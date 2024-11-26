Mozilla heeft versie 133 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In deze uitgave is onder meer een nieuwe anti-tracking optie toegevoegd die beschikbaar is als de geavanceerde tracking bescherming op 'streng' staat ingesteld. Verder kunnen er tabbladen worden geopend die op andere apparaten open staan en maakt de Canvas2D nu gebruik van de grafische kaart voor hardwareversnelling onder Windows. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
New
Fixed
- Firefox now has a new anti-tracking feature, Bounce Tracking Protection, which is now available in Enhanced Tracking Protection's "Strict" mode. This feature detects bounce trackers based on their redirect behavior and periodically purges their cookies and site data to block tracking.
- The sidebar to view tabs from other devices can now be opened via the Tab overview menu.
- GPU-accelerated Canvas2D is now enabled by default on Windows providing a performance improvement.
Changed
- Various security fixes.
- The “Picture-in-Picture: auto-open on tab switch” feature from Firefox Labs now behaves more reliably across a wider range of sites, automatically opening relevant videos while ignoring others.
Enterprise
- When server time is available, the "expire" attribute value is adjusted by adding the difference between the server and local times. If the current time is set in the future, cookies that have not expired according to the server time are considered valid.
Developer
- You can find information about policy updates and enterprise specific bug fixes in the Firefox for Enterprise 133 Release Notes.
- Developer Information
- Firefox now supports the
keepaliveoption in the Fetch API. This feature allows developers to make HTTP requests that can continue to run even after the page is unloaded, such as during page navigation or closing.
- Firefox now supports the Permissions API in
WorkerContext.
- Firefox now dispatches beforetoggle events just before a dialog opens and toggle events after the dialog closes, matching the behavior of popovers.
- Methods are now available on UInt8Array to convert to and from Base64 and hexadecimal encodings. This is an implementation of a Stage 3 TC39 proposal, for more details see the proposal text.
- Added support for image decoding as part of the WebCodecs API. This allows for decoding of images from the main and worker threads.
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
Mozilla Firefox 133.0 voor Windows (Nederlands)
Mozilla Firefox 133.0 voor Linux (Nederlands)
Mozilla Firefox 133.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
Mozilla Firefox 133.0 voor Windows (Engels)
Mozilla Firefox 133.0 voor Linux (Engels)
Mozilla Firefox 133.0 voor macOS (Engels)
Mozilla Firefox 133.0 voor Windows (Fries)
Mozilla Firefox 133.0 voor Linux (Fries)
Mozilla Firefox 133.0 voor macOS (Fries)