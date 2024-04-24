Versie 15.53.6 van TeamViewer is verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. Die verbinding loopt via de servers van TeamViewer, dus er hoeven geen instellingen op de router aangepast te worden om het allemaal te laten werken. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features Device dock now supports Remote Terminal and VPN connect options. Improvements The default behavior for device dock filters has been updated. The "Groups" view is now default and "Show offline devices" is automatically selected.

The "Remote Terminal" option can now be found under the connect menu.

The "transfer files" option can now be found under the connect menu.

It is now possible to view the device details of company devices.

Any user changes in the width of the Groups or Device Groups side panel are now stored.

Black screen indication has been improved. The user can now see more clearly if black screen is on or off.

TeamViewer will now distinguish between roles assigned to the user directly and roles inherited from user groups. Only roles directly assigned to a user will be accessible for editing within the user edit window. Roles inherited from user groups are now displayed within the user details section. Bugfixes Minor fixes and Improvements.