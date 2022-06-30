Driver-update: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.6.1

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix) AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de RX 400 en hoger. De drivers worden alleen nog voor 10 en hoger aangeboden. Windows 7 en 8 worden nu als legacy aangeduid. Verder zijn er ook geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. In versie 22.6.1 treffen we onder meer verbetringen aan voor het spel F1 2022 en zijn er diverse problemen verholpen.

Support for F1 2022
  • Up to 5% increase in performance in F1 2022 @ 4k Ultra High settings, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.6.1 on the Radeon️ RX 6950 XT, versus the previous software driver version 22.5.2
  • Up to 4% increase in performance in F1 2022 @ 4k Ultra High settings, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.6.1 on the Radeon️ RX 6800 XT, versus the previous software driver version 22.5.2
  • Up to 6% increase in performance in F1 2022 @ 4k Ultra High settings, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.6.1 on the Radeon️ RX 6750 XT, versus the previous software driver version 22.5.2
Fixed Issues
  • Performance drop may be experienced while playing Fortnite with Multithreaded Rendering and DirectX® 11 API on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6900 XT.
  • Stuttering may be experienced while playing Overwatch with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6700 XT.
  • Higher than expected CPU usage when Instant Replay is enabled on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6900 XT.
  • Fan Tuning option may be missing on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 590.
Known Issues
  • Lower than expected Folding@home compute performance with OpenCL API on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6800.
  • Hitman 3 may freeze when rapidly switching between windows in Fullscreen Exclusive mode.
  • Stuttering may be experienced while playing Call of Duty®: Warzone on the Caldera map with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6900 XT.
  • GPU utilization may be stuck at 100% in Radeon performance metrics after closing games on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon 570.
  • Using Radeon Super Resolution on 2560x1600 resolution displays may produce a system hang. A temporary workaround is to set the display Scaling Mode to Full Panel.
  • Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
  • Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.
Important Notes
  • AMD Software Capture and Stream features and Overlay support for Clone mode and Eyefinity display configurations will be introduced at a later date.

Versienummer 22.6.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website AMD
Download https://www.amd.com/en/support
Bestandsgrootte 565,00MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

30-06-2022 • 09:27

Bron: AMD

Reacties (9)

+2MetalfanBlackness
1 juli 2022 09:21
22.6.1 is ook uitgekomen voor oudere GPU's, deze heet AMD Radeon Software 22.6.1 for Legacy AMD Radeon Graphics. Geen changelog t.o.v. 21.5.2, dus geen idee wat er verbeterd is.
Windows 10: https://www.amd.com/en/su.../rn-rad-win-22-6-1-legacy
Er is ook een variant voor windows 7, die ondersteund zowel de oude als de nieuwe GPU's: https://www.amd.com/en/su...es/rn-rad-win-22-6-1-win7

+1MyHero
30 juni 2022 12:10
Heb een beetje moeite met het hele pakket installeren. Dan bedoel ik niet het lukt mij niet, maar ik zou in principe alleen de noodzakelijke drivers willen installeren voor mijn RX580.
+1TheLarger1
@MyHero30 juni 2022 12:22
Je kan bij de installatie kiezen voor driver only install :)
0MyHero
@TheLarger130 juni 2022 13:12
dank voor de tip heren
+1Mr. Rawnar
@MyHero30 juni 2022 12:23
Bij de huidige installer kan je kiezen uit: Full, minimal, drivers only. De opties worden alleen niet standaard getoond.

linkje

+1Joao
30 juni 2022 10:19
In de laatste 2 versies was onderstaande issue echt irritant. CPU was altijd rond de 10% bij recorden.
Higher than expected CPU usage when Instant Replay is enabled on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6900 XT.
Eindelijk gefixed.

+1Phenos2
30 juni 2022 23:50
Vanmiddag geïnstalleerd op een PC, even herstarten, nog een keer controleren of de laatste updates er op zitten, AMD graphics driver wordt weer gepushed door windows update met als resultaat dat de Radeon software niet meer werkt. Vet irritant!.
De setting van Apps en aangepaste pictogrammen uitzetten doet niks en in Windows home is geen gpedit.msc om de Windows update policy voor driver installaties aan te passen.
0timvanloon
@Phenos21 juli 2022 12:36
bij mijn x5700XT werkt mijn computer niet meer na installeren drivers erg trtaag en flkieren beeld. amd software werkt ook niet meer krijg melding. gelukkig herstelpunt.

Is dat met de nieuwe drivers opgelost?
0Phenos2
@timvanloon1 juli 2022 23:42
Ik heb geen idee, ik update de driver op mijn eigen PC meestal alleen als ik problemen ondervind, ik heb de pro versie van windows met een aangepaste "geen drivers meenemen met windows update" policy dus ik krijg geen driver updates door windows update gepushed.
Als een display driver lastig doet dan doe ik meestal even een DDU (Display Driver Uninstaller *Google) eroverheen.
