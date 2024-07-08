Windows 11 heeft hogere systeemeisen dan Windows 10, met name op het gebied van veiligheid. Het is daardoor mogelijk dat het niet geïnstalleerd kan worden op een computer die dat technisch wel aan zou moeten kunnen. Het is op voorhand echter niet altijd even makkelijk om te zien of het wel of niet kan. Ontwikkelaar Robert C. Maehl heeft een programma gemaakt met de naam WhyNotWin11 dat dit allemaal inzichtelijk maakt. Het programma is open source en bestaat uit een enkele executable, dus installatie is niet nodig. Sinds versie 2.5.0.3 zijn de volgende veranderingen doorgevoerd:
2.6.1.0 comes with the following changes:
2.6.0.0 comes with the following changes:
- Updates Processor List
- Fixes Intel Processors WMIC Values
- Minor Graphical Layout Improvements
- Added Exception for "RDP Display Adapters"
- Reduces FileWrite calls when Outputting Results
- Adds Ability to Skip Specific Checks using /skip or /sc
- Improve Feature Update Compatibility Results on Windows 11
- Minor Translation updates
- Fixes UNC paths for /exporting
- Updated Fallback Processor Lists
- Adds Rounded Corners for Windows 11
- Adds Company Name for some Updaters
- Excludes DisplayLink USB devices from GPU footer
- Shortens Motherboard footer for ASUS, Gigabyte, Microsoft, MSI, and Oracle Devices
Additionally, WhyNotWin12.com and WhyNotWin12.org have been registered for potential upcoming OSes but are not yet live.2.5.0.5 comes with the following changes:
2.5.0.4 comes with the following changes:
- Code Cleanup
- Fixes Dev Builds
- Fixes App Sidebar Icon
- Minor Translation updates
- Fixes DPI scaling for Windows 11
- Adds fixes from 2.5.0.4 that failed to commit
- Fixes CPU Check rarely having wrong status icon
- Changes LTT Sidebar Link to a General Github Profile Link
- Adds BIOS Version to Motherboard info in footer for Support Technicians
- Adds Support for 23H2 and Newer Update Compatibility Status "TargetVersionUpgradeExperienceIndicators"
- Minor Translation updates
- Updated Fallback Processor Lists
- Added Support for Processor Family Detections
- Improved WMIC Performance for CPU Info Checks
- Corrected Icons for both compiled and uncompiled