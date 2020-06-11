Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar woor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.46 uitgebracht. Hieronder is een overzicht te vinden van de belangrijkste veranderingen die we daar in aan kunnen treffen:
May2020 (version 1.46)
Welcome to the May 2020 release of Visual Studio Code. There are a number of updates in this version that we hope you will like, some of the key highlights include:
If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.
- Accessibility improvements - Status bar navigation, easier keyboard text selection.
- Flexible view and panel layout - Move and group views in the Side Bar and Panel.
- Pinned editor tabs - Pin editors in the title bar to keep frequently used files handy.
- Add GitHub remotes - Add GitHub remotes to your local repository.
- Automatic debugger configuration - Save and modify generated debug configurations.
- JavaScript CommonJS auto imports - Auto imports will now use
requirefor CommonJS modules.
- JS/TS refactorings preserve newlines - Formatting is preserved during refactoring operations.
- Settings Sync preview - New Synced Machines and Data views to manage your preferences.
- GitHub Issue Notebooks - Run GitHub issue queries and display results in a custom Notebook.
- Windows ARM64 support - New VS Code Insiders ARM64 builds are available.
- VS Code at Build 2020 - Talks on Tips&Tricks, Remote Development, and The History of VS Code.