Software-update: TeamViewer 15.53.6

TeamViewer logo (75 pix) Versie 15.53.6 van TeamViewer is verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. Die verbinding loopt via de servers van TeamViewer, dus er hoeven geen instellingen op de router aangepast te worden om het allemaal te laten werken. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features
  • Device dock now supports Remote Terminal and VPN connect options.
Improvements
  • The default behavior for device dock filters has been updated. The "Groups" view is now default and "Show offline devices" is automatically selected.
  • The "Remote Terminal" option can now be found under the connect menu.
  • The "transfer files" option can now be found under the connect menu.
  • It is now possible to view the device details of company devices.
  • Any user changes in the width of the Groups or Device Groups side panel are now stored.
  • Black screen indication has been improved. The user can now see more clearly if black screen is on or off.
  • TeamViewer will now distinguish between roles assigned to the user directly and roles inherited from user groups. Only roles directly assigned to a user will be accessible for editing within the user edit window. Roles inherited from user groups are now displayed within the user details section.
Bugfixes
  • Minor fixes and Improvements.

TeamViewer

Versienummer 15.53.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website TeamViewer
Download https://download.teamviewer.com/full
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (13)

aZuL2001 24 april 2024 12:30
Er zijn meerdere alternatieven, ook al meerdere keren hier genoemd, door meerdere personen.

Zo even snel uit mijn hoofd een aantal:
- Quick Assist van MS (ingebouwd / gratis, W10 en W11)
- Rustdesk (Open Source)
- Anydesk (Betaald)
- DWS Remote Control (Open Source, aanrader imho)

Quick Assist werkt netjes en is gratis, kun je weinig over zeggen.
Rustdesk of Anydesk is een optie afhankelijk van wat je nodig hebt.

Ik heb zelf de keuze gemaakt voor DWS.
En betaal graag jaarlijks om het project te supporten en meer bandbreedte beschikbaar te hebben.
Maar dat is persoonlijk.
MrRob @aZuL200124 april 2024 13:19
Sinds de noodzaak om in te loggen op je TeamViewer account telkens problemen. Gebruikte het om bij m'n moeder mee te kijken bij bepaalde online zaken, zodat ze het min of meer zelf deed, maar onder begeleiding.
Heb nu ook DWService, werkt uitstekend, vanaf elke plek binnen een browser.
vespino @aZuL200124 april 2024 22:32
Recentelijk Remotely getest en het enige echte nadeel dat ik kan noemen is het feit dat de client installer unsigned is. Verder werkt het zonder portforwarding of wat dan ook.
ASS-Ware @aZuL200124 april 2024 23:40
Er zijn meerdere alternatieven, ook al meerdere keren hier genoemd, door meerdere personen.

Zo even snel uit mijn hoofd een aantal:
- Quick Assist van MS (ingebouwd / gratis, W10 en W11)
- Rustdesk (Open Source)
- Anydesk (Betaald)
- DWS Remote Control (Open Source, aanrader imho)

Quick Assist werkt netjes en is gratis, kun je weinig over zeggen.
Rustdesk of Anydesk is een optie afhankelijk van wat je nodig hebt.

Ik heb zelf de keuze gemaakt voor DWS.
En betaal graag jaarlijks om het project te supporten en meer bandbreedte beschikbaar te hebben.
Maar dat is persoonlijk.
Nog zo’n mooi voorbeeld wat bij elke update van TV naar boven komt, alternatieven.
Dit voegt toch helemaal niets toe aan het onderwerp?
dbw 24 april 2024 10:02
TV heeft het voor mij afgedaan. Wil je het een keer gebruiken dan vinden ze dat je zakelijk bezig bent en de verbinding wordt verbroken.
DikkieDick @dbw24 april 2024 10:28
Ik heb ooit eens zo'n melding gehad paar jaar geleden. Kwam wellicht doordat ik vanaf kantoor Teamviewer opstartte om de pc van mijn vader over te nemen. Gemeld en toen was het ook afgelopen. En uiteraard maar niet meer vanaf kantoor een poging gewaagd. :-)
En sindsdien blijft het, net als het daarvoor bleef, rustig. En erg handig om bij tijd en wijle even de laptop van 86jarige te checken als ie weer een melding krijgt waar ie niet van weet wat ie er mee moet.
Jbro @DikkieDick24 april 2024 11:06
Zelfde soort ervaring, maar ook bij het inloggen vanaf 'prive' omgeving levert dit programma ook nog wel eens problemen op. Heeft iemand ervaring met het programma NoMachine?
Harper @Jbro24 april 2024 16:21
Ik gebruik NoMachine nu al een tijdje, maar alleen op mijn thuisnetwerk. Daar werkt het erg goed! Verbinding is prima en stabiel. Nooit gezeur om naar een betaalde versie over te stappen.
Je kan het ook buiten je thuisnetwerk gebruiken, maar dat moet je dacht ik wat poorten openzetten. Zelf vind ik het juist een voordeel dat als je dat niet doet het veiliger is.
Jbro @Harper24 april 2024 17:57
Ik heb NoMachine maar eens op een aantal computers in het thuisnetwerk geinstalleerd en wat aan het testen gegaan. Inderdaad het werkt heel goed: verbinding is prima (zowel bedraad als wifi) en stabiel. Een goed User Interface ....
FunFair @DikkieDick25 april 2024 07:53
Ik gebruik daarvoor de Google remote desktop omgeving. Alles via de browser, geen gedoe met clients. Je kan daarmee eenmalig connecten met een code. Ik heb ze echter gekoppeld via mijn Google account. Werkt wel prettig en is gratis.
DikkieDick @FunFair25 april 2024 09:04
Thanx voor de tip. Ik heb wel een Google account maar doe er bar weinig mee. En, kan ik natuurlijk uitzoeken, weet niet of de 'andere' kant ook wat moet doen als ik wil connecten (wat toch vaak op verzoek is). Met teamviewer is het vrij handig. Wordt ook aan de andere kant al automatisch gestart dus als pc online is kan ik er bij via mijn account. Alhoewel senior van 86 ook denkt dat ik er bij kan als de laptop nog niet eens volledig gestart is. Heeft ie zelf geen internet en vraagt of ik eens kan kijken. :-)
Ramoncito @dbw24 april 2024 18:32
Ik gebruikte het voor mezelf, ma en haar vriend, maar toen ik het eens installeerde op de laptop van een bejaarde kennis kreeg ik ook die melding. Uiteindelijk een mailtje met uitleg gestuurd en ik heb nu geen problemen meer. Gebruik het ook nog maar sporadisch eigenlijk. Ik vermoed dat meer dan drie verschillende connecties zo'n actie veroorzaakt.
ASS-Ware @dbw24 april 2024 23:38
TV heeft het voor mij afgedaan. Wil je het een keer gebruiken dan vinden ze dat je zakelijk bezig bent en de verbinding wordt verbroken.
Waarom moet dit elke keer 100 keer worden vermeld als er weer eens een update is van TV?
Gebruik het of gebruik het niet, maar hierover zeuren voegt niets toe aan de updates van de software.

