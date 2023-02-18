Netgate heeft versie 23.01 van pfSense Plus uitgebracht. Dit pakket is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en richt zich op router- en firewalltaken. Het is verkrijgbaar in de gratis Community Edition en een Plus-uitvoering, die voorheen als Factory Edition werd aangeboden. De Plus-uitvoering draait op de hardware die Netgate aanbiedt, als virtuele machine in AWS of Azure en kan ook gratis op eigen hardware in een privéomgeving worden gebruikt. In tegenstelling tot pfSense CE is het echter geen opensource.
Het is in 2004 begonnen als een afsplitsing van m0n0wall vanwege verschillende visies bij de ontwikkelaars en in de loop van de jaren uitgegroeid tot een router- en firewallpakket dat in zowel kleine als zeer grote omgevingen kan worden ingezet. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
pfSense Plus Software Version 23.01 is Now Available for Upgrades
Today we celebrate the 20th anniversary of the initial public beta of m0n0wall. pfSense software is the continuation of the idea and ideals of m0n0wall, which had its initial Public Beta on 15 February 2003. Thanks to Manuel Kasper and all the m0n0wall community members for an idea that is still fresh and relevant after 20 years, continuing with the latest release of pfSense Plus software.
pfSense Plus software version 23.01-RELEASE is now available. This is a regularly scheduled release of pfSense Plus software including new features, additional hardware support, and bug fixes. The release contains significant enhancements, such as:
- Moving to PHP 8.1 and FreeBSD main
- Adding support for ChaCha20-Poly1305 encryption with IPsec
- Adding support for ChaCha20-Poly1305 and AES-128-GCM encryption with OpenVPN DCO
- Resolving previous issues with Unbound
- Continuing to improve Captive Portal
- Updating the pfBlockerNG package to match pfBlockerNG-devel
Visit our release notes for the full list of improvements and our upgrade guide to get started with best practices for upgrading.