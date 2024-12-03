Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor mfa, OpenVPN, IPsec, CARP en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 24.7.10 uitgebracht en de releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

This ships a number of base system changes, kernel fixes and driver updates. The time-loop authentication change is back with the fixed TOTP case and the Unbound domain overrides are now found in query forwarding since this offers the same functionality anyway.

With the year almost over we are shifting focus to finishing the items on the roadmap and it is nice to note that the MVC/API conversions are already over 75% complete. That means it will not take another decade to migrate the other 25%. ;)