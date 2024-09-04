Versie 3.3.13 van phpBB is uitgekomen. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om een webforum op te zetten. PhpBB wordt onder de GPL-licentie beschikbaar gesteld en maakt gebruik van PHP en een databaseprogramma om berichten op te slaan. Naast MySQL worden ook PostgreSQL, Oracle Database, Microsoft SQL Server en SQLite als databasesoftware ondersteund. Meer informatie over deze uitgave kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. De changelog sinds versie 3.3.8, de vorige keer dat het in de Downloads voorbijkwam, kan hieronder worden gevonden.

phpBB 3.3.13 Notable Improvements Delete Users by ID via console: PHPBB-17347

Gravatar Avatar URL Update: PHPBB-17355

Enhanced PM Recipient Removal: PHPBB-17317

Better Error Handling in PHP 8: PHPBB-17356 Notable Bugfixes User lastvisit update frequency: PHPBB-17375

Rehashing of phpBB2 passwords via cron after upgrade: PHPBB-17351

reCAPTCHA issues with registration errors: PHPBB-17366 phpBB 3.3.12 Notable Improvements Handling of multiple submitting of same post: PHPBB3-17077

Improved queries for unanswered topics and posts: PHPBB3-17305

Increase readability of error MySQL error messages in PHP 8.1+: PHPBB3-17232 Notable Changes Update DOM handling in posts for better compatibility with PHP 8.3: PHPBB3-17236 Notable Bugfixes Improve handling of web root path to support PHPBB_USE_BOARD_URL_PATH in extensions: PHPBB3-17207

Update issue when YouTube profilefield does not exist PHPBB3-17208

Prevent unexpected reparsing of URLs as magic URLs in posts: PHPBB3-17130

Missing update of user pass change time during password reset: PHPBB3-17302 phpBB 3.3.11 Notable Improvements Improved support for PHP 8.2: PHPBB3-17097 PHPBB3-17142

New search index progress bar: PHPBB3-16913

Ensure compatibility of message editor layout with latest Safari: PHPBB3-17125 Notable Changes Replace OAuth library with PHP8 compatible version: PHPBB3-16877 Notable Bugfixes Who is online incorrectly reporting location: PHPBB3-17107

Youtube profile field not supporting latest formats: PHPBB3-17129 Hardening Limit CAPTCHA attempts at registration for single session

Escape smilies URL and prevent paths in .pak filename phpBB 3.3.10 Notable Improvements Improved support for PHP 8.2: PHPBB3-17056

Close notification dropdown after marking all read: PHPBB3-13291

Improve support for recaptcha domains: PHPBB3-16105 Notable Changes Update the emoji CDN: PHPBB3-17071 Notable Bugfixes Error caused by emojis in MCP feedback: PHPBB3-17065

Check for error codes when querying Spamhaus: PHPBB3-17092 phpBB 3.3.9 Notable Improvements Better info and support for PHP 8.0 and PHP 8.1: PHPBB3-16916 PHPBB3-17023 PHPBB3-17051 Notable Changes Update Guzzle and other dependencies to latest versions: PHPBB3-17036 PHPBB3-17048 Notable Bugfixes Missing youtube profile field stops update: PHPBB3-17019

Issue with sending email to users with special characters in username: PHPBB3-16932 Hardening Reset login keys/session when resetting password: [SECURITY-274]