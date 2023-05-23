Software-update: pfSense Plus 23.05

pfSense logo (79 pix)Netgate heeft versie 23.05 van pfSense Plus uitgebracht. Dit pakket is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en richt zich op router- en firewalltaken. Het is verkrijgbaar in de gratis Community Edition en een Plus-uitvoering, die voorheen als Factory Edition werd aangeboden. De Plus-uitvoering draait op de hardware die Netgate aanbiedt, als virtuele machine in AWS of Azure en kan ook gratis op eigen hardware in een privéomgeving worden gebruikt. In tegenstelling tot pfSense CE is het echter geen opensource.

Het is in 2004 begonnen als een afsplitsing van m0n0wall vanwege verschillende visies bij de ontwikkelaars en in de loop van de jaren uitgegroeid tot een router- en firewallpakket dat in zowel kleine als zeer grote omgevingen kan worden ingezet. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

General
  • This release includes support for cryptographic acceleration through the Multi-Buffer Crypto for IPsec Library (IPsec-MB, IIMB) which leverages special CPU instructions to accelerate several algorithms for multiple types of VPNs and other uses. See Cryptographic Accelerator Support for details.
  • This release includes experimental support for Ethernet (Layer 2) rules. See Ethernet (Layer 2) Rules for details.
  • As of this release, several new and recent features combined enable using the GUI alone to configure a setup compatible with the AT&T Residential Fiber Network. The same setup should work for any similar ISPs which require special handling such as Priority Code Point tagging on VLAN 0 and 802.1X authentication passthrough to a modem. Previous versions of pfSense Plus software required additional scripts (e.g. “pfatt”) and/or manual changes outside the GUI. There is a new configuration recipe which covers using these features in the GUI to configure this use case: WAN Connectivity with 802.1X Authentication Bridging and VLAN 0 PCP Tagging.
  • Unicast CARP support can be configured on a per-VIP basis for environments where multicast CARP cannot function. This is a step toward future enhancements in virtualization and cloud environments which are still under development, including high availability in AWS and Azure. See VIP Configuration Options for details.
  • WireGuard is now installed by default on new installations. This does not affect upgrades or factory reset configurations, only fresh installations.
  • Several improvements have been made to memory usage reporting and to reduce some reported cases of increased memory usage in the previous release. See Memory Management and ZFS Tuning for additional information on memory usage and tuning
  • A bug in 23.01 caused some automatic dynamic gateway names to be in mixed case instead of all upper case, which may have led to loss of connectivity until the default gateway or gateway group membership was updated. This bug has been corrected, but anyone who worked around the problem by changing gateway entries will have to correct them again once they have upgraded to 23.05.
Security
  • pfSense-SA-23_06.webgui A potential Authenticated Command Execution vulnerability from the bridgeif parameter on interfaces_bridge_edit.php in the GUI. Note: Users of pfSense Plus software version 23.01, pfSense Plus software version 22.05.x, and pfSense CE software version 2.6.0 can obtain corrections for this issue from the Recommended Patches area of the System Patches package.
  • pfSense-SA-23_07.kernel Denial of Service on pfSense Plus software version 23.01 due to a kernel panic from oversize IPv6 packets.
    Warning: There is no patch for this issue as it is a problem in the kernel. Users must upgrade to pfSense Plus software version 23.05 or later to correct the problem.

    This problem did not affect any version of pfSense Plus software prior to 23.01, nor does it affect any released version of pfSense CE software. Users of pfSense CE development snapshots must upgrade to a current snapshot to correct the problem.

pfSense Plus

Versienummer 23.05
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen BSD
Website Netgate
Download https://www.netgate.com/pfsense-plus-software/software-types
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

23-05-2023
Bron: Netgate

Update-historie

26-11 pfSense Plus 24.11 18
04-'24 pfSense Plus 24.03 18
11-'23 pfSense Plus 23.09 29
06-'23 pfSense Plus 23.05.1 4
05-'23 pfSense Plus 23.05 12
02-'23 pfSense Plus 23.01 38

Reacties (12)

Rataplan_ 24 mei 2023 11:41
Mooie software. De release cadense loopt zeker achter op opnSense, maar vooralsnog denken we er niet over om over te stappen. We hebben overigens een hele partij Netgate appliances in gebruik, waar dus de + versie op draait, heel erg tevreden over. In ons eigen netwerk CE versie vooralsnog, en die heeft al ruim een jaar geen updates gehad. Dat is wel kwalijk.
Maar... de UI van OpnSense is ZO inproductief... je kan niet dubbelklikken op rules om ze te editen. Je kan geen descriptions in aliassen toevoegen. Je kan ook niet doorklikken op geneste aliassen. Je kan geen seperator lines in het rule-overzicht zetten. Als je dagelijks wijzigingen in de ruleset moet doen is opnSense (voor ons) echt een draak tov pfSense. En ja, je zou de API kunnen gebruiken, maar dan sla je de plank toch wel mis imho....

