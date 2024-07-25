Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor mfa, OpenVPN, IPsec, CARP en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 24.7 uitgebracht en de releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

For more than 9 and a half years now, OPNsense is driving innovation through modularising and hardening the open source firewall, with simple and reliable firmware upgrades, multi-language support, fast adoption of upstream software updates as well as clear and stable 2-Clause BSD licensing.

24.7, nicknamed "Thriving Tiger", features a new dashboard, system trust MVC/API support, GRE and GIF MVC/API support, NAT 1-to-1 MVC/API support, WireGuard QR code generator, dynamic IPsec VTI tunnel support, experimental OpenVPN DCO support, FreeBSD 14.1, Python 3.11 plus much more.

The upgrade path from 24.1.x will follow tomorrow. Do not be hasty. The major operating system upgrade has not happened in while and should be taken with the appropriate amount of care.

system: remove "load_balancer" configuration remnants from core

system: replace usage of mt_rand() with random_int()

system: rewrote Trust configuration using MVC/API

system: add XMLRPC option for OpenDNS

system: rewrote the high availability settings page using MVC/API

system: remove obsolete SSH DSA key handling

system: replaced the dashboard with a modern alternative with streaming widgets

system: harden a number of PHP settings according to best practices

system: support streaming of log files for the new dashboard widget

system: assorted dashboard widget tweaks

system: sidebar optimisation and fixes (contributed by Team Rebellion)

system: set short Cache-Control lifetime for widgets

interfaces: rewrote GRE configuration using MVC/API

interfaces: rewrote GIF configuration using MVC/API

interfaces: temporary flush SLAAC addresses in DHCPv6 WAN mode to avoid using them primarily

interfaces: add peer/peer6 options to CARP VIPs

interfaces: allow to assign a prefix ID to WAN interface in DHCPv6 as well

interfaces: allow to set manual interface ID in DHCPv6 and tracking modes

firewall: performance improvements in alias handling

firewall: refactor pftop output, move search to controller layer and implement cache for sessions page

firewall: support streaming of filter logs for the new dashboard widget

captive portal: add "Allow inbound" option to select interfaces which may enter the zone

captive portal: remove defunct transparent proxy settings

captive portal: clean up the codebase

ipsec: prevent gateway when remote gateway family does not match selected protocol in legacy tunnel configuration

isc-dhcp: do not reload DNS services when editing static mappings to match behaviour with Kea

monit: expose HTTPD username and password settings to GUI

openvpn: optionally support DCO devices for instances

openvpn: remove duplicate and irrelevant data for the client session in question

openvpn: add "remote_cert_tls" option to instances

backend: add "cache_ttl" parameter to allow for generic caching of actions

backend: run default action "configd actions" when none was specified

backend: extended support for streaming actions

installer: update the ZFS install script to the latest FreeBSD 14.1 code

installer: prefer ZFS over UFS in main menu selection

ui: assorted improvements for screen readers (contributed by Jason Fayre)

ui: add "select all" to standard form selectors and remove dialog on "clear all" for tokenizers

ui: lock save button while in progress to prevent duplicate input on Bootgrid

ui: backport accessibility fix in Bootstrap

mvc: replaced most of the Phalcon MVC use with a native band compatible implementation

mvc: improve searchRecordsetBase() filtering capabilities

mvc: improve container field cloning

mvc: remove obsolete getParams() usage in ApiControllerBase

mvc: hook default index action in API handler

plugins: os-acme-client 4.4

plugins: os-caddy 1.6.1

plugins: os-dec-hw 1.1 replaces the dashboard widget

plugins: os-etpro-telemetry 1.7 replaces dashboard widget

plugins: os-freeradius 1.29.4

plugins: os-nginx 1.34

plugins: os-theme-cicada 1.37 fixes dropdown element style (contributed by Team Rebellion)

plugins: os-theme-vicuna 1.47 fixes dropdown element style (contributed by Team Rebellion)

src: FreeBSD 14.1-RELEASE

src: assorted backports from FreeBSD stable/14 branch

ports: hostapd 2.11

ports: libpfctl 0.12

ports: phalcon 5.8.0

ports: openvpn 2.6.12

ports: wpa_supplicant 2.11