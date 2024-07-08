Software-update: WhyNotWin11 2.6.1.0

WhyNotWin11 logo (79 pix)Windows 11 heeft hogere systeemeisen dan Windows 10, met name op het gebied van veiligheid. Het is daardoor mogelijk dat het niet geïnstalleerd kan worden op een computer die dat technisch wel aan zou moeten kunnen. Het is op voorhand echter niet altijd even makkelijk om te zien of het wel of niet kan. Ontwikkelaar Robert C. Maehl heeft een programma gemaakt met de naam WhyNotWin11 dat dit allemaal inzichtelijk maakt. Het programma is open source en bestaat uit een enkele executable, dus installatie is niet nodig. Sinds versie 2.5.0.3 zijn de volgende veranderingen doorgevoerd:

2.6.1.0 comes with the following changes:
  • Updates Processor List
  • Fixes Intel Processors WMIC Values
  • Minor Graphical Layout Improvements
  • Added Exception for "RDP Display Adapters"
  • Reduces FileWrite calls when Outputting Results
  • Adds Ability to Skip Specific Checks using /skip or /sc
  • Improve Feature Update Compatibility Results on Windows 11
2.6.0.0 comes with the following changes:
  • Minor Translation updates
  • Fixes UNC paths for /exporting
  • Updated Fallback Processor Lists
  • Adds Rounded Corners for Windows 11
  • Adds Company Name for some Updaters
  • Excludes DisplayLink USB devices from GPU footer
  • Shortens Motherboard footer for ASUS, Gigabyte, Microsoft, MSI, and Oracle Devices

Additionally, WhyNotWin12.com and WhyNotWin12.org have been registered for potential upcoming OSes but are not yet live.

2.5.0.5 comes with the following changes:
  • Code Cleanup
  • Fixes Dev Builds
  • Fixes App Sidebar Icon
  • Minor Translation updates
  • Fixes DPI scaling for Windows 11
  • Adds fixes from 2.5.0.4 that failed to commit
  • Fixes CPU Check rarely having wrong status icon
  • Changes LTT Sidebar Link to a General Github Profile Link
  • Adds BIOS Version to Motherboard info in footer for Support Technicians
  • Adds Support for 23H2 and Newer Update Compatibility Status "TargetVersionUpgradeExperienceIndicators"
2.5.0.4 comes with the following changes:
  • Minor Translation updates
  • Updated Fallback Processor Lists
  • Added Support for Processor Family Detections
  • Improved WMIC Performance for CPU Info Checks
  • Corrected Icons for both compiled and uncompiled

WhyNotWin11 screenshot

Versienummer 2.6.1.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website WhyNotWin11
Download https://github.com/rcmaehl/WhyNotWin11/releases/tag/2.6.1.0
Bestandsgrootte 2,42MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 08-07-2024 15:40 15

08-07-2024 • 15:40

15

Bron: WhyNotWin11

Update-historie

10-'25 WhyNotWin11 2.7.0.0 11
07-'24 WhyNotWin11 2.6.1.0 15
08-'22 WhyNotWin11 2.5.0.3 5
06-'22 WhyNotWin11 2.5.0.0 75
05-'22 WhyNotWin11 2.4.3.2 15
12-'21 WhyNotWin11 2.4.3.1 18
09-'21 WhyNotWin11 2.4.1 7
08-'21 WhyNotWin11 2.4.0 10
07-'21 WhyNotWin11 2.3.2 57
07-'21 WhyNotWin11 2.3.1 54
Meer historie

Lees meer

WhyNotWin11

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (15)

-Moderatie-faq
15
15
11
1
0
3
Wijzig sortering

Sorteer op:

Weergave:
_Peter2_ 8 juli 2024 16:36
De executable wordt door KPN-veilig als malware gemarkeerd en kan daardoor niet worden uitgevoerd:

