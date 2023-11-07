Software-update: pfSense Plus 23.09

pfSense logo (79 pix)Netgate heeft versie 23.09 van pfSense Plus uitgebracht. Dit pakket is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en richt zich op router- en firewalltaken. Het is verkrijgbaar in de gratis Community Edition en een Plus-uitvoering, die voorheen als Factory Edition werd aangeboden. De Plus-uitvoering draait op de hardware die Netgate aanbiedt, als virtuele machine in AWS of Azure en kan ook gratis op eigen hardware in een privéomgeving worden gebruikt. In tegenstelling tot de Community Edition is het echter geen open source.

Het is in 2004 begonnen als een afsplitsing van m0n0wall vanwege verschillende visies bij de ontwikkelaars en in de loop van de jaren uitgegroeid tot een router- en firewallpakket dat in zowel kleine als zeer grote omgevingen kan worden ingezet. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De belangrijkste verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

OpenSSL upgraded to 3.0.12

This change was essential because OpenSSL 1.1.1 has reached End of Life (EOL) and will no longer receive security patches for vulnerabilities. The upgrade to OpenSSL 3.0.12 means that a number of older and weaker encryption and hash algorithms have been removed, and security certificates based on these older/weaker hashes have been deprecated.

We HIGHLY recommend reviewing the release notes, and our blog on this topic, prior to any upgrade. Encryption algorithms removed from OpenVPN include: ARIA, Blowfish (e.g. BF-CBC, which was formerly an OpenVPN default), CAST5, DES, DESX, IDEA, RC2, RC5, SEED, and SM4. Hash algorithms removed from OpenVPN include MD4, MDC2, SM3, and Whirlpool.

Kea DHCP added as an opt-in feature

The Kea DHCP server is available as an opt-in feature. Basic functionality is present in version 23.09, but it is not feature complete. You can find our blog on the topic here. Switching to the Kea DHCP server is done by:

  • Navigate to System > Advanced
  • Choose the Networking tab
  • Change the new Server Backend radio button in the DHCP Options section to "Kea DHCP"

Note: If you have assigned hostnames to devices on your network using static leases, or rely on dynamic lease registration in DNS, switching to Kea DHCP results in those hostnames being ignored. The static lease configuration is kept, so switching back to ISC DHCP will restore the functionality.

Improved support for SCTP

Support for SCTP has been improved in PF for firewall rules, NAT, and logging. Rules can now act on SCTP packets by port number. Previously it was only possible to filter on source or destination address.

IPv6 Router Configuration moved

IPv6 Router Advertisement configuration has been relocated to Services > Router Advertisement as a part of the ongoing Kea DHCP server integration.

Additional Changes
  • PHP upgraded to 8.2.11
  • The base operating system upgraded to a more recent point of FreeBSD 14-CURRENT
  • The release also addresses several bugs and other issues.

pfSense Plus

Versienummer 23.09
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen BSD
Website Netgate
Download https://www.netgate.com/pfsense-plus-software/software-types
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

07-11-2023
29 • submitter: paul2406

07-11-2023 • 09:47

29

Submitter: paul2406

Bron: Netgate

pfSense Plus

System en netwerk utilities Netgate

Reacties

wian 7 november 2023 09:55
Een geweldige firewall. Jammer genoeg is de plus versie niet meer gratis voor thuisgebruikers. De Community Edition blijft wel beschikbaar.

Onlangs ben ik overgestapt van pfSense Plus naar OPNsense (gratis versie) en ben erg tevreden. OPNsense heeft een prettige interface, ondersteuning voor Intel QuickAssist (ook in de gratis versie) en out-of-the-box adblocking dmv unbound blocklists die je eenvoudig kunt aanvinken vanuit de GUI.

Zou me niets verbazen als heel veel pfSense gebruikers nu overstappen naar OPNsense.
Terr-E @wian7 november 2023 10:07
Zijn er dingen in OPNsense die je mist ten opzichte van pfSense Plus?
computerbart @Terr-E7 november 2023 10:54
pfBlockerNG is voor mij reden om niet naar OPNsense over te stappen.
mphilipp @computerbart7 november 2023 11:17
Maar die zelfde functionaliteit is toch ook (op een andere manier) beschikbaar in OPNSense?
D0ubleD0uble @mphilipp7 november 2023 11:28
Op twee manieren zelfs. Via Unbound DNS resolver kan je een blocklist hebben, staan ook een heleboel presets in die je kan aanvinken. Als je specifiek aan de slag wilt met regels voor in je firewall zelf, kan je gewoon een alias maken met URL tables. GeoIP tables zitten er ook in.
Nickname55 @D0ubleD0uble7 november 2023 12:26
Je hebt alleen geen enkel overzicht. Je ziet niet wat er gebeurt. Simpel met een paar muisklikken vanuit een overzichtelijke interface een bepaald domein whitelisten is er niet bij.

Daarom gebruik ik nu Adguard...

[Reactie gewijzigd door Nickname55 op 22 juli 2024 15:26]

D0ubleD0uble @Nickname557 november 2023 14:38
Dan moet je kijken onder reporting > unbound. Daar krijg je gewoon een nette grafiek en ook een lijst van domeinen die erdoorheen komen ala Adguard, met een enkele click whitelist erbij.
Tota-Fox- @computerbart7 november 2023 11:49
Zorg er dan wel voor dat je versie 2.1.4.26 of hoger draait en niet lager.
Rolfie @Terr-E7 november 2023 10:28
Alias beheer is PFSense beter merk ik.
Email notifications mis ik erg in OPNSense.

Maar mijn grootste gemis is nog de colors en groepering in de Firewall rules.
eelco_akker @Rolfie7 november 2023 11:57
Email notifications kunnen toch via Service, Monit?
Rolfie @eelco_akker7 november 2023 12:04
Niet op de manier zoals pfsense dit had.

Je kunt het wel er mee.... Maar als ik bijvoorbeeld een bericht wil hebben, moet ik zelf de monitoring maken in Monit. Sommige zijn nog wel redelijk gemakkelijk te doen. maar als ik een bericht wil hebben dat ddclient een update heeft gedaan. Zal ik toch echt alle logica zelf moeten maken.
Tool werkt ook niet helemaal super is mijn ervaring. Maar dit komt mede omdat ik er heel veel tijd in moet steken om iets voor elkaar te krijgen.

Dat is mijn ervaring momenteel.

pfsense had dit allemaal out of the box.
Nickname55 @Rolfie7 november 2023 12:27
Groepering in firewall rules mis ik ook heel erg...
kmichael @Terr-E7 november 2023 11:37
Bij opensense werkt dual wan niet goed, 2x geprobeerd en naar weer terug gegaan naar pfsense
Rolfie @kmichael7 november 2023 12:05
Ik heb ook een dual wan icm failover gateways. Werkt zonder echt problemen.

Wat kreeg je niet werkend exact?
kmichael @Rolfie7 november 2023 12:45
Ik gebruik glasvezel als hoofd en ziggo als 2e lijn.

Load balance heb ik alleen op een poort range.
Dit krijg ik niet werkend met Opensense.
Ik weet het niet meer precies, het is al weer een half jaar geleden.
eelco_akker @kmichael7 november 2023 11:59
In FailOver of Load balance? Ik heb 3 locaties in FailOver draaien (Triple WAN of Dual WAN)
wian @Terr-E7 november 2023 11:13
Nee, ik mis niets maar ik gebruikte alleen pfBlocker en wireguard. pfBlocker mis ik niet. DNSBL werkt eenvoudiger in OPNsense (alle belangrijke blocklists zoals OISD, Steven Black, EasyList, etc zitten er standaard in en kun je gewoon aanvinken).

De interface van OPNsense is even wennen (ziet er wel moderner uit) maar dankzij een handmatige migratie van pfSense naar OPNsense ben ik helemaal thuis in de "nieuwe" interface.

Draai nu enkele dagen op OPNsense en tenzij ik nog tegen een grote bug of problemen aanloop, zie ik me niet meer teruggaan.
horstefan @wian7 november 2023 11:28
Plus blijft wel gratis op Netgate hardware
boukej @wian7 november 2023 23:37
Jammer genoeg is de plus versie niet meer gratis voor thuisgebruikers.
Ik heb de upgrade gisteren uitgevoerd op mijn lab firewall. Dit is voor bestaande plus-installaties geen probleem.
Zou me niets verbazen als heel veel pfSense gebruikers nu overstappen naar OPNsense.
Er zijn vast mensen die overstappen, maar het is (nog steeds) mogelijk om met een plus-config back-up een restore uit te voeren op een installatie op basis van CE. Wat ik er van begrijp is dat pfSense 2.7.1 (CE) compatible is met de config versie van de nieuwste plus-installatie.
vuilputje 7 november 2023 10:10
pfSense Plus hier op een Netgate. Maar de update lijkt nog niet voor iedereen beschikbaar te zijn.

23.05.1-RELEASE (amd64)
built on Wed Jun 28 03:57:27 UTC 2023
FreeBSD 14.0-CURRENT

The system is on the latest version.
Version information updated at Tue Nov 7 10:04:21 CET 2023
Tweakez @vuilputje7 november 2023 10:51
Hier kan ik niet eens checken voor update. Hele dashboard van PFSense loopt traag :')
Uiteindelijk krijg ik de melding "Unable to check for updates"
_JGC_ @Tweakez7 november 2023 11:16
De nameservers van Netgate liggen plat, dus kan wel kloppen dat het dashboard traag is.
Terrestrial 7 november 2023 11:18
Maar wat was nu eigenlijk het verschil tussen plus en CE want ik meen dat dit zo minimaal is dat het helemaal niet loont om de plus versie te draaien. Nu zal dat wel langzaam verder uit elkaar gaan groeien.
MrJoery @Terrestrial7 november 2023 13:06
CE is open-source, gratis en krijgt ~ 1 update per jaar
Plus is closed-source, betaald en krijgt ~ 2-4 updates per jaar
paul2406 @MrJoery7 november 2023 15:18
Betreft updates kan er al een tijdje via de package "Patcher' tussentijdse updates doorgevoerd worden. Zowel bij de CE als Plus werkt dit. Je bent hierdoor niet afhankelijk voor bugfixes van de updates die 1 per x periode uitkomen.
_JGC_ @paul24068 november 2023 09:34
Nadeel van die patcher is dat het eigenlijk alleen pfsense-specifieke bugs oplost. Als er een dikke kernel bug in FreeBSD zit gaat die patcher je niet redden. Bug in OpenSSL evenmin.

Wat dat betreft is het update beleid van pfSense gewoon triest te noemen. OpenSSL krijgt bijvoorbeeld met regelmaat beveiligingsupdates, maar bij pfSense moet je wachten op de volgende release.
pvrantwijk 7 november 2023 09:56
De introductie klopt niet geheel meer. Netgate heeft het licentiemodel van pfSense Plus aangepast, waardoor het voor nieuwe installaties niet meer mogelijk is om deze gratis te installeren op eigen hardware. Een bestaande installatie kan echter nog wel worden geupgrade. De gratis versie / versie voor eigen hardware is alleen nog de pfSense Community Edition. Helaas...
paul2406 7 november 2023 11:27
Indien je nog de gratis plus versie gebruikt op eigen hardware (op basis van de home+lab licentie), kan je niet langer upgraden naar de volgende versie. Op de eigen hardware van Netgate is er geen beperking, je hebt daar betaald voor de licentie door de aanschaf van het product.

Er lijkt op korte termijn ook een update te komen van de CE (Community Edition). Het leek er op dat eerst versie 2.8 zou worden (huidig 2.7) maar ik zie dat er een verschuiving is en 2.7.1 naar voren komt op meerdere pagina's:Het viel ook op dat er een rits aan nieuwe patches beschikbaar was nadat ik "Patches" package had bijgewerkt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door paul2406 op 22 juli 2024 15:26]

aileron 8 november 2023 03:29
Ik wacht nog op de dag dat ik een pfsense artikel lees op tweakers zonder dat er iemand in de comments opnsense aanraadt.

Het is ondertussen een van de redenen waarom ik niet zal overstappen naar opnsense

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

