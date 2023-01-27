Software-update: WinMerge 2.16.26

WinMerge logo (60 pix)Er is een nieuwe stabiele versie van WinMerge verschenen. Met WinMerge kunnen bestanden of mappen met elkaar worden vergeleken: handig, bijvoorbeeld om te zien wat er is veranderd tussen verschillende stukken broncode of om de inhoud van logbestanden door te pluizen. Het programma bevat syntax highlighting en de applicatie kan op basis van de ontdekte verschillen patchbestanden aanmaken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

General
  • Fixed issue where the program would crash when certain path names were set in the file path bar.
File compare
  • Feature request: Allow pasting when editing caption of pages (PR #1651)
Folder compare
  • BugFix: Filters aren't saved anywhere (#1638)
  • BugFix: Fixed issue where the Open menu item in file path bar of folder comparison window was disabled.
  • Add processing to indicate that two directories are identical in the "Comparison result" column when they are identical in a 3-way folder comparison. (PR #1649)
  • Request: highlight the file after opening its parent folder (#1662)
  • Show/hide directories in 3-way comparison (PR #1683)
Binary compare
  • BugFix: Fixed issue where the Open menu item in file path bar of binary comparison window was disabled.
Webpage compare
  • BugFix: Deleted color of Word Difference in Options dialog was not used.
  • Implemented Ignore numbers comparison option.
Options dialog
  • Modify the "Options (Compare > Folder)" dialog. (PR #1645)
Plugins
  • Add PreviewMarkdown plugin (PR #1641)
  • Add PreviewPlantUML plugin (PR #1666)
  • CompareMSExcelFiles: Added "Compare worksheets as HTML" in CompareMSExcelFiles plugin options window
  • ApacheTika: Updated Apache Tika to version 2.6.0
  • ApacheTika: If Java is not installed, OpenJDK 19.0.2 will now be downloaded and used.

Translation updates:

WinMerge 2.16.0 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 2.16.26
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website WinMerge
Download https://github.com/WinMerge/winmerge/releases/tag/v2.16.26
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

27-01-2023 21:14
1 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

27-01-2023 • 21:14

1

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: WinMerge

Franckey 28 januari 2023 00:28
Top programma! Ik gebruik het als compare tool bij Visual Studio en standalone om (backup) folders te vergelijken.

