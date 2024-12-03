Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor mfa, OpenVPN, IPsec, CARP en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 24.7.10 uitgebracht en de releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.
OPNsense 24.7.10 released
This ships a number of base system changes, kernel fixes and driver updates. The time-loop authentication change is back with the fixed TOTP case and the Unbound domain overrides are now found in query forwarding since this offers the same functionality anyway.
With the year almost over we are shifting focus to finishing the items on the roadmap and it is nice to note that the MVC/API conversions are already over 75% complete. That means it will not take another decade to migrate the other 25%. ;)Here are the full patch notes:
- system: readd a "time-loop" around authentication for failed attempts
- system: remove the SSL bundles in default locations
- system: prevent JS crashing out when dashboard widget title is not set
- system: use system instead of sample defaults when reverting tunables
- system: report actual LAN address being used after factory reset
- interfaces: use Autoconf class to avoid raw ifctl file access
- interfaces: remove ancient MAC address trickery to unbreak hostapd
- interfaces: add missing neighbor and DNS lookup page ACL entries
- interfaces: PPP device page ACL missed getserviceproviders.php
- firmware: force CRL check on development deployment
- firmware: use REQUEST to print a TLS/CRL usage hint
- firmware: improved output helpers and associated cleanup in audit scripts
- firmware: opnsense-update: add support for regression tests set
- intrusion detection: limit stats.log logging (contributed by doktornotor)
- kea-dhcp: add dhcp-socket-type option (contributed by Till Niederauer)
- kea-dhcp: add MAC formatter to leases page (contributed by cpalv)
- openvpn: support case-insensitive strict user CN matching for instances
- unbound: move domain overrides to query forwarding
- mvc: let JsonKeyValueStoreField cache configd call for the duration of the session
- mvc: another batch of sessionClose() cleanups in controllers
- mvc: cleanup in ApiMutableServiceControllerBase
- mvc: fix hint display for "0"
- ui: restore right tab border in standard theme
- plugins: os-caddy 1.7.5
- plugins: os-debug 1.7
- src: atf/kyua: ship regression tests runtime support
- src: if_bridge: mask MEXTPG if some members do not support it
- src: if_tuntap: enable MEXTPG support
- src: ice: update to 1.43.2-k et al
- src: ipsec: fix IPv6 over IPv4 tunneling
- src: ixgbe: add support for 1Gbit (active) DAC links
- src: ixgbe: sysctl for TCP flag handling during TSO
- src: jail: expose children.max and children.cur via sysctl
- src: libfetch: add the error number to verify callback failure case
- src: netlink: assorted stable backports
- src: pf: prevent SCTP-based NULL dereference in pfi_kkif_match()
- src: pf: let rdr rules modify the src port if doing so would avoid a conflict
- src: pf: make pf_get_translation() more expressive
- src: pf: let pf_state_insert() handle redirect state conflicts
- src: pf: fix wrong pflog action in NAT rule
- src: pf: fix potential state key leak
- src: rc: ignore INSYDE BIOS placeholder UUID for /etc/hostid
- src: route: fix failure to add an interface prefix route when route with the same prefix is already presented in the routing table
- src: route: route: avoid overlapping strcpy
- src: sfxge: defer ether_ifattach to when ifmedia_init is done
- ports: curl 8.11.0
- ports: expat 2.6.4
- ports: nss 3.107
- ports: openldap 2.6.9
- ports: php 8.2.26
- ports: sudo 1.9.16p2