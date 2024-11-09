Software-update: Firefly III 6.1.22

Firefly III logo (79 pix) Firefly III is een in PHP geschreven webapplicatie waarmee een overzicht van je financiën kan worden bijgehouden. Het kan de data importeren vanuit csv-bestanden, de bunq-api of de Spectre-api. Voor meer informatie over dit programma verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaar loopt ook op Tweakers rond en bespreekt zijn applicatie in het grote 'Firefly III'-topic. Versie 6.1.22 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Added
  • Discussion 8092 (Fresh Install - Register -> 403 Error - Forbidden)
  • Issue 9183 (2FA security improvements)
  • Firefly III stores timezone data in a separate field, preparing for a switch to UTC (in the database).
Fixed
  • Issue 9106 (Inactive accounts are inaccessible when no active accounts of that type exist)
  • Issue 9147 (Store/Update Bill API end_date and extension_date cant be null in request)
  • Issue 9175 ("Attempt to read property "type" on null" when mass editing transactions)
  • Issue 9225 (Liability amount due calculated incorrectly on liabilities list when the liability is settled with a transfer to another liability)
  • Discussion 9234 (Unsupported cipher or incorrect key length ( first run ))
  • Issue 9236 (Autocomplete not working for rrules having the bill as a trigger)
  • Issue 9282 (Default report - no transactions for no budget)
  • Issue 9294 (Repetition counts ignored for recurring transactions)
  • Issue 9303 (Rules > Rule > Action)
  • Issue 9305 (Recurring transactions get group title on overview page)
  • Discussion 9324 (Consistent behavior accross DB Engines)
  • Issue 9360 (Date incorrectly shown)
  • Issue 9389 (Budget and Bill field on Recurring transactions not updating)
  • Issue 9416 (Linking Transaction to Bill doesn't mark as paid for 31st)
  • Issue 9427 (The standard financial report does not show all transactions for the income categories)
  • Issue 9443 (Budget report on inactive budget gives a 404)
  • Issue 9444 (Printing a page does not include dates)
  • Issue 9447 (Transaction doesn't show up when attaching HTML file)
API
  • API version is no longer distinguished from Firefly III version. API jumps from v2.1.0 to v6.1.22
  • API v2 is cleaned up and misses a few previously available endpoints. They will be added in the future.
  • Discussion 9271 (/v2/chart/balance/balance ignoring the period parameter)

Firefly III screenshot

Versienummer 6.1.22
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Firefly III
Download https://github.com/firefly-iii/firefly-iii/releases/tag/v6.1.22
Licentietype GPL

21-04 Firefly III 6.2.12 1
22-03 Firefly III 6.2.10 0
07-03 Firefly III 6.2.9 3
09-02 Firefly III 6.2.5 0
31-01 Firefly III 6.2.1 3
23-11 Firefly III 6.1.23 13
09-11 Firefly III 6.1.22 0
28-09 Firefly III 6.1.21 2
07-'24 Firefly III 6.1.19 0
06-'24 Firefly III 6.1.18 1
Meer historie

