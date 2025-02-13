Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor mfa, OpenVPN, IPsec, CARP en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars achter OPNsense hebben de eerste update voor versie 25.1 uitgebracht en de releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Here we are with further refinements to 25.1 and it is looking pretty well so far. Included are the recent FreeBSD security advisories and the OpenSSL 3.0.16 which came out just yesterday. The roadmap for 25.7 is being worked on at the moment and should be ready for publication next week / release.