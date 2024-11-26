Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 133.0

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft versie 133 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In deze uitgave is onder meer een nieuwe anti-tracking optie toegevoegd die beschikbaar is als de geavanceerde tracking bescherming op 'streng' staat ingesteld. Verder kunnen er tabbladen worden geopend die op andere apparaten open staan en maakt de Canvas2D nu gebruik van de grafische kaart voor hardwareversnelling onder Windows. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New
  • Firefox now has a new anti-tracking feature, Bounce Tracking Protection, which is now available in Enhanced Tracking Protection's "Strict" mode. This feature detects bounce trackers based on their redirect behavior and periodically purges their cookies and site data to block tracking.
  • The sidebar to view tabs from other devices can now be opened via the Tab overview menu.
  • GPU-accelerated Canvas2D is now enabled by default on Windows providing a performance improvement.
Fixed
  • Various security fixes.
  • The “Picture-in-Picture: auto-open on tab switch” feature from Firefox Labs now behaves more reliably across a wider range of sites, automatically opening relevant videos while ignoring others.
Changed
  • When server time is available, the "expire" attribute value is adjusted by adding the difference between the server and local times. If the current time is set in the future, cookies that have not expired according to the server time are considered valid.
Enterprise Developer
  • Developer Information
  • Firefox now supports the keepalive option in the Fetch API. This feature allows developers to make HTTP requests that can continue to run even after the page is unloaded, such as during page navigation or closing.
  • Firefox now supports the Permissions API in Worker Context.
  • Firefox now dispatches beforetoggle events just before a dialog opens and toggle events after the dialog closes, matching the behavior of popovers.
  • Methods are now available on UInt8Array to convert to and from Base64 and hexadecimal encodings. This is an implementation of a Stage 3 TC39 proposal, for more details see the proposal text.
  • Added support for image decoding as part of the WebCodecs API. This allows for decoding of images from the main and worker threads.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 133.0 voor Windows (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 133.0 voor Linux (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 133.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 133.0 voor Windows (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 133.0 voor Linux (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 133.0 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 133.0 voor Windows (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 133.0 voor Linux (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 133.0 voor macOS (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox - about schem op Windows 11

Versienummer 133.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11, Windows Server 2022, Windows Server 2025
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/all/#product-desktop-release
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

26-11-2024 16:00
submitter: Vanquish92

26-11-2024 • 16:00

33

Submitter: Vanquish92

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Reacties (33)

pennywiser 26 november 2024 16:08
Zijbalk nieuw, hoe krijg ik die nu weer weg :)

Ah "zijbalk tonen en verbergen"

[Reactie gewijzigd door pennywiser op 26 november 2024 16:08]

Keypunchie @pennywiser26 november 2024 17:23
Volgens mij is die niet nieuw, hoor...
pennywiser @Keypunchie26 november 2024 18:06
Wel dat ie aanstaat na een update.
Keypunchie @pennywiser26 november 2024 18:07
Vaag, bij mij niet…
Carlos0_0 @pennywiser26 november 2024 19:17
Even gekeken ik update normaal mijn browser niet handigmatig, aangezien ze dat prima zelf doen.
Maar op mijn Macbook geen Sidecar zo te zien, op mijn pc geen idee die gaat van weekend wellicht pas weer aan :).
pennywiser @Carlos0_027 november 2024 09:19
Nu net op mijn laptop, na update eveneens sidebalk aan.
Carlos0_0 @pennywiser29 november 2024 08:36
Gisteren nog op een Windows laptop bijgewerkt, en nu mijn pc dan ook maar even handmatig gedaan(Want was toch benieuwd of de sidebar aan was).
Op zowel de laptop als mijn eigen desktop geen sidebar.
pennywiser @Carlos0_029 november 2024 09:10
Maar ik heb nu ook die sidebar knop ineens links naast de left button. Die was eerste de meest linkse dus ik grijp steeds mis nu met de muis.
Carlos0_0 @pennywiser29 november 2024 10:04
Ik heb geen sidebar button, die verwijder ik altijd.
Wellicht dat jij hierdoor de sidebar kreeg, omdat je gebruik maakt of de knop ieder geval actief aan heb staan.

