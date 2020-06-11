Versie 0.111 van Home Assistant Core is uitgebracht. Home Assistant Core is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation dat draait onder Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Nest-thermostaten, Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het mqtt-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons Forum. De aankondiging voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden.

Home Assistant Core 0.111 is here! So, let’s face it: the previous release (0.110) was just jam-packed with new features, tons of upgrades and a lot of stuff changing. It was pretty exciting! It will be hard to top that. Personally, I’m always looking forward to the new features a new release brings. Time to play! This time, however, not so much to play with. Don’t be fooled, it contains 400+ changes made by a group of 100 contributors! So I’m not sad!

This release is focussed around more stability, fixing, tweaking and tuning. Honestly, I think it is really nice! Most notably, is the change on how Home Assistant loads up the frontend. It is available really quickly now! It is definitely worth looking at the “All Changes” section this release, as many many small changes and fixes have been made.

In this version, we start the Home Assistant frontend and API server before all integrations are loaded. This means you can interact with Home Assistant sooner than before. Instead of waiting a couple of minutes until the Home Assistant frontend becomes responsive, it is available really fast now! However, with this change, Home Assistant no longer waits for all integrations to be ready. As a result, not all devices and entities are available immediately.

This is actually good! As this means, an integration that got into trouble, can no longer prevent the frontend from becoming available. Also, as soon as it is available, you can change or remove the configuration of a non-working integration. Finally, it easier to check out your logs when something goes wrong.

The base for this change came from @bdraco his creative brains, so thanks for that! @bramkragten did all the frontend work and @pvizeli made sure the Supervisor handles the surprisingly fast available frontend as well. Great work guys!

One additional note: If you run generated Lovelace, it will still wait for Home Assistant to be completely started. If you created your own dashboard, it will show warnings for entities that are not available yet and will update when they become available.

Another additional note: If you use an automation to set your default frontend theme, it will be applied after Home Assistant has completely started. The default theme is used during the startup phase.

Some more tuning to the startup process can be found in things like the logs. If an integration takes more time to set up, it will be shown in the logs every 60 seconds, indicating that the integration is still being setup.

Another speed improvement is found in the way we load up integrations themselves. Often, an integration has a basic setup and will then load the various platforms (like lights and switches) after that.

As of this release, Home Assistant will set up the integration but will no longer wait for the platforms to finish setting up. The individual platforms will be finished in the background. Allowing the overall startup process to continue, resulting in a faster startup.

The OpenZwave beta integration is moving forward! Support for climate, fans and locks is added this release! If you are using the OpenZWave add-on with this integration, watch closely for updates, as an major update to that add-on is expected soon.

@gadgetmobile went all out on the Blebox integration, adding support for a lot of platforms!

Google Assistant now supports using a select helper (aka input_select ), amazing work @ZephireNZ!

), amazing work @ZephireNZ! @frenck added two new built-in Home Assistant events, helpful for automations: automation_reloaded and scene_reloaded . Using this as a trigger can be used for, e.g., re-applying a scene when it was changed.

and . Using this as a trigger can be used for, e.g., re-applying a scene when it was changed. The logger has been fixed by @bdraco. The logger has disobeyed default or user-configured logging levels for a long time. This is now fixed and your Home Assistant logs should be much cleaner now!

The Plugwise integration has been improved by @bouwew and @CoMPaTech, now supporting not only Anna but also Adam climate environments and adding the P1 DSMR monitor.

Last triggered timestamp of automations is now set the moment it is triggered (as the name implies). Previously it was set after the action that was part of the trigger was done. We don’t expect many issues for this to rise, however, it might be affecting very specific use cases. If you use this attribute to prevent an automation to run quickly (or double), this will actually improve the situation for you.

The following integrations are now available via the Home Assistant UI: