phpBB 3.3.8

Versie 3.3.8 van phpBB is uitgekomen. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om een webforum op te zetten. PhpBB wordt onder de gpl-licentie beschikbaar gesteld en maakt gebruik van php en een databaseprogramma om berichten op te slaan. Naast MySQL worden ook PostgreSQL, Oracle Database, Microsoft SQL Server en SQLite als databasesoftware ondersteund. Meer informatie over deze uitgave kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. De changelog sinds versie 3.3.1, de vorige keer dat het in de Downloads voorbij kwam, kan hieronder worden gevonden.
phpBB 3.3.8Notable Changes
Notable Bugfixes
- Add method for deferred cache purge: PHPBB3-16891 & PR
- Deprecate use of PHP and INCLUDEPHP in templates: PHPBB3-16967
- Native search only returning 1 match and 1 page: PHPBB3-16976
- Issues with emojis in email subject line: PHPBB3-16981
phpBB 3.3.7Notable Bugfixes
- Issue with role permissions being removed while updating to phpBB 3.3.6: PHPBB3-16973
phpBB 3.3.6Notable Improvements
Notable Bugfixes
- Improved phpBB native search performance: PHPBB3-16940
- Support for SVG and Webp in ranks, smilies, and topic icons: PHPBB3-16899
- Improved handling of email encoding: PHPBB3-16900 PHPBB3-16912
Hardening:
- Issues with double escaping of data inserted into database config: PHPBB3-16924
- Topic selection not working in MCP: PHPBB3-16904
- Use longer random string for activation key
- Reset reset token info when re-activating account
phpBB 3.3.5Improvements
Changes
- Added lang_js() function to twig as replacement for LA_
Bugfixes
- Removed "structure only" backup
- Upgraded third party libraries like Symfony & s9e text-formatter to their latest versions
Hardening
- Resolved some more issues with PHP 8
- Various potential migration issues due to dependencies and local settings
- Upgrade and conversion issues from previous releases
- Issues with database handling in PostgreSQL, e.g. during backups
- OAuth account linking not working
- Disallow easily overlooked whitespace characters in usernames
phpBB 3.3.4Improvements
Notable Changes
- Increased compatibility with PHP 8 PHPBB3-16696 PHPBB3-16705 PHPBB3-16719 PHPBB3-16740 PHPBB3-16743 PHPBB3-16735
- Support for WEBP images PHPBB3-16710 PHPBB3-16712
- Improved wording of email templates PHPBB3-16589
Notable Bugfixes
- Support for custom error messages in CAPTCHAs PHPBB3-16655
- SQL error in ACP if database name contains a dash PHPBB3-16685
phpBB 3.3.3Improvements
Notable Changes
- Increased compatibility with PHP 8 PHPBB3-16636 PHPBB3-16641 PHPBB3-16670 PHPBB3-16629 PHPBB3-16549
- Increased compatibility with MySQL 8 PHPBB3-16535 PHPBB3-16538
Notable Bugfixes
- Update to Composer 2 PHPBB3-16632
- Use Github Actions as CI PHPBB3-16659
- SQL error on empty data in numbers profile field PHPBB3-16582
- Dropdowns not working in mobile view PHPBB3-16677
phpBB 3.3.2Improvements
Notable Bug Fixes
- Display maximum allowed attachment filesize PHPBB3-15300
- Sort permissions for more natural ordering PHPBB3-16430
- Split new topics/new posts notifications for forum subscriptions PHPBB3-16544
- Add notifications on reporting PM, on closing PM report, on closing post report PHPBB3-16208
Security Issue
- Database backup generates a general error with PostgreSQL 12+ PHPBB3-16525
- Circular dependencies when cron task depends on controller.helper PHPBB3-16565
- Problem with drop-down menu PHPBB3-16568
- Massive margin between posts when zoomed out in browser PHPBB3-16569
- Reset button in create search index not working PHPBB3-16583
- Undefined properties in create_search_index install task PHPBB3-16593
Hardening
- Invalid conversion of HTML entities when stripping BBCode
- Reduce verbosity of jabber output in ACP