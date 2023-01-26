Software-update: Roundcube Webmail 1.6.1

RoundCube Webmail logo (79 pix) Versie 1.6.1 van Roundcube Webmail is uitgekomen. De voornaamste eigenschap van deze in php geschreven e-mailwebclient is dat Ajax-technologie wordt gebruikt om de gebruikersinterface te tonen, wat een moderne en vlotte indruk geeft. Roundcube Webmail heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor gedeelde mappen en namespaces, internationalized domain names en smtp-delivery status-notificaties. Daarnaast is de gebruikersinterface voor imap-mappen aangepast om zo meer ruimte te bieden voor extensies en plug-ins. De releasenotes voor versies 1.6.0 en 1.6.1 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden:

Update 1.6.1 released

This is the first service release to update the new stable version 1.6. It provides a bunch of small fixes and improvements after getting your feedback from the 1.6.0 release. See the full changelog in the release notes on the Github download page. This release is considered stable and we recommend to update all productive installations of Roundcube with this version. Please do backup your data before updating!

Roundcube 1.6.0 released
We proudly announce the release of the next major version 1.6 of Roundcube webmail. With this milestone we cleaned up the codebase and bring full support for PHP 8.1. The most noteworthy changes, as already announced with the beta release, are:
  • PHP 8.1 support
  • Dropped support for PHP < 7.3
  • Support responses (snippets) in HTML format
  • Option to purge deleted mails older than 30, 60 or 90 days
  • Unified and simplified services connection config options
  • Removed the Classic and Larry skins from the release packages
  • SQLite: Use foreign keys, require SQLite >= 3.6.19

See the full changelog in the release notes on the Github download page.

Breaking Changes to 1.5 and prior versions

The following config options have either been removed or renamed:

  1. IMAP:
    • renamed default_host to imap_host
    • removed default_port option (non-standard port can be set via imap_host)
    • set “localhost:143” as a default for imap_host
  2. SMTP:
    • renamed smtp_server to smtp_host
    • removed smtp_port option (non-standard port can be set via smtp_host)
    • set “localhost:587” as a default for smtp_host
  3. LDAP:
    • removed port option from ldap_public array (non-standard port can be set via host)
    • removed use_tls option from ldap_public array (use tls:// prefix in host)
  4. Managesieve:
    • removed managesieve_port option (non-standard port can be set via managesieve_host)
    • removed managesieve_usetls option (set tls:// prefix to managesieve_host)

The skins Larry and Classic are no longer part of the release packages. If you used them in your deployment, you need to install them manually.

RoundCube Webmail

Versienummer 1.6.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Roundcube Webmail
Download https://github.com/roundcube/roundcubemail/releases/tag/1.6.1
Bestandsgrootte 5,69MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 26-01-2023 20:55 27

26-01-2023 • 20:55

27

Bron: Roundcube Webmail

Update-historie

01-06 Roundcube Webmail 1.5.9 / 1.6.11 6
09-02 Roundcube Webmail 1.6.10 25
09-'24 Roundcube Webmail 1.5.9 / 1.6.9 2
08-'24 Roundcube Webmail 1.5.8 / 1.6.8 4
05-'24 Roundcube Webmail 1.5.7 / 1.6.7 11
01-'24 Roundcube Webmail 1.6.6 18
11-'23 Roundcube Webmail 1.6.5 17
10-'23 Roundcube Webmail 1.6.4 5
09-'23 Roundcube Webmail 1.6.3 0
07-'23 Roundcube Webmail 1.6.2 24
Meer historie

Lees meer

RoundCube Webmail

geen prijs bekend

3.5 van 5 sterren
Overige software

Reacties (27)

-Moderatie-faq
27
27
18
0
0
9
Wijzig sortering
Jogai 26 januari 2023 22:49
Ik ben eigelijk op zoek naar een nog vlottere en modernere indruk. Zit bij mxroute, en die heeft afterlogic wat ik net wat beter vindt dan alle open source alternatieven die er zijn, maar van mij mag het nog moderner. Heeft iemand een tip?

Heb al gedacht om er zelf een mail frontend te maken, want zou denk ik de skills wel hebben, maar niet de tijd en eigenlijk ook een pesthekel aan al die protocollen waar mail van gebreid is.
WinSCaP @Jogai26 januari 2023 23:00
Rainloop voldoet wel aan wat je omschrijft (is wel open source).

