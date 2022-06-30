Software-update: phpBB 3.3.8

phpBB logo (27 pix) Versie 3.3.8 van phpBB is uitgekomen. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om een webforum op te zetten. PhpBB wordt onder de gpl-licentie beschikbaar gesteld en maakt gebruik van php en een databaseprogramma om berichten op te slaan. Naast MySQL worden ook PostgreSQL, Oracle Database, Microsoft SQL Server en SQLite als databasesoftware ondersteund. Meer informatie over deze uitgave kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. De changelog sinds versie 3.3.1, de vorige keer dat het in de Downloads voorbij kwam, kan hieronder worden gevonden.

phpBB 3.3.8

Notable Changes
  • Add method for deferred cache purge: PHPBB3-16891 & PR
  • Deprecate use of PHP and INCLUDEPHP in templates: PHPBB3-16967
Notable Bugfixes
  • Native search only returning 1 match and 1 page: PHPBB3-16976
  • Issues with emojis in email subject line: PHPBB3-16981

phpBB 3.3.7

Notable Bugfixes
  • Issue with role permissions being removed while updating to phpBB 3.3.6: PHPBB3-16973

phpBB 3.3.6

Notable Improvements
  • Improved phpBB native search performance: PHPBB3-16940
  • Support for SVG and Webp in ranks, smilies, and topic icons: PHPBB3-16899
  • Improved handling of email encoding: PHPBB3-16900 PHPBB3-16912
Notable Bugfixes
  • Issues with double escaping of data inserted into database config: PHPBB3-16924
  • Topic selection not working in MCP: PHPBB3-16904
Hardening:
  • Use longer random string for activation key
  • Reset reset token info when re-activating account

phpBB 3.3.5

Improvements
  • Added lang_js() function to twig as replacement for LA_
Changes
  • Removed "structure only" backup
  • Upgraded third party libraries like Symfony & s9e text-formatter to their latest versions
Bugfixes
  • Resolved some more issues with PHP 8
  • Various potential migration issues due to dependencies and local settings
  • Upgrade and conversion issues from previous releases
  • Issues with database handling in PostgreSQL, e.g. during backups
  • OAuth account linking not working
Hardening
  • Disallow easily overlooked whitespace characters in usernames

phpBB 3.3.4

Improvements
  • Increased compatibility with PHP 8 PHPBB3-16696 PHPBB3-16705 PHPBB3-16719 PHPBB3-16740 PHPBB3-16743 PHPBB3-16735
  • Support for WEBP images PHPBB3-16710 PHPBB3-16712
  • Improved wording of email templates PHPBB3-16589
Notable Changes
  • Support for custom error messages in CAPTCHAs PHPBB3-16655
Notable Bugfixes
  • SQL error in ACP if database name contains a dash PHPBB3-16685

phpBB 3.3.3

Improvements
  • Increased compatibility with PHP 8 PHPBB3-16636 PHPBB3-16641 PHPBB3-16670 PHPBB3-16629 PHPBB3-16549
  • Increased compatibility with MySQL 8 PHPBB3-16535 PHPBB3-16538
Notable Changes
  • Update to Composer 2 PHPBB3-16632
  • Use Github Actions as CI PHPBB3-16659
Notable Bugfixes
  • SQL error on empty data in numbers profile field PHPBB3-16582
  • Dropdowns not working in mobile view PHPBB3-16677

phpBB 3.3.2

Improvements
  • Display maximum allowed attachment filesize PHPBB3-15300
  • Sort permissions for more natural ordering PHPBB3-16430
  • Split new topics/new posts notifications for forum subscriptions PHPBB3-16544
  • Add notifications on reporting PM, on closing PM report, on closing post report PHPBB3-16208
Notable Bug Fixes
  • Database backup generates a general error with PostgreSQL 12+ PHPBB3-16525
  • Circular dependencies when cron task depends on controller.helper PHPBB3-16565
  • Problem with drop-down menu PHPBB3-16568
  • Massive margin between posts when zoomed out in browser PHPBB3-16569
  • Reset button in create search index not working PHPBB3-16583
  • Undefined properties in create_search_index install task PHPBB3-16593
Security Issue
  • Invalid conversion of HTML entities when stripping BBCode
Hardening
  • Reduce verbosity of jabber output in ACP
phpBB 3.1 screenshot (620 pix)
Versienummer 3.3.8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website phpBB
Download https://www.phpbb.com/downloads/
Bestandsgrootte 7,19MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 30-06-2022 09:13
0 • submitter: bugcyber

30-06-2022 • 09:13

0 Linkedin

Submitter: bugcyber

Bron: phpBB

Update-historie

09:13 phpBB 3.3.8 0
08-'20 phpBB 3.3.1 46
01-'20 phpBB 3.3 12
05-'19 phpBB 3.2.7 8
05-'19 phpBB 3.2.6 8
11-'18 phpBB 3.2.4 0
01-'18 phpBB 3.2.2 0
07-'17 phpBB 3.2.1 0
01-'17 phpBB 3.2 20
10-'16 phpBB 3.1.10 30
Meer historie

Lees meer

phpBB

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

Overige software

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee