Software-update: pfSense Plus 24.11

pfSense logo (79 pix)Netgate heeft versie 24.11 van pfSense Plus uitgebracht. Dit pakket is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en richt zich op router- en firewalltaken. Het is verkrijgbaar in de gratis Community Edition en een Plus-uitvoering, die voorheen als Factory Edition werd aangeboden. De Plus-uitvoering draait op de hardware die Netgate aanbiedt, als virtuele machine in AWS of Azure en kan ook gratis op eigen hardware in een privéomgeving worden gebruikt. In tegenstelling tot de Community Edition is het echter geen open source.

Het is in 2004 begonnen als een afsplitsing van m0n0wall vanwege verschillende visies bij de ontwikkelaars en in de loop van de jaren uitgegroeid tot een router- en firewallpakket dat in zowel kleine als zeer grote omgevingen kan worden ingezet. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De belangrijkste verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

Multi-instance Management Early Look

This release offers a glimpse into the future of multi-instance management for pfSense Plus. A web GUI and a set of APIs for monitoring and managing multiple pfSense Plus instances are now available. While the set of API endpoints is incomplete, the available endpoints are functional, and we are continuing to improve the feature based on customer feedback.
Learn More About Multi-instance Management

Kea DHCP Enhancements

The Internet Systems Consortium (ISC) distributes two full-featured, open-source, standards-based DHCP servers: Kea DHCP and ISC DHCP. ISC announced the End of Life (EOL) of the ISC DHCP server, and ended maintenance on it at the end of 2022.

Support for High Availability

With ISC DHCP at EOL, it is imperative that Kea DHCP reaches feature parity. We expect to be feature complete with Kea DHCP in the next release of pfSense Plus. Continued improvements in the Kea DHCP service provide greater capabilities and significant improvements over the previous release, including:

  • High Availability: Kea now supports High Availability for IPv4 and IPv6
  • Simplified High Availability Setup: Kea DHCP uses a single, global High Availability configuration, which is easier to set up and manage than ISC DHCP's per-interface configuration.
  • More Reliable Failover: Kea operates in "hot standby" mode, providing more reliable failover, especially when booting a secondary node.
  • Improved Security: Kea can synchronize lease data over the SYNC interface for security and ease of use, and can optionally encrypt the sync data for added protection.
Kea DHCP DNS Resolution

The Kea DHCP daemon now integrates with the Unbound DNS Resolver to provide automatic DNS registration. This means:

  • DNS Registration of DHCP Clients: DNS records are updated dynamically on-the-fly, they do not require a resolver restart and are not disruptive. This works for IPv4 and IPv6.
  • Improved Update Detection: With Kea, pfSense Plus software uses an extension that allows Kea itself to trigger DNS changes for lease events. With ISC DHCP, pfSense software used a dedicated daemon that monitored DHCP leases externally and triggered DNS updates based on that detection. This daemon was running and consuming resources as long as the feature was enabled, and it was not always reliable.
  • No Service Interruptions: The older method of updating ISC DHCP resulted in an interruption of DNS service any time a DNS record changed. This was especially problematic on busy networks or environments where the DNS resolver did not restart quickly. The new method of updating DNS records in the resolver utilizes features of Unbound which allow for seamless updates, without the need to restart the Unbound service.

Learn More About Kea DHCP Enhancements

System Aliases in Custom Rules

Users can now use built-in system aliases (like bogons, vpn_networks, etc)) in custom firewall rules. This improves rule management efficiency and standardization.

NTP Authentication

This release implements NTP client authentication support, enabling secure time synchronization across networks.

Release Notes

Release Notes for pfSense Plus 24.11-RELEASE are available for review.

pfSense Plus

Versienummer 24.11
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen BSD
Website Netgate
Download https://www.netgate.com/pfsense-plus-software/software-types
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 26-11-2024 13:59
18 • submitter: Draconian Devil

26-11-2024 • 13:59

18

Submitter: Draconian Devil

Bron: Netgate

Update-historie

26-11 pfSense Plus 24.11 18
04-'24 pfSense Plus 24.03 18
11-'23 pfSense Plus 23.09 29
06-'23 pfSense Plus 23.05.1 4
05-'23 pfSense Plus 23.05 12
02-'23 pfSense Plus 23.01 38

Lees meer

pfSense Plus

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities Netgate

Reacties (18)

