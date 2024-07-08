Windows 11 heeft hogere systeemeisen dan Windows 10, met name op het gebied van veiligheid. Het is daardoor mogelijk dat het niet geïnstalleerd kan worden op een computer die dat technisch wel aan zou moeten kunnen. Het is op voorhand echter niet altijd even makkelijk om te zien of het wel of niet kan. Ontwikkelaar Robert C. Maehl heeft een programma gemaakt met de naam WhyNotWin11 dat dit allemaal inzichtelijk maakt. Het programma is open source en bestaat uit een enkele executable, dus installatie is niet nodig. Sinds versie 2.5.0.3 zijn de volgende veranderingen doorgevoerd:

2.6.1.0 comes with the following changes: Updates Processor List

Fixes Intel Processors WMIC Values

Minor Graphical Layout Improvements

Added Exception for "RDP Display Adapters"

Reduces FileWrite calls when Outputting Results

Adds Ability to Skip Specific Checks using /skip or /sc

Improve Feature Update Compatibility Results on Windows 11 2.6.0.0 comes with the following changes: Minor Translation updates

Fixes UNC paths for /exporting

Updated Fallback Processor Lists

Adds Rounded Corners for Windows 11

Adds Company Name for some Updaters

Excludes DisplayLink USB devices from GPU footer

Shortens Motherboard footer for ASUS, Gigabyte, Microsoft, MSI, and Oracle Devices Additionally, WhyNotWin12.com and WhyNotWin12.org have been registered for potential upcoming OSes but are not yet live. 2.5.0.5 comes with the following changes: Code Cleanup

Fixes Dev Builds

Fixes App Sidebar Icon

Minor Translation updates

Fixes DPI scaling for Windows 11

Adds fixes from 2.5.0.4 that failed to commit

Fixes CPU Check rarely having wrong status icon

Changes LTT Sidebar Link to a General Github Profile Link

Adds BIOS Version to Motherboard info in footer for Support Technicians

Adds Support for 23H2 and Newer Update Compatibility Status "TargetVersionUpgradeExperienceIndicators" 2.5.0.4 comes with the following changes: Minor Translation updates

Updated Fallback Processor Lists

Added Support for Processor Family Detections

Improved WMIC Performance for CPU Info Checks

Corrected Icons for both compiled and uncompiled