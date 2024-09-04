Software-update: phpBB 3.3.13

phpBB logo (Über) Versie 3.3.13 van phpBB is uitgekomen. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om een webforum op te zetten. PhpBB wordt onder de GPL-licentie beschikbaar gesteld en maakt gebruik van PHP en een databaseprogramma om berichten op te slaan. Naast MySQL worden ook PostgreSQL, Oracle Database, Microsoft SQL Server en SQLite als databasesoftware ondersteund. Meer informatie over deze uitgave kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. De changelog sinds versie 3.3.8, de vorige keer dat het in de Downloads voorbijkwam, kan hieronder worden gevonden.

phpBB 3.3.13

Notable Improvements Notable Bugfixes
  • User lastvisit update frequency: PHPBB-17375
  • Rehashing of phpBB2 passwords via cron after upgrade: PHPBB-17351
  • reCAPTCHA issues with registration errors: PHPBB-17366

phpBB 3.3.12

Notable Improvements
  • Handling of multiple submitting of same post: PHPBB3-17077
  • Improved queries for unanswered topics and posts: PHPBB3-17305
  • Increase readability of error MySQL error messages in PHP 8.1+: PHPBB3-17232
Notable Changes
  • Update DOM handling in posts for better compatibility with PHP 8.3: PHPBB3-17236
Notable Bugfixes
  • Improve handling of web root path to support PHPBB_USE_BOARD_URL_PATH in extensions: PHPBB3-17207
  • Update issue when YouTube profilefield does not exist PHPBB3-17208
  • Prevent unexpected reparsing of URLs as magic URLs in posts: PHPBB3-17130
  • Missing update of user pass change time during password reset: PHPBB3-17302

phpBB 3.3.11

Notable Improvements Notable Changes
  • Replace OAuth library with PHP8 compatible version: PHPBB3-16877
Notable Bugfixes
  • Who is online incorrectly reporting location: PHPBB3-17107
  • Youtube profile field not supporting latest formats: PHPBB3-17129

Hardening

  • Limit CAPTCHA attempts at registration for single session
  • Escape smilies URL and prevent paths in .pak filename

phpBB 3.3.10

Notable Improvements Notable Changes Notable Bugfixes

phpBB 3.3.9

Notable Improvements Notable Changes

Update Guzzle and other dependencies to latest versions: PHPBB3-17036 PHPBB3-17048 Notable Bugfixes

  • Missing youtube profile field stops update: PHPBB3-17019
  • Issue with sending email to users with special characters in username: PHPBB3-16932
Hardening
  • Reset login keys/session when resetting password: [SECURITY-274]
phpBB 3.1 screenshot (620 pix)
Versienummer 3.3.13
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website phpBB
Download https://www.phpbb.com/downloads/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 04-09-2024 12:00
22 • submitter: novice.tweaker

04-09-2024 • 12:00

22

Submitter: novice.tweaker

Bron: phpBB

Update-historie

10-04 phpBB 3.3.15 12
22-11 phpBB 3.3.14 3
09-'24 phpBB 3.3.13 22
06-'22 phpBB 3.3.8 0
08-'20 phpBB 3.3.1 46
01-'20 phpBB 3.3 12
05-'19 phpBB 3.2.7 8
05-'19 phpBB 3.2.6 8
11-'18 phpBB 3.2.4 0
01-'18 phpBB 3.2.2 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

phpBB

geen prijs bekend

4 van 5 sterren
Overige software

Reacties (22)