De sidebar knop staat tevens altijd standaard rechts van de adressenbalk, dus denk dat het door jouw eigen instellingen komt :).
pennywiser @Carlos0_029 november 2024 12:38
Ik denk het niet, je zegt nb zelf ik verwijder die altijd. Ik heb die nog nooit verwijderd. Dus wie zit er nou aan zijn instellingen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door pennywiser op 29 november 2024 12:39]

Carlos0_0 @pennywiser29 november 2024 13:14
Ah ik denk dat ik in de war was met een andere knop, jij bedoeld dit denk ik(Was bij mij ook niet aann verder na de update).

https://www.reddit.com/r/...ve_an_easy_remove_option/

Net even firefox portable gedownload stond die aan idd, deed gewoon rechte muisknop op de knop en remove en zowel de knop als sidebar was weg.
Kan dat bij jou niet ?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Carlos0_0 op 29 november 2024 13:16]

pennywiser @Carlos0_029 november 2024 13:25
Ja met rechtsklik had ik al gezien, ik heb hem dus gewoon verwijderd. Scheelt weer wat blank muis moves.
Klauwhamer 26 november 2024 16:34
Wanneer gaat Mozilla nou 'ns fatsoenlijk support bieden op verticale tabs, zonder dat je hoeft te klooien in about:config en een custom chromeUser.css-file in je \AppData\Roaming\Mozilla\Firefox\Profiles\ om de top tab bar te verbergen na het installeren van een 3rd party plugin.
bleuthoot @Klauwhamer26 november 2024 17:04
Geen antwoord op je vraag, maar wat is eigenlijk nou zo speciaal aan verticale tabbladen? Ik zie meer mensen dit gebruiken de laatste tijd. Mij lijkt het een behoorlijke verspilling van ruimte in vergelijking met de tabs bovenaan houden.

Ik denk dat het antwoord meer eigen voorkeur is?
desalniettemin
@bleuthoot26 november 2024 17:17
Ik vind het maar niks verticale tabs, net zoals bv een verticale taakbalk of panel zoals mijn MX Linux Xfce heeft. Zal inderdaad wel persoonlijke voorkeur zijn.
Uchy @bleuthoot26 november 2024 17:21
Ik denk dat het idee is dat de meeste schermen verticaal minder ruimte hebben dan horizontaal. Ik heb aan weerszijden van tweakers artikelen in totaal pakweg 50% ongebruikte schermruimte. Dan win je verticale ruimte door de tabs tegen de zijbalk te plakken en bovenaan een balk weg te halen.
Nou is met name dat laatste (horizontale balk weghalen) iets dat nog enige moeite kost in FF, maar ik deel de voorkeur met @Klauwhamer .
Een andere reden kan zijn een cleanere interface
Klauwhamer @bleuthoot26 november 2024 17:30
Er is niets speciaals aan. Het is een methode om met veel tabs een leesbaar en prettig overzicht te houden van wat je open hebt staan. Je levert wellicht iets in 'breedte' in maar ik ben nog geen site tegengekomen waarbij het een issue is. Plus, je krijgt er in de 'hoogte' juist weer iets aan ruimte bij.
nowaychose @bleuthoot26 november 2024 17:49
Geheel eigen voorkeur; Op een ultra wide hecht ik meer waarde aan verticale dan horizontale pixels. En ik heb vrijwel altijd een grote hoeveelheid tabs open en dan gaat zoeken makkelijker in een verticale lijst.
Uchy @Klauwhamer26 november 2024 17:19
Zit er al in hoor:
sidebar.verticalTabs in about:config, daarmee gaan horizontale tabs ook weg. Maar wat het nog niet doet is de headerbar verwijderen/url bar 1 balk omhoog schuiven. Daar is wel een truuk voor, maar dan kom je weer het het 'klooi-gebied' waar je zelf naar refereert.
Klauwhamer @Uchy26 november 2024 17:30
Dat is inderdaad precies waar ik op doel, en dat zit er dus nog niet fatsoenlijk in.
Uchy @Klauwhamer28 november 2024 10:56
Interessant is dat ik vanmorgen heb geupgrade naar versie 133 en zonder dat ik er iets aan deed, een tijdje verderop in de sessie (weet niet zeker of ik herstart heb of niet), spontaan mijn headerbar en urlbar één zijn geworden... Ik dacht, dat laat ik je even weten :) Dus de verticale ruimte is nu ineens gewonnen. Wie weet heb jij ook succes.
NB: Dit was onder windows. Onder linux nog niet geprobeerd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uchy op 28 november 2024 10:57]

Asitis @Klauwhamer26 november 2024 17:40
Het zit voort netjes ingebakken in Nightly, en ze zijn proactief feedback en bugs aan het verzamelen, en het werkt op wat UX issues na meer dan prima, ik vermoed dat het niet lang meer duurt
Saeverix @Klauwhamer26 november 2024 18:13
Hoewel het nog een Alpha versie betreft, zou ik je Zen Browser (Firefox fork) willen aanbevelen. Werkt op dit moment al best wel stabiel: https://zen-browser.app/
Klauwhamer @Saeverix26 november 2024 18:38
Neuh, ik red mij wel met wat geknoei in combinatie met Librewolf en Firefox. Het is niet zo vervelend dat ik andere forks ga proberen. Het is gewoon knulligheid troef bij Mozilla, omdat het ook al maanden aangekondigd c.q. in de nightly zit.
Gijs007 @Saeverix29 november 2024 16:08
Ziet er gelikt uit, ook prettig voor OLED monitoren dat de interface in een donker zwarte modus kan worden ingesteld.

Maar hoe importeer je een bestaand (lokaal) Firefox profiel? Ik zag alleen de optie om dit via de Firefox sync te doen, maar dat vereist een Mozilla account en cloud synchronisatie van mijn browser profiel, wat ik liever niet wil.
desalniettemin
26 november 2024 17:27
Ik ben Floorp aan het proberen. Bevalt me wel eerlijk gezegd. Floorp stijl tabs ipv zwevende tabs (slaan nergens op, want ik heb toch geen touch screen). Kan ook de Firefox tab uiterlijk hebben die Fx had voor Proton look. Slapende tabs. Automatisch slapende tabs na een bepaalde tijd. Ik heb 15 minuten ingesteld. Verminderd het geheugengebruik.
anzaya @desalniettemin26 november 2024 21:22
Ik heb Floorp vs Pulse en Librewolf geprobeerd. Floorp ziet er prachtig uit, maar neemt te veel RAM in beslag vergeleken met de anderen.
Pulse is sneller en slanker. Maar zowel Floorp als Pulse laten de CPU pieken bij het afspelen van video's, wat een dealbreaker was. Veel RAM in beslag nemen is vervelend, maar de CPU laten pieken is veel erger. Conclusie? Librewolf trapt alle andere browsers de kont.
desalniettemin
@anzaya27 november 2024 08:59
CPU pieken is dat zo erg dan en wat betekent dat eigenlijk CPU pieken? 17 tabs open en gebruikt nu 3,78G. Maar zoals gezegd tabs die je een tijd niet gebruikt gaan slapen en dan zie ik het geheugengebruik terug lopen naar rond de 2,75G. Doe ik dat met Firefox zoveel tabs open dan gebruikt het na een uur al meer dan 7G.
Gendji 27 november 2024 00:25
CSS aanpassingen als je de oude stijl wilt hebben.

https://github.com/Aris-t2/CustomCSSforFx
desalniettemin
@Gendji27 november 2024 09:00
Heeft Floorp allemaal standaard. Geen CSS nodig.
William_H 27 november 2024 00:41
GPU-accelerated Canvas2D is now enabled by default on Windows providing a performance improvement.
Hopelijk heb ik bij het gebruik van veel tabs minder crashes straks. Valt mij ook op dat er best wat GPU spikes zijn wanneer er een tab crashed.
patrom 26 november 2024 16:57
waar staat zijbalk tonen en verbergen
desmond @patrom26 november 2024 17:00
<Ctrl>-B ?

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

