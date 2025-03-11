Phil Harvey heeft versie 13.25 van ExifTool uitgebracht. ExifTool is een gratis crossplatformprogramma waarmee de metadata van een groot aantal bestanden kan worden beheerd en bewerkt. Het werkt vanaf de commandline, maar er zijn oplossingen van derden beschikbaar waardoor het ook met een grafische gebruikersinterface kan worden gebruikt. Met enige regelmaat verschijnen er nieuwe versies, maar de meeste uitgaven worden onder de bètavlag beschikbaar gesteld, ondanks dat deze als stabiel kunnen worden beschouwd. Versie 13.25 is echter een stabiele uitgave en sinds versie 13.22 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 13.25:
Changes in version 13.23:
- IMPORTANT: Fixed issue which could corrupt HEIC images from newer iPhones when writing QuickTime:Rotation under certain conditions
- Decode more PLIST information from HEIC images
- Updated Geolocation databases from current geonames.org files
- Updated DarwinCore for the 2023 specification (thanks Herb)
- API Changes:
- Added KeepUTCTime option
Changes in version 13.22:
- Changed -listf, -listr and -listwf options to print descriptions when either -v or -l is added (previously only -l did this)
- Patched to avoid failed PCAP test due to differing time zones (github #319)
- Added read support for CAP, PCAP and PACPNG files (github #318)
- Added a number of new Sony LensType2 values (thanks Jos Roost)
- Added the 2 new GPSAltitudeRef values defined by EXIF 3.0
- Decode APP4 "Qualcomm Dual Camera Attributes" metadata
- EXIF X/YResolution, ResolutionUnit and FlashpixVersion are no longer treated as mandatory tags (they were changed to optional in the EXIF 3.0 specification)
- Patched decoding of Nikon Z8 MenuSettings to accommodate changes in the data structure as of firmware version 2.1
- Patched to avoid bug in Perl v5.26.3 which could cause hang when reading very large and corrupted XMP
- Patched -plot option to avoid bug in Google Chrome SVG marker rendering
- API Changes:
- Fixed documentation for LargeFileSupport option to reflect current default