LyX is een opensource- en crossplatformsysteem waarmee documenten kunnen worden opgemaakt. Kort door de bocht is het een grafische gebruikersinterface voor TeX en LaTeX. Het wordt vooral in de academische wereld gebruikt, omdat het eenvoudig formules kan samenstellen en een overzicht van de documentstructuur toont. In tegenstelling tot reguliere tekstverwerkers die het wysiwyg -principe gebruiken, maakt LyX gebruik van wysiwym . Meer informatie over LyX kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Versie 2.3.2 is enkele dagen geleden uitgekomen en de veranderingen daarvan zien er als volgt uit:

Second Maintenance Release in 2.3.x Series: LyX 2.3.2 released.



We are pleased to announce the release of LyX 2.3.2. This is the second maintenance release in the 2.3.x series. LyX 2.3.2 is the result of on-going efforts to make our stable version more reliable and more stable. One main fix involves a crash with external viewers on Windows. We have also fixed a number of problems with the output of right- to-left languages, thanks to the involvement of users. There was also an infinite loop bug connected with the separation of environments that has been fixed. But, for the most part, the fixes here are incremental.



Updates



DOCUMENT INPUT/OUTPUT Add support for non-ASCII characters in hyperlinks (bug 11165).

Support rotated table cells with linebreaks (bug 8085).

Add support for LyX logo in RTL output (bug 10423).

Update support for linguistic subexamples.

Support key symbols via menukeys package (part of bug 10641). TEX2LYX IMPROVEMENTS Add support for multirow (bug 11164).

Improve import of titling commands other than \maketitle (bug 6461).

Add support for horizontal longtabular alignment.

Add support for btUnit (multibib).

Add support for decimal alignment in table cells.

Add support for plural and capitalized refstyle references. USER INTERFACE Improve layout of the character dialog (bugs 2752, 3804, 3884, and 4836).

Rework OK/Apply/Cancel behavior of preferences dialog (bug 10016).

Disambiguate dialog message (bug 11242).

Unify capitalzation in dialog (bug 11237).

Allow to change multiple table columns' width at once (bug 11205).

When using formal tables, draw top/bottom rules thicker when adequate.

Draw underline (and friends) over insets too (bug 11297).

Handle properly branches with a space in their name (bug 11108).

Allow the 'module in child not used in master' warning to be disabled.

Add bibtex inset to outliner if "add to toc" is checked (bug 11309).

Show module name with description (bug 11275).

GuiCitation: Don't reset filter on show (bug 11291).

If a master is being created at loading the child, un-hide it (bug 11162). DOCUMENTATION AND LOCALIZATION Update Brazilian Portuguese, Simplified Chinese, German, Italian, Russian, Slovak, Swedish and Ukrainian user interface localization.

Add some tooltips in citation dialog in favor of keyboard users (bug 11317). BUILD/INSTALLATION The Windows installer no longer has a 'bundled' version that installs MiKTeX alongside LyX. Users will need to install their own LaTeX distribution (as on other platforms), preferably before installing LyX itself. Bug fixes:



DOCUMENT INPUT/OUTPUT Fix footnotes in table with hyperref (bug 11212).

When cloning a buffer, do not start from a parent if it is not the current master (e.g., when compiling a child alone).

Disallow paragraph customization in some single-par charstyle insets (bug 9192).

Fix problems with extra table borders added on table modification (bug 10010).

Fix text direction in figure wrap floats with RTL (bug 11029).

Fix text direction issue in info insets with RTL context (bug 10463).

Fix text direction problem with polyglossia with nested languages (part of bug 10111).

Use LTR environment for forceLTR content in RTL context with polyglossia (bug 10548).

Fix output of key symbols with info inset on the Mac (bug 10641).

Fix output of table cells with multiple languages (bug 11128).

Fix RTL table output with bidi package (non-TeX fonts) (bug 9686).

Do not mark the import converters for Sweave and knitr as needauth.

Fix conversion of captions from LyX 2.0 documents.

Ignore horizontal wheel scrolling in work area (bug 11257).

Avoid crash when cursor is outside of work area (bug 11296).

Fix crash on Windows when closing external viewers (bug 11210).

Fix issue with erroneous qualified citations (bug 11308).

Add "hyperref-driver=dvips" option to the extra flags of the latex->dvi converter (bug 11332).

Fix loading order conflict with beamer-article and covington.

Preserve a new paragraph after a float (bug 11398). USER INTERFACE Fix infinite loop while separating environments (bug 11295).

Fix loss of citation list after Undo (bug 9158).

Fix document-wide language setting with minted (bug 11203).

Fix display of percent sign with numbers in RTL (bug 4057).

Fix issues with dead key accents (bug 11183).

Fix disappearance of blue (language) line in some situations.

Draw menu separator symbol according to text direction.

Improve automatic removal of extra spaces, aka DEPM (bug 10503).

Avoid white space before math completion (bug 11283).

View and change Plural, Capitalization, and No Prefix options for cross-references from the context menu (bug 11070).

Don't step counters in deleted material (bug 11135).

Fix display of raster graphics with viewports (bug 11180).

Fix some missing screen updates (bug 11323, regression in 2.3.1).

Allow adjustment of margin settings in InsetLayout (bug 10177).

Fix suprious comma in book and thesis bib preview (bug 11272).

Merge paragraphs when pasted into an inset that forbids multiple paragraphs (bug 8281).

Fix display issue of individual pre- and posttext in citation dialog (biblatex only) (bug 11352).

Fix display of overset, underset, and stackrel insets (bug 11367).

Avoid extra space at the end of tooltips (bug 11353).

Show cursor correctly when loading file (bug 11377). TEX2LYX Consider required modules when checking for layout definitions in modules (bug 11156).

Fix import of Arabic polyglossia environment (part of bug 10111).

Fix import of unknown commands'/environments' options (bug 8685). BUILD/INSTALLATION Fix linker options for Mac builds to avoid failures when running install_name_tool on Mac to create relocatable binaries using the bundled private frameworks.