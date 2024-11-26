Mozilla heeft versie 133 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In deze uitgave is onder meer een nieuwe anti-tracking optie toegevoegd die beschikbaar is als de geavanceerde tracking bescherming op 'streng' staat ingesteld. Verder kunnen er tabbladen worden geopend die op andere apparaten open staan en maakt de Canvas2D nu gebruik van de grafische kaart voor hardwareversnelling onder Windows. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:

Mozilla Firefox 133.0 voor Windows (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 133.0 voor Linux (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 133.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 133.0 voor Windows (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 133.0 voor Linux (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 133.0 voor macOS (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 133.0 voor Windows (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox 133.0 voor Linux (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox 133.0 voor macOS (Fries)