Versie 5.0.2 van WordPress is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat onder een gpl beschikbaar wordt gesteld, is het mogelijk om een website of blog op te zetten en bij te houden. WordPress is eenvoudig in te stellen en kan binnen vijf minuten draaien mits er al een server met php en MySQL beschikbaar is. Er zijn mogelijkheden om de functionaliteit van WordPress verder uit te breiden met plug-ins en het uiterlijk met thema's aan te passen. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

WordPress 5.0.2 Maintenance Release



WordPress 5.0.2 is now available! 5.0.2 is a maintenance release that addresses 73 bugs. The primary focus of this release was performance improvements in the block editor: the cumulated performance gains make it 330% faster for a post with 200 blocks. Here are a few of the additional highlights: 45 total Block Editor improvements are included (14 performance enhancements & 31 bug fixes).

17 Block Editor related bugs have been fixed across all of the bundled themes.

Some internationalization (i18n) issues related to script loading have also been fixed. For a full list of changes, please consult the list of tickets on Trac or the changelog.



You can download WordPress 5.0.2 or visit Dashboard → Updates and click Update Now. Sites that support automatic background updates have already started to update automatically.



Thank you to everyone who contributed to WordPress 5.0.2.