M.a.w. we draaien nog steeds pfSense, een paar appliances hebben deze update al zonder problemen gehad en we zijn er allemaal heel content mee :-)
TweakerCarlo @Rataplan_24 mei 2023 17:45
Bij het updaten van een van de 6100's failed de update met een Certificate Error.
Daarna geeft de update pagina aan dat ie op 23.01 draait en de latest build ook 23.01 is, je kan niet updaten.
Hier en daar word een powercyle aangeraden om dit te verhelpen maar:
Door de branch terug te veranderen in de dropdown op de update pagina naar 23.01 en daarna weer terug naar 23.05 vind het de nieuwe versie weer en lukt het updaten wel.

[Reactie gewijzigd door TweakerCarlo op 24 juli 2024 22:53]

PuijkeN 23 mei 2023 15:16
Ik heb OPNsense al 3x geprobeerd, en alhoewel het in de basis hetzelfde is .. vind ik het toch zeer gecompliceerd. Is waarschijnlijk een gewoonte maar in pfSense lijk ik alles wel makkelijker te kunnen vinden.

Nu met de "patches" plugin komen er ook wel vaker stabiliteits of security updates beschikbaar waarvoor je anders zoals je terecht aangeeft erg lang op moet wachten.
chimpie @PuijkeN23 mei 2023 15:25
Alles zit bij OPNsense op een andere plek. Voor zover ik heb kunnen vinden kun je alleen de NAT proxy mode niet in OPNsense. (iig niet zonder plugins bij mijn weten0. Mocht je die niet gebruiken dan kun je alles prima in OPNsense maar je zult wel even de nieuwe layout moeten leren want de indeling is behoorlijk anders. Maar als je het gewend bent geeft het veel meer opties.
Kayl @PuijkeN23 mei 2023 16:56
Jaren geleden ook geswitcht van pfSense naar OPNsense en weer terug door de interface. Uiteindelijk is pfSense gewoon te traag qua updates (bijv. wireguard) voor wat ik wil, dus toch weer de definitieve switch gemaakt naar OPNsense. Was even wennen, maar uiteindelijk is alles goed te vinden (je kan ook gewoon zoeken op tekst in de webUI).
GertMenkel @PuijkeN23 mei 2023 17:22
Ik vind beide interfaces echt verschrikkelijk. Daar kom je ook niet onder uit, denk ik.

Ze doen zo ontzettend veel ontzettend gecompliceerde dingen dat een simpele interface maken gewoon niet mogelijk is. Indelen van dingen is ook een hele uitdaging, want alles hangt aan elkaar. Een VPN zonder firewallregels, route advertisements/DHCP of gebruikers werkt natuurlijk niet, dus je zit al snel door vier of vijf schermen te klikken voor een wijziging.

Mijn ervaring is dat OPNSense een stukje moderner is en de interface wat vlotter werkt. Of dat goed is, ligt aan je verwachtingen; de meeste netwerkapparatuur heeft interfaces van rond 2005 dus als je die gewend bent, is pfSense wellicht een betere optie. Ik denk niet dat de één echt beter is dan de ander, het is allebei maar net wat je beter ligt.

Ik heb zelf beide laten liggen bij mijn routersetup omdat FreeBSD en Wireguard in de kernel nog een heel gedoe bleek te zijn. Ik geloof dat dat inmiddels opgelost is, maar het is wel jammer dat je nog steeds losse software nodig hebt voor Wireguard.
Bart_Smith 23 mei 2023 20:25
Helaas kan ik deze versie nog steeds niet draaien omdat je moet beginnen met pfSense CE.
Laat nu net deze, versie CE 2.6, niet mijn Intel i225 netwerk poorten ondersteunen, en de Develop versie CE 2.7 crasht bij de installatie.
OPNSense ondersteunt nieuwere hardware een stuk sneller door de regelmatige updates.
Enige wat is mis is de handigheid die de OpenVPN wizard van pfSense brengt.
berryberry @Bart_Smith23 mei 2023 22:13
Iommu hardware aansturen netwerkpoorten of virtuo drivers in proxmox

Maardan moet je proxmox draaien en VM pfsense

https://www.servethehome....xmox-ve-on-intel-and-amd/

[Reactie gewijzigd door berryberry op 24 juli 2024 22:53]

MrJoery @Bart_Smith23 mei 2023 22:14
Kijk even voor de dev versie van voor 14 februari, mogelijk heb je hier meer geluk mee. Wat je ook kan proberen is de USB (.img) install i.p.v. ISO.
Z80 @Bart_Smith25 mei 2023 19:19
Een usb netwerkkaart er aan hangen voor de install werkt ook als je naar de plus versie wil gaan.
Andere optie is kijken of de kaart wel in freebsd ondersteund wordt. Zo ja de drivers zelf even via de cli installeren.
Ik blijf zelf nog even op de CE versie. Inderdaad ook vanwege geen install mogelijkheden van de plus versie. Ik wil in geval van een defecte disk snel weer up en running zijn.
MrJoery 23 mei 2023 14:59
Fijne software als je wat meer wilt met je router, echter ben ik wel onlangs overgestapt op OPNsense vanwege de meer consistente updates.
berryberry 23 mei 2023 22:16
.

[Reactie gewijzigd door berryberry op 24 juli 2024 22:53]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

