Netgate heeft versie 24.11 van pfSense Plus uitgebracht. Dit pakket is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en richt zich op router- en firewalltaken. Het is verkrijgbaar in de gratis Community Edition en een Plus-uitvoering, die voorheen als Factory Edition werd aangeboden. De Plus-uitvoering draait op de hardware die Netgate aanbiedt, als virtuele machine in AWS of Azure en kan ook gratis op eigen hardware in een privéomgeving worden gebruikt. In tegenstelling tot de Community Edition is het echter geen open source.

Het is in 2004 begonnen als een afsplitsing van m0n0wall vanwege verschillende visies bij de ontwikkelaars en in de loop van de jaren uitgegroeid tot een router- en firewallpakket dat in zowel kleine als zeer grote omgevingen kan worden ingezet. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De belangrijkste verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

This release offers a glimpse into the future of multi-instance management for pfSense Plus. A web GUI and a set of APIs for monitoring and managing multiple pfSense Plus instances are now available. While the set of API endpoints is incomplete, the available endpoints are functional, and we are continuing to improve the feature based on customer feedback.

The Internet Systems Consortium (ISC) distributes two full-featured, open-source, standards-based DHCP servers: Kea DHCP and ISC DHCP. ISC announced the End of Life (EOL) of the ISC DHCP server, and ended maintenance on it at the end of 2022.

With ISC DHCP at EOL, it is imperative that Kea DHCP reaches feature parity. We expect to be feature complete with Kea DHCP in the next release of pfSense Plus. Continued improvements in the Kea DHCP service provide greater capabilities and significant improvements over the previous release, including:

High Availability: Kea now supports High Availability for IPv4 and IPv6

Simplified High Availability Setup: Kea DHCP uses a single, global High Availability configuration, which is easier to set up and manage than ISC DHCP's per-interface configuration.

More Reliable Failover: Kea operates in "hot standby" mode, providing more reliable failover, especially when booting a secondary node.

Improved Security: Kea can synchronize lease data over the SYNC interface for security and ease of use, and can optionally encrypt the sync data for added protection.

The Kea DHCP daemon now integrates with the Unbound DNS Resolver to provide automatic DNS registration. This means:

DNS Registration of DHCP Clients: DNS records are updated dynamically on-the-fly, they do not require a resolver restart and are not disruptive. This works for IPv4 and IPv6.

Improved Update Detection: With Kea, pfSense Plus software uses an extension that allows Kea itself to trigger DNS changes for lease events. With ISC DHCP, pfSense software used a dedicated daemon that monitored DHCP leases externally and triggered DNS updates based on that detection. This daemon was running and consuming resources as long as the feature was enabled, and it was not always reliable.

No Service Interruptions: The older method of updating ISC DHCP resulted in an interruption of DNS service any time a DNS record changed. This was especially problematic on busy networks or environments where the DNS resolver did not restart quickly. The new method of updating DNS records in the resolver utilizes features of Unbound which allow for seamless updates, without the need to restart the Unbound service.

Users can now use built-in system aliases (like bogons, vpn_networks, etc)) in custom firewall rules. This improves rule management efficiency and standardization.

This release implements NTP client authentication support, enabling secure time synchronization across networks.

Release Notes for pfSense Plus 24.11-RELEASE are available for review.