixed
  • Issue 9714 (current transaction is aborted, commands ignored until end of transaction block)
  • Issue 9717 (API api/v1/accounts broken)
  • Issue 9719 (A couple of TODOs left in resources/views/list/groups.twig)
  • Issue 9720 (Piggy Bank with no Target amount: unable to add money)
  • Issue 9721 (Documentation on exchange-rates page leads to non-existent page)
  • Issue 9722 (Error 500 on tags page after enabling native currency)
  • Issue 9723 (Convert to native routine is not called when convert to native is activated)
  • Issue 9726 (Postgres cannot deal with "virtual_balance" column)

Firefly III 6.2.0

Added
  • Multi-currency support. If you set ENABLE_EXCHANGE_RATES=true and optionally ENABLE_EXTERNAL_RATES=true Firefly III will have the ability to calculate all foreign currencies back to your native currency. This is a work in progress, not all fields and all places will support this yet. Please check out the documentation.
  • There is notifications support for Nfty, Pushover, Slack and Discord.
  • There are many new security related notifications.
  • Issue 5523 (Add comment on a budget for a given month)
  • Issue 5532 (Asset prices and exchange rates)
  • Issue 6314 (Currencies and exchange rates)
  • Issue 6557 (Piggy Banks - Draw Funds from Multiple Accounts)
  • Issue 6760 (Add a new trigger for automated rules)
  • Issue 7945 ("Rules" that only trigger manually)
  • Issue 8307 (Notification support for Ntfy (and other push notification tools))
  • Issue 8531 (Add notes to transaction audit report)
  • Discussion 9576 (How to Mark Reconciled Transactions as Unreconciled) started by @softpoint-arch
  • Issue 9667 (Exported data only exports negative amounts?)
  • Issue 9586 (Non en_US translated string in sign-up mail)
  • PR 9598 (New Query Parser for Search Engine and Rules)
Changed
  • Firefly III requires PHP 8.4.
  • Docker container no longer runs under root.
  • "Bills" are now called "subscriptions" to better reflect their purpose.
  • Rename "administration" to "settings" to prevent confusion with "financial administrations"
  • Rename 'default currency' to 'native currency'
  • Move native currency setting to financial administration edit screen to better reflect where it belongs
  • Issue 9501 (PHP8.4 support)
  • Issue 9683 (500 viewing inactive liabilities)
Removed
  • Removed support for PHP 8.3 and lower.
  • Removed Docker support for linux/arm/v7, linux/arm/v8 and linux/386. Sorry.
Fixed
  • Issue 9532 (ReportSum Integrity Check fails due to empty foreign_amount)
  • Issue 7288 (currentMonthStart/currentMonthEnd not working for no-budget view)
  • Issue 9704 (Piggy banks widget displays only main currency for different currencies)
API
  • API changes related to new features are documented.
  • New endpoint for multiple financial administrations ("user groups").
  • The change from "default currency" (user) to "native currency" (financial administration) is slowly being reflected in the API. Please report issues.
  • You can change the "transaction type" of an existing transaction if you submit a new type and the correct source and destination account names or IDs.
Instructions

Oon @Boost989831 januari 2025 22:29
Er is niks mis met PHP, is gewoon een taal met hele goede performance waar heel nette software in geschreven kan worden. Alleen net als met bijv. Python en JavaScript kun je er óók heel wat rommel in bouwen.
Je moet niet je gereedschap de schuld geven, voor serverside webdevelopment is PHP nog altijd gewoon een van de betere opties, dus als je een andere ervaring maakt heb je óf die afweging verkeerd gedaan óf ben je zelf gewoon niet zo'n goede programmeur :)
iqcgubon @Boost989831 januari 2025 22:43
Go is natuurlijk meer tendy hip en cool maar PHP werkt ook gewoon hoor. Alles ligt bij de developer. A fool with a tool...

