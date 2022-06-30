AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de RX 400 en hoger. De drivers worden alleen nog voor 10 en hoger aangeboden. Windows 7 en 8 worden nu als legacy aangeduid. Verder zijn er ook geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. In versie 22.6.1 treffen we onder meer verbetringen aan voor het spel F1 2022 en zijn er diverse problemen verholpen.
Support for F1 2022
Fixed Issues
- Up to 5% increase in performance in F1 2022 @ 4k Ultra High settings, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.6.1 on the Radeon️ RX 6950 XT, versus the previous software driver version 22.5.2
- Up to 4% increase in performance in F1 2022 @ 4k Ultra High settings, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.6.1 on the Radeon️ RX 6800 XT, versus the previous software driver version 22.5.2
- Up to 6% increase in performance in F1 2022 @ 4k Ultra High settings, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.6.1 on the Radeon️ RX 6750 XT, versus the previous software driver version 22.5.2
Known Issues
- Performance drop may be experienced while playing Fortnite with Multithreaded Rendering and DirectX® 11 API on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6900 XT.
- Stuttering may be experienced while playing Overwatch with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6700 XT.
- Higher than expected CPU usage when Instant Replay is enabled on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6900 XT.
- Fan Tuning option may be missing on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 590.
Important Notes
- Lower than expected Folding@home compute performance with OpenCL API on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6800.
- Hitman 3 may freeze when rapidly switching between windows in Fullscreen Exclusive mode.
- Stuttering may be experienced while playing Call of Duty®: Warzone on the Caldera map with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6900 XT.
- GPU utilization may be stuck at 100% in Radeon performance metrics after closing games on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon 570.
- Using Radeon Super Resolution on 2560x1600 resolution displays may produce a system hang. A temporary workaround is to set the display Scaling Mode to Full Panel.
- Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
- Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.
- AMD Software Capture and Stream features and Overlay support for Clone mode and Eyefinity display configurations will be introduced at a later date.