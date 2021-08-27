Microsoft gaat eind dit jaar Windows 11 uitbrengen. De nieuwe Windows heeft bepaalde systeemvereisten en Microsoft had een onduidelijke tool beschikbaar gesteld die aangaf of de computer daar wel of niet aan voldeed, maar heeft die inmiddels offline gehaald om deze te verbeteren. Ontwikkelaar Robert C. Maehl heeft een programma gemaakt met de naam WhyNotWin11 dat dit allemaal veel inzichtelijker maakt. WhyNotWin11 is opensource en een enkele executable, dus installatie is niet nodig. Kijk overigens uit met de website WhyNotWin11.com, deze is niet van de maker zelf. Hieronder is het changelog te vinden van versie 2.4.0:

Cleaned up Code

Updated Language Files

Fixed Command Line Switches (see below and WhyNotWin11.exe /?)

Added New Supported Intel Processors

Re-Added Cross for Failed Checks for Accessibility

Removed "Unsure" Result for CPUs now that Microsoft testing is complete

Added Note that WIndows 11 can be installed, but not updated to, if you completely delete your existing Windows 10 data

Microsoft's Business team has confirmed that Windows 11 can be installed on old hardware! The only thing you have to do is COMPLETELY WIPE your old Windows 10 install and install a clean version of Windows 11. Additionally, it appears Microsoft will be releasing a reasonably clear version of the PC Health Check tool "soon", and I expect popularity of this project to die off. If you need a feature that the new check tool doesn't have, please create an issue so I can try to fill any remaining niches!