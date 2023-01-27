Er is een nieuwe stabiele versie van WinMerge verschenen. Met WinMerge kunnen bestanden of mappen met elkaar worden vergeleken: handig, bijvoorbeeld om te zien wat er is veranderd tussen verschillende stukken broncode of om de inhoud van logbestanden door te pluizen. Het programma bevat syntax highlighting en de applicatie kan op basis van de ontdekte verschillen patchbestanden aanmaken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

General Fixed issue where the program would crash when certain path names were set in the file path bar. File compare Feature request: Allow pasting when editing caption of pages (PR #1651) Folder compare BugFix: Filters aren't saved anywhere (#1638)

BugFix: Fixed issue where the Open menu item in file path bar of folder comparison window was disabled.

Add processing to indicate that two directories are identical in the "Comparison result" column when they are identical in a 3-way folder comparison. (PR #1649)

Request: highlight the file after opening its parent folder (#1662)

Show/hide directories in 3-way comparison (PR #1683) Binary compare BugFix: Fixed issue where the Open menu item in file path bar of binary comparison window was disabled. Webpage compare BugFix: Deleted color of Word Difference in Options dialog was not used.

Implemented Ignore numbers comparison option. Options dialog Modify the "Options (Compare > Folder)" dialog. (PR #1645) Plugins Add PreviewMarkdown plugin (PR #1641)

Add PreviewPlantUML plugin (PR #1666)

CompareMSExcelFiles: Added "Compare worksheets as HTML" in CompareMSExcelFiles plugin options window

ApacheTika: Updated Apache Tika to version 2.6.0

ApacheTika: If Java is not installed, OpenJDK 19.0.2 will now be downloaded and used. Translation updates: Brazilian (PR #1656,#1670)

Chinese Simplified (PR #1635,#1665,#1667,#1677,#1681)

Corsican (PR #1674)

French (PR #1640,#1679)

German (PR #1660,#1671)

Hungarian (PR #1664)

Japanese

Lithuanian (PR #1657,#1673)

Polish (PR #1648)

Portuguese (PR #1669)

Russian (PR #1676)

Slovenian

Swedish (PR #1655,#1663,#1682)