-Moderatie-faq
18
18
15
2
0
2
Wijzig sortering
Fermion 26 november 2024 15:01
Ook de community edition vereist bij de installatie een activatie via het internet, of ik heb de verkeerde versie gedownload. In de versie nummer is zelf niet te zien of je met de internet activatie te maken heb. Gelukkig had ik op mijn NAS nog de versie zonder activatie van de community edition. Wordt hier niet blij van.
pvrantwijk @Fermion26 november 2024 18:50
Het is tegenwoordig één enkele download, die je wel als geregistreerd gebruiker met een Zero Dollar SKU kunt uitchecken. Zonder activation key wordt het de free Consumer Edition, met activation key wordt het pfSense Plus.

Vooralsnog zit ik op pfSense. Ik mis in OPNsense twee voor mij belangrijke dingen. Ten eerste de mogelijkheid om separators en kleur toe te voegen in de firewall rules. Ten tweede de mogelijkheid om advanced DNS records te kunnen toevoegen aan de DNS forwarder (DNSmasq) en de DNS resolver (Unbound). In OPNsense is die mogelijkheid expliciet verwijderd en moet je dan maar Bind gaan draaien als je meer verwacht van je DNS.

Zodra deze zaken zijn opgelost overweeg ik wel om de overstap te maken naar OPNsense. Het gevoel bij Netgate wordt er steeds meer een van "moet ik straks betalen voor wat ik nu gratis kan gebruiken" en het update beleid bij OPNsense is veel beter (regelmatiger en sneller), ondanks de System Patches plug-in op pfSense...
Fermion @pvrantwijk29 november 2024 18:49
Het gevoel bij Netgate wordt er steeds meer een van "moet ik straks betalen voor wat ik nu gratis kan gebruiken"
Zoals Broadcom…
pvrantwijk @Fermion30 november 2024 19:48
Ja, precies dat... |:(
yamlel 26 november 2024 14:59
Zijn er nog mensen die pfsense gebruiken? Ik ben benieuwd naar waarom, mijn organisatie is overgestapt naar opnsense en het bevalt heel goed.
NaliXL @yamlel26 november 2024 15:35
Ik gebruik het nog voor mijn thuisnetwerk, de CE dan wel. Voornamelijk vanwege pfBlockerng. Is daar tegenwoordig een goed alternatief voor binnen opnsense?
timeraider @NaliXL26 november 2024 16:36
Niet volledig nope. Namaken ervan kan in combination van UnboundDNS, Suricata en een firewallregel of 2 maar pfblockng is handiger in 1 plugin.
Zenarmor is een goede vervangen ervoor (wel betere UI en wat meer gedetaileerde opties soms), maar dan heb je veelal toch minimaal een home licentie nodig dus anders dan pfblockng kost dat 99 euro de jaar.

Zelf Suricata op de WAN, Zenarmor op LAN en dan Crowdsec + Unbounddns om de rest op te pakken, maar dan heb ik dus wel een betaalde licentie voor Zenarmor want anders ben je toch te gelimiteerd voor een tweaker XD

Zelf geen hoge pet op van pfsense als bedrijf zijnde, maar een collega van mij heeft pfsense draaien en tot nu toe gaat het grootste deel van het netwerk opzetten bij hem gewoon goed. Het is alleen soms even zoeken omdat het bij hem net op een andere (*kuch* minder logische *kuch*) locatie in de UI staat, maar tot nu toe nog niks gezien dat niet op een of andere manier of workaround gewoon kan dus .. nja.. zolang het gewoon werkt en ondersteund word, geen reden om meteen te switchen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door timeraider op 26 november 2024 16:36]

jurroen @timeraider26 november 2024 16:58
Zenarmor is een goede vervangen ervoor (wel betere UI en wat meer gedetaileerde opties soms), maar dan heb je veelal toch minimaal een home licentie nodig
Let wel dat de Zenarmor Home licentie tekort kan schieten als je een flinke smarthome hebt waarbij alle domotica over WiFi gaat. Als je dan ook nog thuiswonende kinderen hebt kun je boven die 100 devices uitkomen.

Toevoeging: en nee, een smarthome met vooral WiFi domotica is geen goed idee. Sterker nog: een bijzonder slecht idee.

[Reactie gewijzigd door jurroen op 26 november 2024 17:00]

tjanssen @jurroen26 november 2024 19:45
Why not? Wat is probleem zolang het geen battery powered sensoren zijn en de devices in een eigen SSID en VLAN zitten zonder internet toegang?
jurroen @tjanssen26 november 2024 20:36
Daar zijn wel meer redenen voor - maar ook: er zijn vele betere manieren. Als je nog moet beginnen zou ik Zigbee of Z-Wave aanraden, wat in tegenstelling tot WiFi ook goed mesht.

Een aantal nadelen van WiFi domotica is (in theorie onnodige) vervuiling van de ether, hoger energiegebruik en meer.

Ik wil hier overigens niet zeggen dat als je je huis hebt volhangen met WiFi domotica dat het slecht is. Meer dat als je dat nog niet hebt, er betere opties zijn.
Rolfie @jurroen27 november 2024 11:21
Nadeel van Zigbee-ZWave is dat je maar 1 controller kunt hebben, dus ook een hele grote SPOF. Met Wifi heb ik gewoon meerdere AP hangen, die dat perfect oplost.
Afstand wat Z of ZW kan overbruggen is ook veel lastiger te beheren.

Ik gebruik hier ook veel Zigbee hoor, maar ik zie ook echt nadelen van deze techniek.
unf0rg0tt3n @yamlel26 november 2024 15:44
Ik gebruik PFsense omdat de overstap naar opnsense geen one click bedoeling is. Ik heb veel ingesteld ook in HAproxy etc. Anders zou ik misschien overstappen. Maar het pfsense CE is wel heel stabiel, anderzijds dus erg tevreden.
jurroen @yamlel26 november 2024 16:52
Een organisatie voor wie ik soms consultancy werk verricht draaide jaren geleden op pfSense. Die heb ik vrij snel overgeheveld naar OPNsense - en mogelijk later weer naar hbsdfw (OPNsense fork op basis van HardenedBSD) als dat stable wordt.

Voor deze organisatie is OpenBSD geen optie - wat mijn voorkeur heeft. Maar dan kunnen ze niet meer in een UI rondklikken en CLI is "eng" :+
Cybertinus994 @yamlel27 november 2024 08:30
Ik heb OPNsense geprobeerd. Ik was een halve dag bezig met het bouwen van een OpenVPN server en client. En het werkte niet.
pfSense geïnstalleerd en binnen een uur werkte alles.

Oftewel: mijn brein past beter bij pfSense dan bij OPNsense :).
Ondertussen heb ik een fysieke appliance staan van Netgate ipv alleen maar CE op VMs.
MrJoery 26 november 2024 14:31
De Plus-uitvoering draait op de hardware die Netgate aanbiedt, als virtuele machine in AWS of Azure en kan ook gratis op eigen hardware in een privéomgeving worden gebruikt.
Dit is al eventjes niet meer, alleen de Community Edition is gratis beschikbaar. Echter loopt deze wel achter op de Plus versie qua updates & functionaliteit. Zelf zou ik voor OPNsense kiezen.
DCG909 @MrJoery26 november 2024 16:18
Security updates verlopen dus via een package ben ik vandaag achter gekomen... System patches.
Dus het zouden enkel extra/tweaked functies moeten zijn die het verschil tussen plus en ce zijn.
GregorE 26 november 2024 19:58
Al 13+ jaar trouwe en tevreden gebruiker van pfSense op drie 24/7 systemen. Behoorlijk geavanceerde setup/configuratie gebouwd door de jaren heen, waardoor de benodigde tijd om te migreren naar een andere oplossing, zich in mijn ogen momenteel niet loont. 1.) Het gehele "gedoe" rondom pfSense-Plus, welke tijdelijk beschikbaar waren, gebruikt konden worden, en het weer moeten terugdraaien naar CE, heeft mij niet veel vertrouwen gegeven voor de toekomst. 2.) Het aankondingen van AES-NI, en later toch niet vereisen was ook maf. -- Het lijkt ook dat CE haast geen aandacht meer krijgt onder de developers, terwijl vele van de oldscool gebruikers hebben geholpen met knowledge sharing op het Netgate pfsense forum. - Kortom, ik blijf voorlopig op CE, al kietelt het om parallel configuraties te gaan bouwen op losse VM's om een migratie te kunnen gaan plannen..
Sebast1aan 26 november 2024 14:19
Ben half jaar geleden overgestapt naar Opnsense . Bevalt goed.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq