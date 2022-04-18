Jordan Russell Software heeft versie 6.2.1 van Inno Setup uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen op eenvoudige wijze installatiepakketten voor Windows worden gecreëerd. Het programma biedt de mogelijkheid om informatie toe te voegen aan het register, biedt ini-bestanden om snelkoppelingen te maken en heeft de mogelijkheid om de installatiebestanden te comprimeren. Verder kan natuurlijk een uninstaller worden toegevoegd en kan bij de installatie uit verschillende talen worden gekozen. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
Changes in version 6.2.1:
- Changes to further help protect against potential DLL preloading attacks when running installers or uninstallers under the SYSTEM account, contributed by Johannes Schindelin from the Git for Windows team.
- Fixed a cosmetic issue if the icon file specified by the [Setup] section directive SetupIconFile contains more than 13 icons. Thanks to Wilenty and Martin Prikryl for the initial investigation.