Bestand: WhyNotWin11.exe
Reden: Suspicious:W32/Malware.a!fsmind
MrRobot @_Peter2_8 juli 2024 16:57
Lijkt mij vrij onschuldig: https://www.virustotal.co...d9740396a1595ccf3c0574bd1
L0g0ff @MrRobot8 juli 2024 23:31
Ook daar 1 vermelding ;)
MrRobot @L0g0ff8 juli 2024 23:33
Dat zie je wel vaker, geen reden tot paniek. Vooral niet bij deze detectie provider.
MrRobot 8 juli 2024 16:36
Kan wel:

Follow the following steps to open Windows Registry Editor and make the changes:

Press Windows+R keys on your keyboard, or long-press the Windows icon on Windows 8 machines and click Run.
Type “regedit” in the Run dialog box and click OK. Windows might ask you for your confirmation before opening this application as it allows you to make direct core-level changes to the operating system.
Go to the following key or create if it does not exist: [HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\WindowsUpdate\OSUpgrade]
Create a new DWORD (32-bit) in this key with the name “AllowOSUpgrade”, and specify its value with 1.
Now go the Control Panel (in Windows 8 go to the desktop control panel, not Settings), and perform a Windows Update.
You will now see Windows is ready to upgrade to Windows 10.
Dubbeldrank @MrRobot8 juli 2024 18:03
Dat is het doel niet van deze tool. Dit laat zien waarom je systeem niet voldoet aan de eisen van Windows 11. Dat je dat kan omzeilen is een ander verhaal, daar zijn meerdere oplossingen voor.
MrRobot @Dubbeldrank8 juli 2024 18:28
Mijn post was een reactie op deze zin in het artikel:
Het is daardoor mogelijk dat het niet geïnstalleerd kan worden op een computer die dat technisch wel aan zou moeten kunnen.
Dat de tool in kwestie alleen rapporteert is duidelijk.
springtouwtje @MrRobot8 juli 2024 17:11
het ging hier toch om een upgrade van 10 naar 11?
MrRobot @springtouwtje8 juli 2024 17:13
Klopt, maar dezelfde oplossing geldt voor Windows 8 naar 10.
ikbentochniegek 8 juli 2024 22:16
De strenge systeem eisen zullen ervoor zorgen dat menig pc/laptop op Windows 10 blijven. Ook nadat er geen veiligheids updates meer komen. Het zal tante Truus en ome Sjaak een zorg zijn, want het werkt toch gewoon.
Carlos0_0 @ikbentochniegek8 juli 2024 23:22
Och ik zat vorige week nog achter een XP machine met Office 2000, draaide nog prima om ze solitair te spelen en eens mail te checken(als die niet achter ze iPad zat).
Meer deed die er ook niet mee.
beerse 9 juli 2024 10:02
In het plaatje zie ik groen en rood: Het kan wel of het kan niet. Daar zou ik ook graag oranje aan toe willen voegen: Formeel kan het niet maar praktisch kan er om heen gewerkt worden. Liefst dan met een link naar nadere informatie of eventueel zelfs een 'doe' knop om het door te drukken.
audb @beerse9 juli 2024 12:54
Dat kan je mooi op je buik schrijven.
TPM omzeilen?, helaas daar gaat M$ een dikke balk voor schuiven hebben ze al aangekondigd.
Maar op usenet vind je wel windows 11 die geen TPM nodig heeft om te functioneren maar als je zo oude moederbord hebt dan wordt het hoog tijd om een nieuwe moederboard of pc te kopen.
Een TPM Module als je die al vind zijn best prijzig zo € 50 terwijl een nieuwe moederbord al voor zo €44 (intel) en een AMD voor zo €54.50 hebt ;)
beerse @audb9 juli 2024 13:39
Er zijn meer redenen waarom W11 niet op een W10 machine geïnstalleerd wil worden. Beschikbare diskruimte is iets waarbij opruimen kan helpen.

Daarnaast kan het voor virtuele systemen betrekkelijk eenvoudig zijn om 'hardware' te krijgen. Na een update/upgrade van de virtualisatie techniek zou de tpm chip voor de gast zomaar een vinkje in de virtualisatie software zijn.
perlboy @audb9 juli 2024 19:50
Voor desktops nog wel een oplossing een ander moederbord. Voor laptops is het gewoon einde oefening qua Windows draaien.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.