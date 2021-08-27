Software-update: WhyNotWin11 2.4.0

WhyNotWin11 logo (79 pix)Microsoft gaat eind dit jaar Windows 11 uitbrengen. De nieuwe Windows heeft bepaalde systeemvereisten en Microsoft had een onduidelijke tool beschikbaar gesteld die aangaf of de computer daar wel of niet aan voldeed, maar heeft die inmiddels offline gehaald om deze te verbeteren. Ontwikkelaar Robert C. Maehl heeft een programma gemaakt met de naam WhyNotWin11 dat dit allemaal veel inzichtelijker maakt. WhyNotWin11 is opensource en een enkele executable, dus installatie is niet nodig. Kijk overigens uit met de website WhyNotWin11.com, deze is niet van de maker zelf. Hieronder is het changelog te vinden van versie 2.4.0:

2.4.0 comes with the following changes:
  • Cleaned up Code
  • Updated Language Files
  • Fixed Command Line Switches (see below and WhyNotWin11.exe /?)
  • Added New Supported Intel Processors
  • Re-Added Cross for Failed Checks for Accessibility
  • Removed "Unsure" Result for CPUs now that Microsoft testing is complete
  • Added Note that WIndows 11 can be installed, but not updated to, if you completely delete your existing Windows 10 data
Note from the Programmer:

Microsoft's Business team has confirmed that Windows 11 can be installed on old hardware! The only thing you have to do is COMPLETELY WIPE your old Windows 10 install and install a clean version of Windows 11. Additionally, it appears Microsoft will be releasing a reasonably clear version of the PC Health Check tool "soon", and I expect popularity of this project to die off. If you need a feature that the new check tool doesn't have, please create an issue so I can try to fill any remaining niches!

WhyNotWin11 screenshot

Versienummer 2.4.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website WhyNotWin11
Download https://github.com/rcmaehl/WhyNotWin11/releases/tag/2.4.0
Bestandsgrootte 2,23MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 27-08-2021 23:0910

27-08-2021 • 23:09

10 Linkedin

Bron: WhyNotWin11

Update-historie

11-05 WhyNotWin11 2.4.3.2 15
14-12 WhyNotWin11 2.4.3.1 18
09-'21 WhyNotWin11 2.4.1 7
08-'21 WhyNotWin11 2.4.0 10
07-'21 WhyNotWin11 2.3.2 57
07-'21 WhyNotWin11 2.3.1 54
06-'21 WhyNotWin11 2.2.4 73
Meer historie

Lees meer

WhyNotWin11

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (10)

-Moderatie-faq
-110010+16+20+30Ongemodereerd4
Wijzig sortering
+1Mr.Monk
27 augustus 2021 23:37
Windows Defender doet wat lastig om de file te openen. Ze kunnen de exe beter ergens signen oid :)
Beetje door de warnings heen geklikt en ik moet blijkbaar nog TPM aanzetten in mijn BIOS. Mijn msi b450m-a pro max heeft het blijkbaar niet default aan staan.

Nu vermoed ik dat dit bij andere moederborden net zo zal zijn. En dat de meeste mensen even iets aan moeten zetten in de BIOS. Voor de meeste geen issue, maar de gewone "gebruikers" gaan dit echt niet lukken ben ik bang. Wat in feite het onmogelijk maakt om WIN8.X / WIN10 naar win11 te updaten zonder hulp van iemand die in een BIOS durft te klikken. En die persoon moet ook nog uitzoeken welk moederbord /BIOS/UEFI versie heeft om er achter te komen wat je moet aanpassen.

Voor mij heet het fTPM blijkbaar. WIN11 gaat een hell worden om overal op te krijgen, maar we gaan het zien.
+1CykoByte
@Mr.Monk27 augustus 2021 23:54
Mijn Asrock b550m-itx/ac heeft sindskort een nieuwe UEFI waarin de fTPM standaard aan staat. Interessant genoeg staat Secure Boot niet standaard aan. Maar ik vermoed toch een voorbereiding op Windows 11.

Al vraag ik me af hoeveel doorsnee gebruikers een Bios-update uit zouden voeren, zelfs als deze via een update-app o.i.d. wordt aangeboden. Want let's face it, de meeste updates worden gewoon genegeerd, en op Bios updates zitten ook nog wel eens alarmbellen voor je door kan gaan. :9

[Reactie gewijzigd door CykoByte op 27 augustus 2021 23:57]

+1Mr.Monk
@CykoByte28 augustus 2021 00:40
Voor de grap mijn BIOS even bijgewerkt naar de nieuwste ( versie van mei 2021), maar geen TPM default aan.

Wel even fTPM aangezet toen ik daar toch bezig was. Dus ik ben nu compatible :) .
+1chim0
28 augustus 2021 03:08
Ieder voor zich, maar persoonlijk ben ik totaal geen voorstander van dingen omzeilen in een besturingssysteem met allerlei foefjes. Het is niet voor niets zo gemaakt.

Lees ook dit even: nieuws: Microsoft voegt slechts enkele oudere cpu's aan Windows 11-systeemeis...

Denk dat veel mensen, die nu met allerlei foefjes de beveiliging proberen te omzeilen, later problemen zullen krijgen. Maar ja, niet iedereen kan even een nieuwe PC kopen. Mijn PC is inmiddels ook 10 jaar oud en allang aan vervanging toe, echter laat de portemonnee het momenteel niet toe.
+1jurlus
28 augustus 2021 07:14
Het overzicht van Microsoft zelf, met de compatible processoren, is gisteren overigens bijgewerkt: https://docs.microsoft.co...upported-intel-processors
0novasurp
28 augustus 2021 00:29
Ik heb mijn harde schijf helemaal geformatteerd, maar toch weigert de officiële Windows 11 ISO omdat ik geen TPM heb. Hoe omzeil je dit?

[Reactie gewijzigd door novasurp op 28 augustus 2021 00:31]

0Mr.Monk
@novasurp28 augustus 2021 00:33
aanzetten in je BIOS, maar je schijnt dit ook met een paar reg key te kunnen omzeilen, dan zal je eerst WIN10 moeten installeren gok ik :)
+1Wildfire
@Mr.Monk28 augustus 2021 08:48
*Mits* zijn CPU daadwerkelijk een TPM aan boord heeft natuurlijk.
0Urshurak
@Mr.Monk29 augustus 2021 00:56
Je kunt in Windows-setup met Shift-F10 naar cmd-prompt en regedit openen
https://www.bleepingcompu...ws-11-tpm-20-requirement/

[Reactie gewijzigd door Urshurak op 29 augustus 2021 01:00]

0CH4OS
@Urshurak31 augustus 2021 09:13
Dat werkt alleen in de preview builds.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee