Versie 4.4.2 van Darktable is uitgekomen. Darktable is een opensource-raw-fotobewerkings­programma, een virtuele lichtbak en donkere kamer voor fotobewerking. Het beheert digitale negatieven via een database. Het ontwikkelen van de ruwe fotobestanden gebeurt door middel van zogenaamde sidecar files, waarbij de foto's op niet-destructieve wijze worden bewerkt. De software is beschikbaar voor diverse Linux-distributies, macOS en Windows. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Bug Fixes Graduated Density : Fix density computation for negative EVs.

Fixed wrong allocation of OpenCL image buffers for blending in DEVELOP_BLEND_CS_RAW.

Fixed roi_in calculation in highlights and RAW Chromatic Aberrations modules.

Fix snap to grid for cm/inch units in print view. Only mm was properly handled.

Fix issue where the highlight reconstruction method was reset to clip when applying a style from the lighttable.

Fix loading some image format using GraphicMagick on Windows.

Fix some possible wrong pixels at the lower-right border of images due to some miscalculation in Input Color Profile & Color Balance.

Fix retouch module ROI computation when a crop is active making some clone area inactive when the source was outside of the cropped area. This bug was only visible in darkroom main view.

Fix positioning of demosaicer RoI in according to algorithm and sensor. Avoid some possible (small) black artifacts on image borders.