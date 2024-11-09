Firefly III is een in PHP geschreven webapplicatie waarmee een overzicht van je financiën kan worden bijgehouden. Het kan de data importeren vanuit csv-bestanden, de bunq-api of de Spectre-api. Voor meer informatie over dit programma verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaar loopt ook op Tweakers rond en bespreekt zijn applicatie in het grote 'Firefly III'-topic. Versie 6.1.22 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
Added
Fixed
- Discussion 8092 (Fresh Install - Register -> 403 Error - Forbidden)
- Issue 9183 (2FA security improvements)
- Firefly III stores timezone data in a separate field, preparing for a switch to UTC (in the database).
API
- Issue 9106 (Inactive accounts are inaccessible when no active accounts of that type exist)
- Issue 9147 (Store/Update Bill API end_date and extension_date cant be null in request)
- Issue 9175 ("Attempt to read property "type" on null" when mass editing transactions)
- Issue 9225 (Liability amount due calculated incorrectly on liabilities list when the liability is settled with a transfer to another liability)
- Discussion 9234 (Unsupported cipher or incorrect key length ( first run ))
- Issue 9236 (Autocomplete not working for rrules having the bill as a trigger)
- Issue 9282 (Default report - no transactions for no budget)
- Issue 9294 (Repetition counts ignored for recurring transactions)
- Issue 9303 (Rules > Rule > Action)
- Issue 9305 (Recurring transactions get group title on overview page)
- Discussion 9324 (Consistent behavior accross DB Engines)
- Issue 9360 (Date incorrectly shown)
- Issue 9389 (Budget and Bill field on Recurring transactions not updating)
- Issue 9416 (Linking Transaction to Bill doesn't mark as paid for 31st)
- Issue 9427 (The standard financial report does not show all transactions for the income categories)
- Issue 9443 (Budget report on inactive budget gives a 404)
- Issue 9444 (Printing a page does not include dates)
- Issue 9447 (Transaction doesn't show up when attaching HTML file)
- API version is no longer distinguished from Firefly III version. API jumps from v2.1.0 to v6.1.22
- API v2 is cleaned up and misses a few previously available endpoints. They will be added in the future.
- Discussion 9271 (/v2/chart/balance/balance ignoring the
periodparameter)