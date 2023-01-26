Versie 1.6.1 van Roundcube Webmail is uitgekomen. De voornaamste eigenschap van deze in php geschreven e-mailwebclient is dat Ajax-technologie wordt gebruikt om de gebruikersinterface te tonen, wat een moderne en vlotte indruk geeft. Roundcube Webmail heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor gedeelde mappen en namespaces, internationalized domain names en smtp-delivery status-notificaties. Daarnaast is de gebruikersinterface voor imap-mappen aangepast om zo meer ruimte te bieden voor extensies en plug-ins. De releasenotes voor versies 1.6.0 en 1.6.1 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden:
Update 1.6.1 released
This is the first service release to update the new stable version 1.6. It provides a bunch of small fixes and improvements after getting your feedback from the 1.6.0 release. See the full changelog in the release notes on the Github download page. This release is considered stable and we recommend to update all productive installations of Roundcube with this version. Please do backup your data before updating!Roundcube 1.6.0 released
We proudly announce the release of the next major version 1.6 of Roundcube webmail. With this milestone we cleaned up the codebase and bring full support for PHP 8.1. The most noteworthy changes, as already announced with the beta release, are:
- PHP 8.1 support
- Dropped support for PHP < 7.3
- Support responses (snippets) in HTML format
- Option to purge deleted mails older than 30, 60 or 90 days
- Unified and simplified services connection config options
- Removed the Classic and Larry skins from the release packages
- SQLite: Use foreign keys, require SQLite >= 3.6.19
See the full changelog in the release notes on the Github download page.Breaking Changes to 1.5 and prior versions
The following config options have either been removed or renamed:
- IMAP:
- renamed
default_hostto
imap_host
- removed
default_portoption (non-standard port can be set via
imap_host)
- set “localhost:143” as a default for
imap_host
- SMTP:
- renamed
smtp_serverto
smtp_host
- removed
smtp_portoption (non-standard port can be set via
smtp_host)
- set “localhost:587” as a default for
smtp_host
- LDAP:
- removed
portoption from
ldap_publicarray (non-standard port can be set via
host)
- removed
use_tlsoption from
ldap_publicarray (use tls:// prefix in
host)
- Managesieve:
- removed
managesieve_portoption (non-standard port can be set via
managesieve_host)
- removed
managesieve_usetlsoption (set tls:// prefix to
managesieve_host)
The skins Larry and Classic are no longer part of the release packages. If you used them in your deployment, you need to install them manually.