Versie 24.1.2 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere query's uitvoeren en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een opensource- CE -uitvoering en drie verschillende commerciële uitvoeringen. Deze voegen onder meer ondersteuning voor verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevatten verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver version 24.1.2: SQL Editor: Performance in Smart mode of Blank line as a statement delimiter was enhanced Ability to show all SQL scripts from the main toolbar was added Syntax highlighting for functions with multiple arguments was fixed SQL datatype color use was corrected DROP statement support was added to Outline

Metadata Editor: Foreign Key creation dialog UIX was improved

Data Editor: Indication of the table read-only/editable mode was added Information about active unique key used for data edit was added Customise and Save filter buttons were moved to the dropdown Issue with too small Result Set Order/Filter Settings window was resolved Rollback timer flickering was fixed

Query Manager: information about database schema and catalog was added to the detailed record view

Simple Structure Compare: issue with long file names was resolved

Connectivity: Issue with default SSH connection timeout was resolved Driver downloading problem reporting was fixed

General: Incorrect button behavior in the confirmation dialog was fixed Security credential encryption was enhanced (thanks to @longhaseng52) Toolbar and Data Editor background on the Dark theme was improved Smart commit mode indication was fixed Issue with metadata cache reading was resolved Automatic resize of connection dialog and tasks dialogs was fixed Databases: Clickhouse: Complex structures handling was fixed Clickhouse driver was updated to version 0.6.1 CUBRID: ‘db_server’ information was added to the Database Navigator Oracle: Connection error in the application downloaded from the Microsoft Store was fixed PostgreSQL: Dollar-quoted string parsing was fixed SQL Server: Issue with resultset primary key detection was resolved Duplicated output when running stored procedures was fixed NTLM Authentication was fixed Datetime datatype representation was fixed

