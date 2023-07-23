Software-update: Darktable 4.4.2

Darktable logo (75 pix) Versie 4.4.2 van Darktable is uitgekomen. Darktable is een opensource-raw-fotobewerkings­programma, een virtuele lichtbak en donkere kamer voor fotobewerking. Het beheert digitale negatieven via een database. Het ontwikkelen van de ruwe fotobestanden gebeurt door middel van zogenaamde sidecar files, waarbij de foto's op niet-destructieve wijze worden bewerkt. De software is beschikbaar voor diverse Linux-distributies, macOS en Windows. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Bug Fixes
  • Graduated Density : Fix density computation for negative EVs.
  • Fixed wrong allocation of OpenCL image buffers for blending in DEVELOP_BLEND_CS_RAW.
  • Fixed roi_in calculation in highlights and RAW Chromatic Aberrations modules.
  • Fix snap to grid for cm/inch units in print view. Only mm was properly handled.
  • Fix issue where the highlight reconstruction method was reset to clip when applying a style from the lighttable.
  • Fix loading some image format using GraphicMagick on Windows.
  • Fix some possible wrong pixels at the lower-right border of images due to some miscalculation in Input Color Profile & Color Balance.
  • Fix retouch module ROI computation when a crop is active making some clone area inactive when the source was outside of the cropped area. This bug was only visible in darkroom main view.
  • Fix positioning of demosaicer RoI in according to algorithm and sensor. Avoid some possible (small) black artifacts on image borders.

Darktable screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 4.4.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Darktable
Download https://www.darktable.org/install/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Darktable

erikmeuk3 23 juli 2023 13:19
Software geprobeert op Windows 10.
De software had een raar verbleekt grijs scherm, het bewerken ging goed.
Toen ik een zoom functie gebruikte ging de videokaart op tilt.(HD-7750)
Een zwart/wit gespikkeld scherm.
Ik moest de pc van de spanning af halen, om de videokaart weer op normaal te krijgen.
tmagus @erikmeuk323 juli 2023 15:03
De software had een raar verbleekt grijs scherm, het bewerken ging goed.
Het 'Theme' maakt gebruik van midden grijs, vandaar het 'grijs scherm'. Dat is even wennen. Er zit een idee achter:
Set the theme for the user interface. Aside from any aesthetic considerations, the recommended interface color for color evaluation is middle gray. Visual perception is affected by ambient brightness, and a low user interface brightness causes all kinds of illusions.
Meer info hier over kan je vinden op https://docs.darktable.org/usermanual/4.2/en/preferences-settings/general/
Toen ik een zoom functie gebruikte ging de videokaart op tilt.(HD-7750)
Een zwart/wit gespikkeld scherm.
Ik moest de pc van de spanning af halen, om de videokaart weer op normaal te krijgen.
Dit heeft wss te maken met de opencl optie. Mogelijks een driver issue? Voor meer info zie:
https://docs.darktable.org/usermanual/4.2/en/special-topics/opencl/
erikmeuk3 @tmagus24 juli 2023 21:26
Dat kan best met die driver, ik heb VLC ook al aan moeten passen.
Ik ben aan een nieuwe computer toe.
divvid 24 juli 2023 11:24
Op Apple M1/M2 krijg ik de volgende waarschuwing na het downloaded van het arm64 package: darktable.app” is damaged and can’t be opened. You should eject the disk image

