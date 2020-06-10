Microsoft heeft een tweede update voor versie 16.6.0 van Visual Studio 2019 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R gemakkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. Hieronder is te vinden welke verbeteringen Microsoft heeft doorgevoerd in deze versie:
Security Advisory Notice for 16.6.2
Top Issues Fixed in Visual Studio 2019 version 16.6.2
- CVE-2020-1108 / CVE-2020-1108.NET Core Denial of Service Vulnerability
To comprehensively address CVE-2020-1108, Microsoft has released updates for .NET Core 2.1 and .NET Core 3.1. Customers who use any of these versions of .NET Core should install the latest version of .NET Core. See the Release Notes for the latest version numbers and instructions for updating .NET Core.
- CVE-2020-1202 / CVE-2020-1203 Diagnostics Hub Standard Collector Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
An elevation of privilege vulnerability exists when the Diagnostics Hub Standard Collector or the Visual Studio Standard Collector fails to properly handle objects in memory.
- CVE-2020-1293 / CVE-2020-1278 / CVE-2020-1257 Diagnostics Hub Standard Collector Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
An elevation of privilege vulnerability exists when the Diagnostics Hub Standard Collector Service improperly handles file operations
- Visual Studio 2019 16.60 hang at run or build when modified not saved in C++/CLI project
- An unhandled exception of type 'System.NullReferenceException' occurred in Microsoft.VisualStudio.DesignTools.WpfTap.dll
- Recurring null reference when reopening documents
- "Create new project" dialog search does not find templates for third-party language providers
- IntelliSense shows that "tilde-slash" (~/) points to ASP .NET Core 3.1 project root instread of wwwroot subfolder after upgrading Visual Studio Enterprise 16.5.6->16.6.0
- Fixed a compiler error (error C2475: redefinition; 'constexpr' specifier mismatch) affecting std::atomic when compiled as C++/CX in C++17 mode.
- URL completion values and format was fixed in Razor views. App-relative URL format is now used again and the values in the URL completion list show files and folders rooted under app root, i.e. wwwroot.
- Fixed a crash when using snippets.
- Restore item templates that could be hidden by extensions.