-Moderatie-faq
22
22
15
0
0
5
Wijzig sortering
theduke1989 4 september 2024 12:40
wordt dit nog gebruikt? de look and feel zijn nog even erg als 10-15 jaar terug zie ik.
En tegenwoordig als ze boards gebruiken is het vaak toch wel de https://www.discourse.org/ die populair is.
AibohphobiA BoB @theduke19894 september 2024 12:56
Helaas is discourse populair. Hij kaapt de ctrl+f waardoor je altijd 2x moet drukken en als je dat niet doet komen er altijd resultaten die je absoluut niet zoekt (althans bij mij).
PhpBB is gelukkig nog steeds populair voor zover ik weet wél gratis.
theduke1989 @AibohphobiA BoB4 september 2024 13:00
discourse is ook gratis te gebruiken: https://github.com/discourse/discourse self-hosted,
AibohphobiA BoB @theduke19894 september 2024 14:54
Ah, dat wist ik niet. Maar ik blijf het een bijzonder onhandig BB vinden. Maar dat is heel persoonlijk natuurlijk.
Anoniem: 454358 @AibohphobiA BoB4 september 2024 13:06
https://github.com/discourse/discourse/tree/main is toch de open source versie?
Erulezz @theduke19894 september 2024 12:57
Ja, ik gebruik het nog. Juist die simpele look and feel vind ik fijn omdat het gewoon erg goed werkt. Vaak heb ik ergenis bij die nieuwe forum software omdat de ruimte niet goed benut wordt of de pagina steeds verspringt als ik terug swipe omdat alles dynamisch wordt ingeladen. Bij phpBB heb ik dat allemaal niet

XenForo vind ik wel super werken als “opvolger”

[Reactie gewijzigd door Erulezz op 4 september 2024 12:59]

RobbyTown @theduke19894 september 2024 13:00
Best wel. Als je googled naar "Nederlandse vertaling door phpBB.nl" krijg je behoorlijk wat resultaten van NL phpbb forums

oa raspberrypi en videolan en nog een aantal gebruiken ook phpbb zie: https://www.phpbb.com/showcase/Open%20Source

[Reactie gewijzigd door RobbyTown op 5 september 2024 09:59]

RoestVrijStaal @theduke19895 september 2024 23:29
Discourse maakt het internet kapot, omdat het enkel werkt in Chromium-based browsers of browsers die Chromium-based browsers klakkeloos na-apen (lees: Firefox).

Sowieso betwijfel ik de professionaliteit van de ontwikkelaars van Discourse ten zeerste.
Bij het Manjaro project is de installatie van Discourse al minimaal 2x gesneuveld door het te updaten.

[hr]
Edit:
En zo te merken werkt Discourse minder lekker als het gearchiveerd is met WayBackMachine. Weer een pluspunt erbij voor phpBB.

[Reactie gewijzigd door RoestVrijStaal op 5 september 2024 23:42]

Chip. 4 september 2024 13:15
Als ieder bedrijf gewoon phpbb gebruikt i.p.v. Viva Engage zou dat een stuk fijner zijn.
theduke1989 @Chip.4 september 2024 13:40
Persoonlijk vindt ik het te oud-dated. Heb het in de beginjaren super veel gebruikt. Ook toen de warez, iligaal downloaden booming was. Alles onder [hide][/hide] zetten etc.

Portal opzetten dat het een beetje op een website lijkt. Naderhand toch masr overgestapt op vbulletin(nulled version) of xenforum die waren een stuk schoner en goed te beheren. Naderhand niet. Meer

Maar discourse is nu dus booming. Zal eens binnekort zelf even installeren en testen of het wat is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door theduke1989 op 4 september 2024 13:41]

sfranken @theduke19894 september 2024 13:59
Discourse is een schande in vergelijking met z'n voorgangers, veel achteruitgang en geen vooruitgang..
willemb2 @sfranken4 september 2024 17:50
Discourse is razend populair, zeer robuust en veelzijdig, is als PWA op je mobiel te installeren en wordt zeer actief ontwikkeld. Inmiddels is de ingebouwde chatfunctie ook redelijk volwassen. Kun je toelichten waarom je het een schande vind en geen vooruitgang ziet?

Er is wel altijd kritiek geweest op de zoekfunctie (niet kunnen zoeken binnen topic met ctrl+f) maar de ontwikkelaars zijn inmiddels ook overtuigd dat die op de schop moet.
sfranken @willemb24 september 2024 21:52
De zoekfunctie is er één, maar de gehele UI is niet echt lekker. Als je een antwoord of een nieuw bericht wil opstellen krijg je een klein venstertje onderin het scherm met zéér weinig opties en zeer slechte opties voor mindervalide/slecht ziende. Dat geld voor de gehele UI trouwens. Ook de breedte van de UI is erg slecht, maar 40% van je schermbreedte word effectief gebruikt voor waar je voor komt: berichten. Er is meer lege witruimte dan nuttige benutte ruimte en dat is zonde.
willemb2 @sfranken4 september 2024 23:18
Met 1 tik of klik op de pijltjes rechtsboven open je de full-screen composer. Er zijn vele opties om de UI naar eigen smaak aan te passen en er is een enorme keus aan themes die nog veel meer mogelijkheden bieden qua UI. Waaronder een aantal accessibility themes. Ik kom ook veel op SMF en phpBB forums, maar ik vind Discourse echt een verademing.
sfranken @willemb25 september 2024 12:32
Met 1 tik of klik op de pijltjes rechtsboven open je de full-screen composer.
Is dat een optie die je in de voorkeuren van je gebruiker aan moet zetten? Want de Discourse site die ik gebruik heeft dus geen "pijltjes rechtsboven", of ik kijk er gigantisch overheen...
Er zijn vele opties om de UI naar eigen smaak aan te passen...
Waar dan? Ik zie de optie(s) om mijn naam aan te passen, een avatar te uploaden en mijn wachtwoord te beheren, dat is alles..
willemb2 @sfranken5 september 2024 15:20
Rechtsboven in de composer. Het gebruikelijke fullscreen icoontje. Tenzij de beheerder die optie uitgeschakeld heeft.
Wat je verder kan aanpassen hangt ook sterk af van de keuzes van de beheerder. Je kan gratis een account maken op hun eigen forum https://meta.discourse.org/ om te zien wat er allemaal mogelijk is. Daar kan je zelf in je profiel uit meerdere themes kiezen.
Wallus @theduke198925 september 2024 11:31
Poh ja heel wat uurtjes op dergelijke forums rondgehangen veel zaten destijds ook op vbulletin. Sommige zijn er zelfs nog. Doe er eens in de zoveel tijd uit nostalgie nog op inloggen.
Webgnome 4 september 2024 12:50
Als ik zo kijk naar het community forum is dat nog steeds aardig actief
JSBach 4 september 2024 13:00
Het werkt goed, en het is duidelijk; bijv. : https://www.domoticz.com/forum/index.php
guillaume 4 september 2024 15:43
Ik heb toevallig recent een oud phpBB2-forum nieuw leven ingeblazen. Aanvankelijk wilde ik dit doen door over te stappen naar Flarum. In principe een interessant stukje software (en gratis snel te testen/gebruiken voor kleinere groepen), zeer eenvoudige basis en dan modulair opgebouwd (met de bekende voordelen en nadelen: je begint minimalistisch en kunt het dan flink uitbreiden, maar de modules zijn vaak niet uitgebreid genoeg, niet vertaald (al is er een goede vertaalmodule), ze worden niet goed bijgehouden of gaan mogelijk kapot na Flarum-updates). Daarnaast ging het importeren van de phpBB-gegevens in Flarum via een oud script slechts ten dele goed.

Toch maar phpBB3 proberen dan: de migratie was vlekkeloos en eigenlijk zit vrijwel alles gewoon al in het pakket. Heerlijk. Het permissiebeheer is wel echt een doolhof geworden in v3. Het maken van een eigen style/thema op basis van proSilver is wel behoorlijk irritant, omdat bijvoorbeeld kleuren nog altijd hardcoded zijn in plaats van gedefinieerd in variabelen. Maar ik heb een behoorlijk moderne look kunnen opzetten in zo'n 600 regels CSS. Verder is het enorm snel en ik kan vooral het zoeken binnen topics zeer waarderen (iets dat eigenlijk gewoon onmogelijk is in Flarum/Discourse, al is er voor Flarum wel een module voor).

Wel jammer dat ik notificaties via Jabber/XMPP (geïntegreerde functie in phpBB3) niet aan de gang kreeg: verbindingen met gangbare servers mislukte allemaal).

[Reactie gewijzigd door guillaume op 4 september 2024 16:45]

Dennisb1 4 september 2024 13:24
SMF gebruik ik zelf, behoorlijk actief nog.
novice.tweaker 6 september 2024 01:15
Er zit wel een bug in deze versie. Als het forum zo is ingesteld dat berichten goedgekeurd moeten worden voordat ze worden geplaatst, dan ontbreken de knoppen Disapprove en Approve voor nieuwe topics.
Voor info en fix, zie: https://www.phpbb.com/community/viewtopic.php?t=2656150

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq