Debian logo (80 pix) Debian is een opensource-besturingssysteem, dat zowel voor desktops als servers gebruikt kan worden en waarbij de nadruk op stabiliteit en veiligheid ligt. Het wordt dan ook als basis voor diverse Linux-distributies gebruikt, waaronder Ubuntu en Linux Mint. Versie 12, die als codenaam 'Bookworm' meegekregen heeft, zal de komende vijf jaar van updates worden voorzien. Verleden jaar is het Social Contract van Debian gewijzigd, waardoor de installer nu ook software bevat die niet volledig vrij en opensource is, zoals drivers en firmwareimages. De releasenotes voor versie 12.2 zijn hieronder te vinden:

Updated Debian 12: 12.2 released

The Debian project is pleased to announce the second update of its stable distribution Debian 12 (codename bookworm). This point release mainly adds corrections for security issues, along with a few adjustments for serious problems. Security advisories have already been published separately and are referenced where available.

Please note that the point release does not constitute a new version of Debian 12 but only updates some of the packages included. There is no need to throw away old bookworm media. After installation, packages can be upgraded to the current versions using an up-to-date Debian mirror. Those who frequently install updates from security.debian.org won't have to update many packages, and most such updates are included in the point release.

New installation images will be available soon at the regular locations. Upgrading an existing installation to this revision can be achieved by pointing the package management system at one of Debian's many HTTP mirrors. A comprehensive list of mirrors is available here.

Versienummer 12.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Debian
Download https://www.debian.org/releases/stable/debian-installer/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

08-10-2023 18:24
79 • submitter: Munchie

08-10-2023 • 18:24

79

Submitter: Munchie

Bron: Debian

Mindfucker 8 oktober 2023 19:09
Al mijn LXC containers en VM's draaien Debian bookworm. Grijp wel altijd mis als ik "ll" wil gebruiken in plaats van "ls -la"...

Linux hoe Linux hoort te zijn, download pagina en installer zouden wel wat gestroomlijnder mogen. ~700MB voor een heel OS, dat zie ik Ubuntu nog niet zomaar doen.
RoyVi @Mindfucker8 oktober 2023 19:34
Wat Pennywiser zegt, ik voeg ook nog kleuren toe aan ip, cat, more, etc.

nano of vi ~/.bashrc
alias ip='ip --color=auto'
alias ll='ls -la'
alias ls='ls --color=auto'
alias cat='cat --color=auto'
alias more='more --color=auto'

zoiets voeg ik meestal toe als een distro het niet standaard instelt, meestal gebruik ik OpenSuse Tumbleweed als als daily driver op mijn werk en debians voor servers.
Moet zeggen dat sinds versie 12(.1) ook fijn door kan als daily driver.
Olaf van der Spek @RoyVi8 oktober 2023 21:53
alias more='more --color=auto'
More? Dacht dat less de standaard was.
En geen alias ..='cd ..'?
alias cat='cat --color=auto'
Doet cat --color?

https://man7.org/linux/man-pages/man1/cat.1.html

[Reactie gewijzigd door Olaf van der Spek op 25 juli 2024 21:56]

pennywiser @Olaf van der Spek8 oktober 2023 22:18
Nee inderdaad, bat/batcat doet wel kleurtjes. Die kan je dan even aliassen naar cat bv.

Vwb more/less, elk heeft zijn voordelen. Less gebruik ik ook vrijwel altijd, more weer vaak als vervanger van head en dan kan je doorpagen met spatie. Met less kan je dan weer tail -f doen. Less -> shift f.

[Reactie gewijzigd door pennywiser op 25 juli 2024 21:56]

RoyVi @Olaf van der Spek8 oktober 2023 23:00
Ik kan er een paar naast zitten, dacht dat ik bij opensuse cat ook in kleuren had
ahbart @RoyVi9 oktober 2023 09:37
Ik gebruik ook al enige tijd Debian Testing op mijn laptop. Heeeel fijn. Sinds kort ook Ubuntu server van mijn Intel Nuc verwijderd en vervangend door Debian stable. En Stable is het! Mijn VPS is de volgende voor deze migratie. ;)
Meteen even getest, want deze color varianten kende ik ook niet.
Waar worden sudo aliassen gezet? Volgens mij niet in ~/.bashrc of /root/.bashrc
Edit: Aah, Gevonden. Door alias sudo= 'sudo ' toe te voegen aan ~/.bashrc (met spatie).

[Reactie gewijzigd door ahbart op 25 juli 2024 21:56]

Room42 @ahbart9 oktober 2023 22:50
en vervangend door Debian stable. En Stable is het!
Haha, dat is zo'n veelgehoorde misvatting! :D

"Stable" slaat niet op de stabiliteit van de software maar op de versies die binnen de OS-versie draaien. Deze zijn stabiel tot (ik dacht) de minor version. Patches worden uiteraard wel doorgevoerd. Dus wat ik hiermee bedoel te zeggen; als in Debian 12 van een pakket 1.0.0 is geïnstalleerd, zal deze niet opeens naar 1.5.0 (minor) of 2.0.0 (major) geupgrade worden. Wel zullen de patches binnen de 1.0 branch doorgevoerd worden (bijv 1.0.1, 1.0.2, etc).

Testing levert deze garantie niet omdat hierop getest wordt wat de volgende stabiele release gaat worden.
Zie de Debian FAQ 6.5 en 6.5.1.

Dat het OS rete-'stable' draait heeft natuurlijk wel met het degelijke testproces te maken. ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Room42 op 25 juli 2024 21:56]

ahbart @Room4210 oktober 2023 11:25
Tja dat kan wel wezen, maar toch is bij mij in de praktijk stable toch echt rete stable.
TheMaurice @RoyVi8 oktober 2023 19:54
Kijk eens aan. Nooit geweten dat het "ip" command kleur kan weergeven. Apart dat dat niet standaard zo is, komt de leesbaarheid zeer ten goede.
JerryBrok @RoyVi9 oktober 2023 10:21
Gentoo heeft een mooie set kleuren in de Terminal. (Rood enzo). Wat is de instelling daar voor, en waar stel je dat in in Linux? (Heb zelf Neon-Linux). Ben Linux-Noob. OOIT weleens Gentoo gecompileerd maar daarna nooit meer.

Kan me de terminal nog wel herinneren. Geniaal!
Anybody? :)
YaPP @JerryBrok9 oktober 2023 21:33
de PS1 waarde bepaald wat de prompt moet worden. Dat wordt vaak ergens in een bash configuratie bestand ingevuld (~/.bashrc, /etc/bashrc, /etc/profile/ of /etc/profile.d/*.sh).
En als je helemaal fancy wilt gaan, is https://starship.rs/ een optie.

[Reactie gewijzigd door YaPP op 25 juli 2024 21:56]

pennywiser @JerryBrok9 oktober 2023 21:36
De terminal kleur stel je in in terminal profile, ook opacity (doorzichtigheid) en font, prompt type, knipperend, niet knipperend.
aileron @RoyVi10 oktober 2023 00:31
Goed om te horen dat Debian 12 fijn werkt als daily driver.
Ik ben al een tijdje de overstap naar linux aan het overwegen als daily driver en wil graag Debian gebruiken. Geen poespas, stabiel en clean.
De laatste keer dat ik linux als daily driver heb geprobeerd te gebruiken was toen ik de installatie cd van Ubuntu per post thuis kon laten bezorgen.
pennywiser @Mindfucker8 oktober 2023 19:12
ll kan je toch gewoon aliassen in .bashrc, heb ik ook op mijn deb 12 bak.

