Florian Heidenreich heeft versie 3.19 van Mp3tag uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen de metatags van de gangbaarste muziekformaten worden aangepast. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor ID3v1, ID3v2.3, ID3v2.4, iTunes MP4, WMA, Vorbis Comments en APE-tags. Verder kunnen de bestandsnamen aan de hand van die tags worden aangepast en kunnen playlists worden gegenereerd. Sinds versie 3.15 is er ook een aparte 64bit-versie beschikbaar. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
New:
Changed:
- Added option to increase disc counter (and reset track counter) at auto-numbering wizard on field-value change.
- Added option to reset disc counter at auto-numbering wizard on field-value change.
Fixed:
- Moved configuration setting to preserve file modification time when saving tags from Tags to General.
- Moved configuration setting to display grid lines at file view from General to Appearance.
- Retired the Tools main menu and moved entries for Options to File main menu and auto-numbering wizard to Convert main menu.
- `BPM` field for MP4 now only displays the bpm value without extra formatting.
- Uninstaller has now a checkbox to explicitly enable removing of configuration data instead of using a confirmation dialog. (#58889)
- Extended error message when writing too large cover art to FLAC. (#42923, #58598)
- Information field `%_id3v2_unknown_frames%` now reports the ID3v2 frame identifiers.
Updated translations
- Mnemonic key entry for certain menu items not displaying as intended for some translations. (#59601)
- Action Format value for `_FILENAME` showed another error message on retry after sharing violation even when retry condition was met. (#59641)
- Navigating to next directory in history via Alt + left arrow key resulted in runtime error if triggered from last entry in history.
- Editing Tag Panel fields with `_SEPARATOR` had not all other fields disabled. (#58921)
- Cover type couldn't be changed via extended tag dialog (since v3.16b). (#58833)
- Tracks frame wasn't resized correctly at Tag Sources confirmation dialog.
- Previous start menu folder wasn't used when updating 64-bit version. (#58717)
- Runtime error at right click on cover window of non-audio image file with 64-bit version.
- MusicBrainz tag source issue with artist names containing vertical bar character. (#58662)
- Brazilian Portuguese
- Catalan
- Chinese-CN
- Corsican
- Czech
- Slovak
- Spanish
- Traditional Chinese
- Turkish.