[Reactie gewijzigd door WinSCaP op 23 juli 2024 06:27]

Vergeten @WinSCaP26 januari 2023 23:29
Snappymail is een fork van Rainloop van een Tweaker hier @DJMaze en wordt wel geupdate.
https://github.com/the-djmaze/snappymail/releases
Jogai @Vergeten27 januari 2023 00:21
Oh, wist niet dat er een tweaker aan werkte. Maar had ik wel bekeken, maar is ook niet echt modern/innovatief.
DJMaze @Jogai27 januari 2023 13:48
Definieer modern/innovatief ?

SnappyMail ondersteund meer IMAP/SMTP standaarden dan meeste webmail clients.
https://snappymail.eu/comparison#IMAP
Verder praat Roundcube nog steeds over het ouderwetse "AJAX" terwijl SnappyMail de "nieuwe" JavaScript Fetch API en WebCrypto API gebruikt.


Maar ik neem aan dat je de layout/design bedoelt en dat is eigenlijk persoonlijk.
Jogai @DJMaze27 januari 2023 15:13
Met modern/innovatief doel ik meer op UX. Hier 2 waar ik nu direct aan denk:

* Het menu wat onder de hamburger knop bij de mail komt zou handig zijn als dat bij rechtsklik in de mail lijst zou kunnen komen.
* Rechtsklik menu op 'sender' met opties om mails te filteren van dit mail adres, of mail domein.

En zal het weer even moeten evalueren zodat ik weer helder heb waar ik productiever van zou worden.

Wmb is layout/design ondergeschikt aan UX, iets als "Snow dark" is een heel eind prima.
DJMaze @Jogai28 januari 2023 08:58
Ik begrijp wat je wilt.
Rechter muis klik is vaak gewenst, ook door mijzelf.

Het nadeel van webbrowsers is dat die functie door de browser wordt gebruikt voor zijn eigen context menu.

Vroeger kon je die uitschakelen of dat menu uitbreiden met wat je maar wilt.
Helaas hebben ze die functionaliteit verwijderd omdat het ook misbruikt werd en overige redenen.

Helaas is UX in web soms lastig.
https://github.com/the-djmaze/snappymail/issues/461

[Reactie gewijzigd door DJMaze op 23 juli 2024 06:27]

Jogai @DJMaze28 januari 2023 12:16
UX is zeker lastig. Ik ben developer maar zeker geen UX-expert. Dat gezegd hebbende, het *kan* nog steeds wel: https://nescalante.github.io/knockout.contextmenu/ (snappymail is toch een ko applicatie?).

Ga je trouwens nieuwe releases ook bij tweakers downloads submitten? Lijkt mij wel handig :+ (en leuk om software van medetweakers te zien)
Crugster @Vergeten27 januari 2023 03:21
Oh! Dat is fraai!

Is er toevallig ook een fraaie (liefst "officiele") gecontainariseerse Dockerized uitvoering van die te adviseren valt?
The Zep Man @Crugster27 januari 2023 07:29
Is er toevallig ook een fraaie (liefst "officiele") gecontainariseerse Dockerized uitvoering van die te adviseren valt?
Altijd even GitHub controleren. Vaak is je vraag al beantwoord.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 23 juli 2024 06:27]

The Zep Man @Vergeten27 januari 2023 07:27
Snappymail is ook te integreren in Nextcloud.
DJMaze @Vergeten27 januari 2023 12:53
En mxroute sponsort soms een beetje.
Als het goed is heeft hun nieuwe omgeving ook SnappyMail.
ndonkersloot @Jogai26 januari 2023 23:32
Sogo/mailcow?
Jogai @ndonkersloot27 januari 2023 00:22
Dat is een hele stack, ik ben vooral op zoek naar alleen een mailclient die ik kan hosten op mijn vps of homeservertje.
MoonRaven @Jogai27 januari 2023 01:45
Mxroute heeft inderdaad wat webapplicaties, in mijn ogen is een mail client toch fijner. Roundcube vind ik echter niet zo slecht.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MoonRaven op 23 juli 2024 06:27]

Jogai @MoonRaven27 januari 2023 02:23
Een webapplicatie kan ook een mail client zijn :D Sterker nog, dat is mijn voorkeur, maar dan wel in eigen beheer :*)
Hydranet @Jogai27 januari 2023 09:28
Ik heb in het verleden Afterlogic webmail gebruikt en het gebeurde wel vaak dat na een update de sync met contacten en agenda stuk was. Nu gebruik ik gewoon Roundcube de LTS versie i.c.m Nextcloud voor mijn agenda en contacten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hydranet op 23 juli 2024 06:27]

GekkePrutser @Jogai28 januari 2023 22:03
Roundcube Next was de bedoeling dat dat zou worden..

Helaas was dat een enorme scam, een van de bedriegelijkste kickstarters (nouja, indiegogo). Bijna 100.000 euro verduisterd. Sindsdien ook geen roundcube meer voor mij.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GekkePrutser op 23 juli 2024 06:27]

Cybertinus994 27 januari 2023 07:49
Gisteravond een poging gedaan om te upgraden van 1.6.0 naar 1.6.1. Ik had ineens PHP PEAR nodig op m’n machine. En d’r kwamen errors langs in m’n php-fpm error log dat functies statisch aangeroepen werden die niet statisch aangeroepen moesten worden.
En door dat alles kon die de mails niet meer inladen. Ik ben gerevert naar 1.6.0 en nu zie ik m’n mail prima weer.

Ik heb ook een error dat die niet kan schrijven naar logs/error.log binnen de Roundcube map zelf. Maar die zit er ook in 1.6.0 al in, dus dat zorgt niet voor de problemen. Het is wel iets wat ik moet fixen natuurlijk. Wellicht komt er in die log ook iets wat het duidelijker maakt wat er mis gaat bij 1.6.1
Barreljan @Cybertinus99427 januari 2023 15:00
Ik draai net m'n updatescriptje en dat gaat prima en zonder issues.
[root@servert ~]# update_roundcube

-------------------------------
Sources available in '/usr/local/src/'

roundcubemail-1.5.0
roundcubemail-1.5.2
roundcubemail-1.6.0
-------------------------------

Enter the current version: (defaults to 1.6.0)
Enter the new version: 1.6.1
Upgrading from '1.6.0' to version: '1.6.1'

Proceed with upgrade? (y/n): y
Executing database schema update.
Updating database schema (2022081200)... [OK]
This instance of Roundcube is up-to-date.
Have fun!

Done!
[root@servert ~]#
Ik denk dat het erg scheelt hoe je het geïnstalleerd hebt en waarop.
Cybertinus994 @Barreljan27 januari 2023 19:50
Ik heb gewoon de compressed folder van roundcube.net gedownload, uitgepakt, m’n config.inc.php van 1.6.0 naar 1.6.1 gekopieerd, en daarna de symlink wat m’n webserver gebruikt als documentroot, omgezet naar de 1.6.1 directory. En toen ging het dus mis.

Ik draai dit op CentOS 7, met php 7.4 uit de ius repo, via nginx met php-fpm
Barreljan @Cybertinus99430 januari 2023 11:33
Hm dat is eigenlijk hetzelfde wat ik doe, maar draai de php7.4(.33) uit de Remi repo. In een notendopje:
download en unpack in /usr/local/src/
cp config.inc.php
rm en set symlink naar /usr/share/roundcubemail
dan van RC de bin/update.sh
restart httpd php-fpm (2bsure)

centos7 met apache+php-fpm overigens.

Toeval dan dat ik, denk ik, php-pear al geïnstalleerd had staan
Semafoor89 27 januari 2023 09:02
The skins Larry and Classic are no longer part of the release packages. If you used them in your deployment, you need to install them manually.

Elastic is een onwerkbaar thema, zeker doordat je email previews niet uit kan zetten.
Cybertinus994 @Semafoor8927 januari 2023 19:47
Wat voor mij helpt: als je een e-mail aanklikt met de control toets ingedrukt, dan selecteer je de mail wel maar opent die niet in de preview. Dan kan je spam mails wel verwijderen zonder ze te openen.
Maar, preview uit kunnen zetten zou een welkome toevoeging zijn
Semafoor89 @Cybertinus9942 februari 2023 10:52
Ze hebben aangegeven bij RFC's welke dat aanvragen dat ze dat (uitzetten van preview) niet gaan supporten. Development van het thema zou daar te complex voor zijn.

--edit: en dank oor de ctrl toets tip. Werkt perfect!

[Reactie gewijzigd door Semafoor89 op 23 juli 2024 06:27]

Cybertinus994 @Semafoor892 februari 2023 14:48
Ja, erg jammer. Dan hebben ze dus dat nieuwe thema te complex gemaakt. Tijd voor een nieuw thema bij Roundcube 1.7.0. Maarja, dat zal nog wel een tijd gaan duren voordat die er is.

--edit: en yw! Het maakt het zeker bruikbaarder met deze tip

[Reactie gewijzigd door Cybertinus994 op 23 juli 2024 06:27]

koekiemonster 27 januari 2023 17:04
Ik gebruik deze met veel plezier. Gekke vraag, iemand gezien hoe je ontvangen mail kan toevoegen aan spamlijst/blacklist? Ik kan het niet vinden...

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq