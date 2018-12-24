Oracle heeft versie 6.0 van VirtualBox uitgebracht. Het kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. De lijst met aanpassingen van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Version 6.0.0



This is a major update. The following major new features were added: Implemented support for exporting a virtual machine to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

User interface: greatly improved HiDPI and scaling support, including better detection and per-machine configuration

Major rework of user interface with simpler and more powerful application and virtual machine set-up

User interface: a new file manager enabling user to control the guest file system and copy files between host and guest.

Graphics: major update of 3D graphics support for Windows guests, and VMSVGA 3D graphics device emulation on Linux and Solaris guests

Added support for surround speaker setups (as used by Windows 10 Build 1809)

Added utility vboximg-mount on Apple hosts to access the content of guest disks on the host

Added support for using Hyper-V as the fallback execution core on Windows host, to avoid inability to run VMs at the price of reduced performance In addition, the following items were fixed and/or added: Execution core: fixed single-stepping in certain circumstances (bug #17316)

User interface: video and audio recording can now be separately enabled

Audio/Video recording fixes and improvements

Audio: better support for attaching and detaching remote desktop connections

Serial port emulation fixes

Serial ports: allow changing the serial port attachment while a machine is running (bug #6115)

Networking: Added a workaround for older guests which do not enable bus mastering for the virtio PCI device

Networking: fixed wrong RCODE from DNS AAAA query with --natdnshostresolver1 (bug #18171)

iSCSI: In cases where there is no ambiguity, the LUN of an iSCSI target is automatically determined, for targets with non-zero LUNs

Transparently resize disk images when merging if possible

VBoxManage: support for DHCP options

Fixed VNC/RDP (bug 18153)

Guest Control: various new interfaces and features (see SDK documentation)

Linux hosts: support Linux 4.20 (thank you Larry Finger)

Solaris: installer fixes

Shared folders: performance improvements

Guest Additions: improved shared folder auto-mounting

Windows Guest Additions: fix incorrect tablet co-ordinate handling with recent Windows 10 builds

Linux Additions: fix for building vboxvideo on EL 7.6 standard kernel, contributed by Robert Conde (bug #18093)

Linux guests: support Linux 4.20 (thank you Larry Finger)

Linux guests: support VMSVGA in the Linux and X11 Additions

MacOS Guest Additions: initial support

OS/2 Guest Additions: initial shared folder support

BIOS fixes

ACPI: Up to four custom ACPI tables can now be configured for a VM