phpBB 3.3.13

Versie 3.3.13 van phpBB is uitgekomen. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om een webforum op te zetten. PhpBB wordt onder de GPL-licentie beschikbaar gesteld en maakt gebruik van PHP en een databaseprogramma om berichten op te slaan. Naast MySQL worden ook PostgreSQL, Oracle Database, Microsoft SQL Server en SQLite als databasesoftware ondersteund. Meer informatie over deze uitgave kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. De changelog sinds versie 3.3.8, de vorige keer dat het in de Downloads voorbijkwam, kan hieronder worden gevonden.
phpBB 3.3.13Notable Improvements
Notable Bugfixes
- Delete Users by ID via console: PHPBB-17347
- Gravatar Avatar URL Update: PHPBB-17355
- Enhanced PM Recipient Removal: PHPBB-17317
- Better Error Handling in PHP 8: PHPBB-17356
- User lastvisit update frequency: PHPBB-17375
- Rehashing of phpBB2 passwords via cron after upgrade: PHPBB-17351
- reCAPTCHA issues with registration errors: PHPBB-17366
phpBB 3.3.12Notable Improvements
Notable Changes
- Handling of multiple submitting of same post: PHPBB3-17077
- Improved queries for unanswered topics and posts: PHPBB3-17305
- Increase readability of error MySQL error messages in PHP 8.1+: PHPBB3-17232
Notable Bugfixes
- Update DOM handling in posts for better compatibility with PHP 8.3: PHPBB3-17236
- Improve handling of web root path to support PHPBB_USE_BOARD_URL_PATH in extensions: PHPBB3-17207
- Update issue when YouTube profilefield does not exist PHPBB3-17208
- Prevent unexpected reparsing of URLs as magic URLs in posts: PHPBB3-17130
- Missing update of user pass change time during password reset: PHPBB3-17302
phpBB 3.3.11Notable Improvements
Notable Changes
- Improved support for PHP 8.2: PHPBB3-17097 PHPBB3-17142
- New search index progress bar: PHPBB3-16913
- Ensure compatibility of message editor layout with latest Safari: PHPBB3-17125
Notable Bugfixes
- Replace OAuth library with PHP8 compatible version: PHPBB3-16877
- Who is online incorrectly reporting location: PHPBB3-17107
- Youtube profile field not supporting latest formats: PHPBB3-17129
Hardening
- Limit CAPTCHA attempts at registration for single session
- Escape smilies URL and prevent paths in .pak filename
phpBB 3.3.10Notable Improvements
Notable Changes
- Improved support for PHP 8.2: PHPBB3-17056
- Close notification dropdown after marking all read: PHPBB3-13291
- Improve support for recaptcha domains: PHPBB3-16105
Notable Bugfixes
- Update the emoji CDN: PHPBB3-17071
- Error caused by emojis in MCP feedback: PHPBB3-17065
- Check for error codes when querying Spamhaus: PHPBB3-17092
phpBB 3.3.9Notable Improvements
Notable Changes
- Better info and support for PHP 8.0 and PHP 8.1: PHPBB3-16916 PHPBB3-17023 PHPBB3-17051
Update Guzzle and other dependencies to latest versions: PHPBB3-17036 PHPBB3-17048 Notable Bugfixes
Hardening
- Missing youtube profile field stops update: PHPBB3-17019
- Issue with sending email to users with special characters in username: PHPBB3-16932
- Reset login keys/session when resetting password: [SECURITY-274]