Florian Heidenreich heeft versie 3.01 van Mp3tag uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen de metatags van de meest gangbare muziekformaten worden aangepast. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor ID3v1, ID3v2.3, ID3v2.4, mp4, wma, Vorbis-comments en Ape-tags. Verder kunnen de bestandsnamen aan de hand van die tags worden aangepast en kunnen playlists worden gegenereerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New:
Changes:
- Added support for WebM Container *.webm files.
- Added support for WebM Container *.webm for Explorer context menu shell extension (requires restart to be updated if already installed).
- Added support for `*.jfif` image file extension when adding cover art. (#47546)
- Added 'Adjust cover' to resize cover art via cover context menu. (#47644, #47682)
Fixed:
- Replace action now uses more characters to detect word boundaries if match as whole word is enabled. (#48186)
- Added option to retry write to file operations from file list if file is being used by another application.
- Optimized performance of local freedb index creation.
- Added option to retry write to file operations if file is being used by another application. (#3487, #5786, #18951, #19047, #44969)
- Web sources commands `debug` and `debugwriteinput` now use app data directory as base if output filename has relative path.
- Moved MP4-related optimization functions to Utils submenu in right-click context menu.
- Added link to privacy policy from help menu as now required by Microsoft Store guidelines.
- Save configuration did not include *.inc files from tag sources directory. (#48220)
- Multi-field search for tag sources did not expand search placeholder `%s` in URLs anymore. (#48172)
- Multi-field search for album-only tag sources used encoding on whole parameter fragment when building URLs.
- Possible runtime error when editing files via the file list while files were loading. (#47085)
- Filtered file list was not refreshed in some cases when files were added via drag and drop. (#48016)
- List column width was not automatically adjusted when resizing action and export dialogs. (#45316)
- Saving MP4 with existing QuickTime chapters used global title instead of chapter names when creating Nero chapters. (#47883)
- Local freedb index database was deleted right after creation in some cases. (#40956)
- Populating the context menu and setting the context-menu item texts was off in some cases (since v3.00a). (#47882)
- Track length for Matroska files with chapters was length of first chapter also if listing of chapters as separate files was disabled. (#47564)
- iTunes Soundcheck data produced by $rg2sc() was not detected for MP3 ID3v2 anymore. (#8069, #47702)
- Possible memory issue when handling Apple QuickTime chapter information.
- Web sources command `gotoline` failed if target line was empty. (#47769)
- Navigation via tab was not possible at extended tags dialog if previous or next buttons reached the end and got disabled.