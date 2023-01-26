Versie 1.6.1 van Roundcube Webmail is uitgekomen. De voornaamste eigenschap van deze in php geschreven e-mailwebclient is dat Ajax-technologie wordt gebruikt om de gebruikersinterface te tonen, wat een moderne en vlotte indruk geeft. Roundcube Webmail heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor gedeelde mappen en namespaces, internationalized domain names en smtp-delivery status-notificaties. Daarnaast is de gebruikersinterface voor imap-mappen aangepast om zo meer ruimte te bieden voor extensies en plug-ins. De releasenotes voor versies 1.6.0 en 1.6.1 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden:

This is the first service release to update the new stable version 1.6. It provides a bunch of small fixes and improvements after getting your feedback from the 1.6.0 release. See the full changelog in the release notes on the Github download page. This release is considered stable and we recommend to update all productive installations of Roundcube with this version. Please do backup your data before updating!

PHP 8.1 support

Dropped support for PHP < 7.3

Support responses (snippets) in HTML format

Option to purge deleted mails older than 30, 60 or 90 days

Unified and simplified services connection config options

Removed the Classic and Larry skins from the release packages

SQLite: Use foreign keys, require SQLite >= 3.6.19

See the full changelog in the release notes on the Github download page.

The following config options have either been removed or renamed:

IMAP: renamed default_host to imap_host

to removed default_port option (non-standard port can be set via imap_host )

option (non-standard port can be set via ) set “localhost:143” as a default for imap_host SMTP: renamed smtp_server to smtp_host

to removed smtp_port option (non-standard port can be set via smtp_host )

option (non-standard port can be set via ) set “localhost:587” as a default for smtp_host LDAP: removed port option from ldap_public array (non-standard port can be set via host )

option from array (non-standard port can be set via ) removed use_tls option from ldap_public array (use tls:// prefix in host ) Managesieve: removed managesieve_port option (non-standard port can be set via managesieve_host )

option (non-standard port can be set via ) removed managesieve_usetls option (set tls:// prefix to managesieve_host )

The skins Larry and Classic are no longer part of the release packages. If you used them in your deployment, you need to install them manually.