je kan net de net-install gebruiken die is minder dan 300MB.
rbr320 @pennywiser8 oktober 2023 22:26
Natuurlijk kan dat, maar het punt van @Mindfucker was waarschijnlijk dat dit bij de meeste distro's tegenwoordig standaard is, zelfs bij een minimale installatie. Bij Debian (nog steeds) niet.
pennywiser @rbr3208 oktober 2023 22:29
Zoals ik al aangaf, een alias is een customization. Debian doet daar vrijwel niet aan.
rbr320 @pennywiser9 oktober 2023 02:14
Je hebt gelijk, zo had ik er nog niet over nagedacht. Het is al even geleden dat ik veel Debian gebruikt heb, vanuit mijn werk is het tegenwoordig toch vooral Red Hat met af en toe Ubuntu. Ik zie dat in tegenstelling tot voorgenoemden, bij een verse installatie van Debian de /etc/profile.d/ directory vrijwel leeg is, terwijl dat de plek is waar veel van dit soort customizations plaatsvinden. Dat zal inderdaad een bewuste keuze zijn van de Debian maintainers, maar het neemt wel wat van de out of the box quality of life van je gebruikers weg.
Olaf van der Spek @pennywiser8 oktober 2023 21:56
ll kan je toch gewoon aliassen in .bashrc, heb ik ook op mijn deb 12 bak.
Natuurlijk kan het, maar standaard zou handiger en universeler zijn.
pennywiser @Olaf van der Spek8 oktober 2023 22:19
Meeste distros doen dat, Debian doet zo min mogelijk van dat soort "customization" ootb. Dat is een opvatting, Ubuntu doet het weer wel.
sfranken @Mindfucker8 oktober 2023 19:26
Nee, ~700MB voor alles wat je in principe voor een installatie omgeving te booten nodig hebt. Het moment dat jij aangeeft wat je gaat doen met de installatie (server, desktop, e.d) gaat Debian net als elke andere moderne distro op de achtergrond alles wat nodig is van de mirrors aftrekken.
Anoniem: 84997 @Mindfucker8 oktober 2023 19:47
Yes, hier ook. Draai al updates vanaf mei-2013 & update altijd direct. 1x wat problemen gehad met apparmor, verder gaat 't als een zonnetje
beerse @Mindfucker9 oktober 2023 11:35
Voor mij is 'll' als commando sinds de c-shell al een alias geweest naar 'ls -lisa'. Net zoals ik ook 'cd..' alias naar 'cd ..' en daar op voort werkend: 'cd...' naar 'cd ../..'. Gewoon bewust zijn van je eigen aanpassingen op de standaard en die netjes mee nemen in ~/.profile of ~/.rc file en dergelijke.

Zowel ubuntu als debian en ook veel andere linux distributies hebben een boot/install systeem die kleiner is dan die 700 MB. Daarbij moet je altijd wel rekening houden met netwerk-downloads tijdens de installatie, zeker als je meer wenst dan de standaard die in dat image mee komt.

De distributies weten in de regel niet wat jij allemaal wel of niet op jou linux systeem wenst. Een standaard office omgeving zoals LibreOffice is al ruim 300 MB, zonder help-bestanden.
deHakkelaar @Mindfucker10 oktober 2023 10:07
Dat niemand nog deze heeft gevonden:

$ hostnamectl
[..]
Operating System: Debian GNU/Linux 10 (buster)

$ cat .bashrc
[..]
if [ -f ~/.bash_aliases ]; then
. ~/.bash_aliases
fi

$ hostnamectl
[..]
Operating System: Raspbian GNU/Linux 11 (bullseye)

$ cat .bashrc
[..]
if [ -f ~/.bash_aliases ]; then
. ~/.bash_aliases
fi

$ hostnamectl
[..]
Operating System: Debian GNU/Linux 12 (bookworm)

$ cat .bashrc
[..]
if [ -f ~/.bash_aliases ]; then
. ~/.bash_aliases
fi
Uruk-Hai 8 oktober 2023 18:47
Wat een onduidelijke website... Ik moest Google gebruiken om de juiste Debian live ISO voor mijn usb stick te vinden.

Ik ben nu debian-live-12.2.0-amd64-cinnamon.iso aan het downloaden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 25 juli 2024 21:56]

illum1n4ti @Uruk-Hai8 oktober 2023 19:54
Dat vond ik ook voor anno 2023 en zelfs de install wizard vind beetje vaag, maar ja hij doet het.
In mijn ervaring vind Debian na 2 jaar achter loopt met software versies.

Ik kies zelf voor Fedora!
Zenix @illum1n4ti8 oktober 2023 20:56
Debian testing kan je dan beter nemen. Debian stable is fantastisch voor servers. Ik hoef mij nooit zorgen te maken bij updates, het werkt gewoon.
MrMarcie @Zenix8 oktober 2023 22:35
Voor mijn VPSen gebruik ik nu Ubuntu. Voorheen Centos 7. Superblij mee.
Berlinetta @MrMarcie9 oktober 2023 08:05
Waarom nu Ubuntu in plaats van CentOS?
MrMarcie @Berlinetta9 oktober 2023 11:58
Ik weet niet meer precies maar toen 8 beschikbaar kwam weer eens goed in verdiept en toen bleek Ubuntu, voor mij, de beste keuze. Maar de preciese redenen weet ik niet meer.
Ben trouwens nu dik een jaar verder erg tevreden over. Draait (ook) feilloos en verder weinig omkijken naar.
DrPoncho @Berlinetta9 oktober 2023 12:43
CentOS is exit, zijn wel alternatieven voor gekomen zoals AlmaLinux.
illum1n4ti @Zenix9 oktober 2023 08:06
Hoe stabiel is testing?
Mijn servers zitten op RHEL9 (10 jaar support) dankzij 16x gratis license die je met RedHat DEV account krijgt en mijn desktop draait op Fedora.
maevian @illum1n4ti9 oktober 2023 09:35
Als je gratis RHEL kan gebruiken voor je servers zou ik gewoon daarbij blijven.
Redhat is nog altijd de standaard bij vel bedrijven, dus alles wat je doet op Redhat is ook bruikbaar in jouw professionele leven.
_JGC_ @illum1n4ti9 oktober 2023 13:05
Je hebt stabiel in de vorm van niet crashen, of stabiel in de vorm van "geen aanpassingen".

Debian testing is alleen stabiel in de laatste vorm een maand of anderhalf voor de release van een nieuwe stable, tijdens de freeze. Buiten die periode is het gewoon unstable met een paar dagen vertraging. Dat betekent continu updates, nieuwe softwareversies, aanpassingen die later evt teruggedraaid worden, etc.

Wat RHEL betreft, die is stabiel in de vorm van "geen aanpassingen". Je krijgt een stokoude versie van OpenSSL of Apache, daar zit een shitload aan patches bovenop en dat blijft gewoon 10 jaar hetzelfde. Niet kritieke bugs die er al 5 jaar in zitten worden ook niet gefixt, want dan breek je de "geen aanpassingen".
moredruid @illum1n4ti9 oktober 2023 10:52
Een Debian stable release vergelijken met een rolling (development) release van RedHat is ook wel een beetje appels met tomaten vergelijken hè. Allebei fruit (technisch gesproken), maar toch gooi je geen tomaat in je fruitsalade.
S.J.Onnie @Uruk-Hai8 oktober 2023 19:05
De site is niet geweldig. Ik vermoed dat ze hun vrije tijd in het OS en niet in de website stoppen. Want Bookworm is weer über stabiel :) Echt een superfijn OS voor headless servers maar ook voor de desktop.
TheMaurice @S.J.Onnie8 oktober 2023 20:11
Inderdaad ja. De website van Arch Linux[1] is bijvoorbeeld ook vrij "ouderwets", minimalistisch en passend in Linux aesthetics, maar die is stukken beter te navigeren en te begrijpen. En ziet er ook nog eens pittig goed uit.

[1] https://archlinux.org/

[Reactie gewijzigd door TheMaurice op 25 juli 2024 21:56]

deadinspace
@Uruk-Hai9 oktober 2023 14:31
Wat een onduidelijke website... Ik moest Google gebruiken om de juiste Debian live ISO voor mijn usb stick te vinden.
De Debian website kan beter inderdaad, maar de downloads zijn toch niet zo lastig te vinden?

Op www.debian.org staat rechts gelijk heel groot "Download", dat is een download-link voor een x86-64 installer image. Direct daaronder staat een "Other downloads" link welke naar een pagina leidt met meer keuzes. Op die pagina staan rechtsboven de live images.

Vanaf de hoofdpagina's is het letterlijk twee kliks en je bent bijvoorbeeld de Gnome live image aan het downloaden ;)
Uruk-Hai @deadinspace9 oktober 2023 16:52
Dat klopt, maar ik klikte op de link die tweakers.net aanbood onder het artikel en dan is het wel lastig.
Mich @Uruk-Hai8 oktober 2023 19:26
Je kan ook de netinstaller downloaden dan kan je zelf kiezen welke desktop je wilt waaronder Cinnamon. Moet je wel internet hebben tijdens je installatie
Frappuccino 8 oktober 2023 20:48
Is het makkelijk updaten van Debian 11 naar 12 zonder clean install?
Ben nog niet zo goed thuis in Linux.

Edit:
Dank @desalniettemin en @elmuerte

[Reactie gewijzigd door Frappuccino op 25 juli 2024 21:56]

desalniettemin @Frappuccino8 oktober 2023 20:57
https://ostechnix.com/upgrade-to-debian-12-from-debian-11/
elmuerte @desalniettemin8 oktober 2023 21:29
Officiële Debian documentatie:
De korte uitleg: https://wiki.debian.org/DebianUpgrade
De volledige instructies: https://www.debian.org/re...otes/ch-upgrading.en.html
Zenix @Frappuccino8 oktober 2023 20:57
Ja, heel makkelijk, zoek maar op. Meestal ben je 10minuten bezig.
illum1n4ti @Frappuccino9 oktober 2023 16:48
Let op! Upgrade naar 12 wil niet zeggen dat het ook 100% stabiel is. Loop alles na!
jbhc 8 oktober 2023 19:55
Ik ben sinds een paar maanden na jaren Mint gebruikt te hebben over naar Debian testing / Cinnamon omdat de ondertussen antieke linux kernel van Mint te oud was voor mijn laptop.

Ik ben super tevreden en denk niet dat ik nog terug ga naar Mint.
Mercurion @jbhc8 oktober 2023 21:40
Linux Mint heeft ook een "Edge" versie die specifiek bedoelt is voor nieuwere hardware:

https://linuxmint-user-gu...cs.io/en/latest/edge.html

Kernel Linux Mint: 5.15
Kernel Linux Mint Edge: 6.2

Overigens kan je via Bijwerkbeheer ook gewoon een nieuwere kernel installeren in Linux Mint.
Anoniem: 1974554 @jbhc8 oktober 2023 21:41
Waarom update je de kernel van Mint niet dan?
jbhc @Anoniem: 19745549 oktober 2023 00:20
Op een gegeven moment ging in mij afvragen waarom ik niet gewoon Debian gebruikte.
MrMarcie 8 oktober 2023 22:33
Wat is nu een goede desktop environments? Ik vind dat Gnome niks. Werk zelf met XFCE maar mag wel iets moderners zijn.
RoyVi @MrMarcie9 oktober 2023 11:24
Voor admin werk KDE, veel meer layout opties dan het less is more van Gnome, Kate is erg fijn om config files mee te bewerken en vergelijken, en je kan gewoon bestanden op je desktop kwijt |:(

En voor alleen browser toepassingen of andere minder ervaren gebruikers Gnome, ziet er mooi uit en je kan er minder snel je layout mee verkloten :+
Magic Power @RoyVi9 oktober 2023 13:36
Kate vind ik ook heerlijk om text files mee te bewerken. Heb Linux Mint Cinnamon (Gnome), maar gebruik Kate (KDE) als standaard text editor.

Heb daarbij het Fira Code lettertype geïnstalleerd en standaard gebruikt in Kate. Die ondersteunt 'ligatures', waardoor het er net wat mooier uitziet. Kijk hier voor een voorbeeld van hoe 'ligature' characters eruit zien.
Typhoner @Magic Power9 oktober 2023 16:46
Ik snap de usecase van Fira Code toch niet echt, althans in programmeren. In zo'n situaties moet je een exacte weergave van de textfile hebben, in plaats van een font dat wijsneuzerig iets anders laat zien.

Butterick maakt hier mooi de case, relevant citaat:
Many of the programming ligatures shown above are easily confused with existing Unicode symbols. Suppose you’re looking at a code fragment that uses Unicode characters and see the symbol ≠. Are you looking at a != ligature that’s shaped like ≠? Or the actual Unicode character 0x2260, which also looks like ≠? The ligature introduces an ambiguity that wasn’t there before.
en
They’re guaranteed to be wrong sometimes. There are a lot of ways for a given sequence of characters, like !=, to end up in a source file. Depending on context, it doesn’t always mean the same thing.

The problem is that ligature substitution is “dumb” in the sense that it only considers whether certain characters appear in a certain order. It’s not aware of the semantic context. Therefore, any global ligature substitution is guaranteed to be semantically wrong part of the time.
Het originele Fira Mono (ook in gewone sans te krijgen) is trouwens een uitstekend lettertype. Eigenlijk zijn er tegenwoordig een hoop mooie open source fonts van hoge kwaliteit, zoals de IBM Plex familie en de Source familie (in mono, sans, serif) van Adobe.
MrMarcie @RoyVi9 oktober 2023 11:56
Kate ken ik niet, dank je die ga ik uittesten.
RoyVi @MrMarcie9 oktober 2023 12:12
Kate is een file editor tool van KDE, voordat je opzoek gaat naar een distro met Kate als desktop ;)
sky- @MrMarcie9 oktober 2023 16:55
KDE mét window-tiling (kan via bismuth, nieuwe versie krijgt het standaard).

Anders awesomeWM, maar geen idee of je dat modern noemt. Flexibel, dat wel.
MrMarcie @sky-9 oktober 2023 17:37
👍 Die AwesomeWM wil ik nog eens uitproberen.

Vanmiddag met o.a. KDE aan de slag gegaan. Leuk allemaal maar mijn helemaal op maat ingestelde XFCE voldoet eigenlijk perfect en ziet er ook appetijtelijk uit. Dus die hou ik zeker voor mijn workstation. ✅
Ga ik op die backup PC nog ff verder pielen.
desalniettemin @MrMarcie9 oktober 2023 22:01
KDE. Ik gebruikte altijd Xfce, maar tegenwoordig KDE. KDE Neon om precies te zijn.
Hawkysoft @MrMarcie8 oktober 2023 23:57
kde of cinnamon
thePiett @MrMarcie9 oktober 2023 01:02
KDE _/-\o_
elparia @MrMarcie9 oktober 2023 10:34
Giome in classic mode.
itcouldbeanyone 8 oktober 2023 20:21
90% van mijn datacenter draait op debian.
Heb zelfs debian 12 draaien op een oude 32 bit machine waar ik geen afscheid van kan doen.
Ook tientallen debian sparc port installaties,
Ben een zeer intensieve debian gebruiker 👍
desalniettemin 8 oktober 2023 20:55
Toen ik nog Debian gebruikte koos ik altijd de non-free optie. Makkelijke en snelle installatie met de Calamares installer.
pporrio 8 oktober 2023 21:32
Ik gebruik altijd de expert install. Daarmee kan ik makkelijker een btrfs partitie en btrfs subvolumes aanmaken zodat ik Timeshift kan gebruiken.
pjflathead 8 oktober 2023 23:05
Ik gebruik Cinnamon, ben ik heel tevreden over. Kan makkelijk icoontjes op de desktop maken.
Heb mijn modeltreinbesturings pc erop lopen. En ik vind de CTRL-Alt -> en <- toetscombinaties erg prettig om desktopscreen te wisselen. Maar dat zullen de anderen ook wel hebben.
Heb inderdaad al een hele tijd diverse Minecraft servers (~10) lopen op Debian.
Ooit begonnen met RedHat, toen Suse, overgestapt op Ubuntu en dat de rug toegekeerd toen bleek dat je daar geen standaard geluid op een server 'mocht' hebben.

[Reactie gewijzigd door pjflathead op 25 juli 2024 21:56]

Microwilly 9 oktober 2023 09:03
Ik hou echt van debian draai er heel wat servertjes op. En debian 12 met kde & Thunar. _/-\o_ Dolphin vind ik niet fijn helemaal niet met veel drives.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

