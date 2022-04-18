Versie 5.10.3 van de videoconferencingsoftware Zoom is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om onder meer onlinevergaderingen, conferenties en colleges bij te wonen. Het is verkrijgbaar voor de meest gangbare besturingssystemen en is beschikbaar in een gratis en betaalde uitvoering met meer mogelijkheden. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

New and enhanced features General features Chat Etiquette Tool

Account owners and admins can create Chat Etiquette policies to identify defined keywords or text patterns/regular expressions (such as account numbers) and then determine what action occurs when a policy is triggered. When a user attempts to send a message through Zoom Chat and/or in-meeting/webinar chat that triggers a Chat Etiquette policy, the user is either warned or blocked from sending the message. Chat Etiquette policies are configured at the account level, and can be activated at the account or group level. Admins can create up to 50 policies on the account. This feature requires client version 5.6.0 or higher. One-time password requirement for suspicious logins

Users with a work email login type and who do not have two-factor authentication enabled are required to enter a one-time password, sent to their account email, when Zoom detects a suspicious login, for example, a login from a different country or device than usual, among other factors. Additional MSI/PLIST/GPO options Disable broadcasting to messages to breakout rooms - DisableBroadcastBOMessage

Disabled by default, this will disable the ability for the host to broadcast a message to all open breakout rooms.

Meeting/webinar features Central library of polls

Users can manage a central library of polls for meetings and webinars. They can create or edit polls and use them for Personal Meeting ID (PMI) and non-PMI meetings. Previously, polls for PMI and non-PMI meetings were managed separately. When a poll is marked as available to all meetings, it will appear in the list of polls that can be launched in a meeting. This new central repository will not replace the existing "Personal Meeting (PMI) polls", instead polls created here will only appear in PMI meetings. Hide/display chat preview notifications

Participants can quickly and easily hide or show the in-meeting/webinar chat message previews. These can be disabled to help you to avoid distractions during a presentation, then displayed again when you can provide more attention to incoming chat messages. Support for multi-spotlight for cloud recordings

Cloud recordings will recognize and record up to 9 spotlighted participants in a meeting or webinar.

Meeting features Enhancement to Waiting Room participants order

Hosts can choose to display the participants currently in the Waiting Room in either chronological or alphabetical order. This is set in the Waiting Room customization settings in the web portal. This feature requires version 5.10.3 or higher. View Breakout Rooms activities from main session

Hosts can get an idea of how active their breakout rooms are by viewing the list of open breakout rooms. Each participant in those breakout rooms will show their current video and audio status, if they are sharing their screen, and any active reactions or nonverbal feedback. Enhanced Meeting Reaction awareness

Meeting participants will have clearer indications of which reaction or nonverbal feedback they have chosen. This is useful when the participants cannot easily see their self-view, which typically indicates any active reactions or nonverbal feedback. Gesture Recognition

Allows for visual gestures, such as a raised hand, to automatically use a corresponding meeting reaction, Raise hand. Currently, this is supported for Raise Hand and Thumbs Up reactions.

Phone features Search Zoom Phone Appliances

Users can search for and browse Zoom Phone Appliances that have been set up as Shared Offices (common area phones). These appliances appear in the Desk Phones section in the Contacts tab. SMS/MMS opt in/out

Users can allow their recipients to opt in/out of SMS/MMS messaging to stay within the 10DLC parameters set by mobile carriers.

Contact Center features Default behavior for agents

After signing in to the desktop client and selecting the Contact Center tab, supervisors will see the Closed Engagements tab and agents see the first available tab they have access to instead of the outbound dial pad. Enhancement to notes

Notes are displayed in reverse chronological order with the most recent notes displayed first. In addition, adding new notes will not affect the overall order of the notes. Enhancements to Engagement tab

Agents or supervisors can click View Events to view historical information for an active or closed engagement; for example, when the engagement started. In addition, the notes section has been renamed to Published notes. Enhancements to address book

Agents can add multiple phone numbers and emails to address book contacts.

Resolved Issues Minor bug fixes

Security enhancements

Resolved an issue regarding imported external contacts not matching for inbound calls

Resolved an issue regarding Zoom Contact Center tab appearing blank

Resolved an issue regarding Samoa and New Zealand time zones

Resolved an issue regarding detecting and reporting network switch for 933 calls

Resolved an issue regarding the Logitech H820e headset

Resolved an issue regarding the Show meeting invitation option not appearing for an upcoming meeting or webinar

Resolved an issue for a subset of users regarding sharing slides with unsupported Russian and Vietnamese language packs

Resolved an issue regarding popping/cracking sounds when sharing audio

Resolved an issue regarding inconsistent behavior when saving breakout room options

Resolved an issue regarding presence not syncing with Outlook

Resolved an issue for a subset of users regarding shared content being obscured when using an AVD environment

Resolved an issue regarding assigning participants to Immersive view

Resolved an issue regarding contact matching and international calling

Resolved an issue for a subset of users regarding Outlook plugin crashes caused by Japanese characters

Resolved an issue regarding webinar video layouts

Resolved an issue regarding inconsistent spotlight behavior when using dual-monitor mode