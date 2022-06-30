Versie 3.3.8 van phpBB is uitgekomen. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om een webforum op te zetten. PhpBB wordt onder de gpl-licentie beschikbaar gesteld en maakt gebruik van php en een databaseprogramma om berichten op te slaan. Naast MySQL worden ook PostgreSQL, Oracle Database, Microsoft SQL Server en SQLite als databasesoftware ondersteund. Meer informatie over deze uitgave kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. De changelog sinds versie 3.3.1, de vorige keer dat het in de Downloads voorbij kwam, kan hieronder worden gevonden.

phpBB 3.3.8 Notable Changes Add method for deferred cache purge: PHPBB3-16891 & PR

Deprecate use of PHP and INCLUDEPHP in templates: PHPBB3-16967 Notable Bugfixes Native search only returning 1 match and 1 page: PHPBB3-16976

Issues with emojis in email subject line: PHPBB3-16981 phpBB 3.3.7 Notable Bugfixes Issue with role permissions being removed while updating to phpBB 3.3.6: PHPBB3-16973 phpBB 3.3.6 Notable Improvements Improved phpBB native search performance: PHPBB3-16940

Support for SVG and Webp in ranks, smilies, and topic icons: PHPBB3-16899

Improved handling of email encoding: PHPBB3-16900 PHPBB3-16912 Notable Bugfixes Issues with double escaping of data inserted into database config: PHPBB3-16924

Topic selection not working in MCP: PHPBB3-16904 Hardening: Use longer random string for activation key

Reset reset token info when re-activating account phpBB 3.3.5 Improvements Added lang_js() function to twig as replacement for LA_ Changes Removed "structure only" backup

Upgraded third party libraries like Symfony & s9e text-formatter to their latest versions Bugfixes Resolved some more issues with PHP 8

Various potential migration issues due to dependencies and local settings

Upgrade and conversion issues from previous releases

Issues with database handling in PostgreSQL, e.g. during backups

OAuth account linking not working Hardening Disallow easily overlooked whitespace characters in usernames phpBB 3.3.4 Improvements Increased compatibility with PHP 8 PHPBB3-16696 PHPBB3-16705 PHPBB3-16719 PHPBB3-16740 PHPBB3-16743 PHPBB3-16735

Support for WEBP images PHPBB3-16710 PHPBB3-16712

Improved wording of email templates PHPBB3-16589 Notable Changes Support for custom error messages in CAPTCHAs PHPBB3-16655 Notable Bugfixes SQL error in ACP if database name contains a dash PHPBB3-16685 phpBB 3.3.3 Improvements Increased compatibility with PHP 8 PHPBB3-16636 PHPBB3-16641 PHPBB3-16670 PHPBB3-16629 PHPBB3-16549

Increased compatibility with MySQL 8 PHPBB3-16535 PHPBB3-16538 Notable Changes Update to Composer 2 PHPBB3-16632

Use Github Actions as CI PHPBB3-16659 Notable Bugfixes SQL error on empty data in numbers profile field PHPBB3-16582

Dropdowns not working in mobile view PHPBB3-16677 phpBB 3.3.2 Improvements Display maximum allowed attachment filesize PHPBB3-15300

Sort permissions for more natural ordering PHPBB3-16430

Split new topics/new posts notifications for forum subscriptions PHPBB3-16544

Add notifications on reporting PM, on closing PM report, on closing post report PHPBB3-16208 Notable Bug Fixes Database backup generates a general error with PostgreSQL 12+ PHPBB3-16525

Circular dependencies when cron task depends on controller.helper PHPBB3-16565

Problem with drop-down menu PHPBB3-16568

Massive margin between posts when zoomed out in browser PHPBB3-16569

Reset button in create search index not working PHPBB3-16583

Undefined properties in create_search_index install task PHPBB3-16593 Security Issue Invalid conversion of HTML entities when stripping BBCode Hardening Reduce verbosity of jabber output in ACP