Software-update: Visual Studio Code 1.46.0

Visual Studio Code logo (79 pix) Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar woor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.46 uitgebracht. Hieronder is een overzicht te vinden van de belangrijkste veranderingen die we daar in aan kunnen treffen:

May2020 (version 1.46)

Welcome to the May 2020 release of Visual Studio Code. There are a number of updates in this version that we hope you will like, some of the key highlights include:

Versienummer 1.46.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Microsoft
Download https://code.visualstudio.com/#alt-downloads
Licentietype GPL

11-06-2020 09:06
submitter: guidogast

11-06-2020 • 09:06

Submitter: guidogast

Bron: Microsoft

Reacties (4)

SanderL
11 juni 2020 09:12
Windows ARM64 support - New VS Code Insiders ARM64 builds are available.

Handig voor moest Apple daadwerkelijk met ARM op de proppen komen. Een IDE wil je toch niet geëmuleerd hebben :) Ik had alleen niet verwacht dat dit specifiek voor Windows ging zijn aangezien het geheel op Electron gebaseerd is.
ro8in
@SanderL11 juni 2020 09:20
Was ARM niet overal al supported behalve op Windows?
amoi
@ro8in11 juni 2020 09:29
Was ARM niet al supported ook onder windows?
https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/arm/

En nee was ook niet supported onde Mac OS.
IOS=/=MAC OS
https://www.macrumors.com/guide/arm-macs/

[Reactie gewijzigd door amoi op 11 juni 2020 09:30]

ro8in
@amoi11 juni 2020 10:16
Ik zeg overal supported behalve windows. En macOS lijkt me logisch gezien daar geen ARM variant van bestaat.
