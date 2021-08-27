Software-update: MAME 0.235

MAME logo (45 pix) Versie 0.235 van MAME is uitgekomen. MAME staat voor Multiple Arcade Machine Emulator en is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om een grote hoeveelheid klassieke arcadespellen te spelen. MESS staat voor Multi Emulator Super System en emuleert een groot aantal oude computers, zoals de Commodore 64, Atari 2600, Gameboy en ZX Spectrum. De uitgebreide lijst met veranderingen staat hier; de releasenotes kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

MAME 0.235:

What’s in store with MAME 0.235? First of all, the lost unencrypted version of Rafflesia has resurfaced, ending a long saga! A genuine copy of Bubble Buster, an early North American version of Puzzle Bobble, has been found, and a prototype of Tecfri’s Sauro known as Sea Wolf has been dumped. This release includes an update to BGFX and fixes for the long-standing issues with YUV decoding, so LaserDisc games can be played with BGFX shaders.

Konami Viper emulation now has sound support thanks to Windy Fairy, and a big batch of unlicensed multi-game cartridges for NES/Famicom are now playable. As usual, the Apple II, FM Towns and PC-98 software lists have been updated with the latest dumps.

That’s all we’ve got time for here, but you can read about all the additions, bug fixes, and enhancements in the whatsnew.txt file.

Versienummer 0.235
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website MAME
Download https://www.mamedev.org/release.html
Bestandsgrootte 81,98MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (21)

+2Omega
@novasurp28 augustus 2021 01:51
Licentietype = GPL

Onder de GPL heb je de volgende rechten;
  • De vrijheid om het programma te gebruiken zoals jij dat wilt, voor elk doel (vrijheid 0).
  • De vrijheid om de manier waarop het programma werkt te bestuderen, en om het aan te passen aan je behoeften (vrijheid 1).
  • De vrijheid om het programma te verspreiden, zodat je anderen kan helpen (vrijheid 2).
  • De vrijheid om het programma te verbeteren en te verspreiden, zodat de hele gemeenschap hier voordeel van heeft (vrijheid 3).
Dit artikel betreft de emulatiesoftware en niet de games die je er onder draait. Je hebt het recht om kopieën te maken van je software, als je je eigen disks of cartridges ripped zijn je kopieën volledig legaal. Daarnaast kan je onder een emulator ook homebrew software of clones / herimplementaties van games draaien.
+1hatex
@Omega28 augustus 2021 12:51
quote : als je je eigen disks of cartridges ripped zijn je kopieën volledig legaal.

Software "bezit' je niet , je hebt een gebruiksovereenkomst.....
Dat is bijv anders dan een aangekochte audio cd , die is (met inachtneming van de copyrights) van jou.
Daar mag je één reserve kopie van maken voor eigen gebruik.

Voor software is dat niet zonder meer het geval.
Je mag ook geen kopieerbeveiligingen omzeilen.
+1bzuidgeest
@hatex28 augustus 2021 17:46
Volgens mij ben je niet helemaal correct daar. Het is namelijk perfect legaal om een back-up te maken van software. Als dat niet mocht zou ieder bedrijf of persoon een probleem hebben.
Er is geen wet die zegt dat je perse het origineel moet gebruiken, je mag ook de kopie in dagelijks gebruik hebben. Je moet wel nog steeds het origineel bezitten. Mame is gewoon software die een backup direct kan interpreteren.

Blijkbaar staat er ook een maatstaf voor deze reservekopieën. En dat lijkt te zijn dat de kopie essentieel moet zijn voor het blijven functioneren van de software. Voor de meeste arcade kasten kun je niet meer naar de leverancier, die levert geen support, geen spare parts, niets.... Sommige leveranciers bestaan zelfs niet meer en hun opvolger zo die er is doet vaak zeker niets. Zeker voor arcadeboarden met een zelfmoordbatterij is de backup een absolute noodzaak, anders gaat de game verloren en kan niet meer vervangen worden.

Ik hecht meer waarde aan behoud van deze software dan de belangen van een dode fabrikant. Ook software, zeker games, is een kunstvorm en dus geschiedenis. Iemand moet dit behouden. Als wat romdumps hier voor nodig zijn kan ik er niet mee zitten.

Dus zolang je een origineel hebt, kan een romdump (als een backup) dus niet anders dan legaal zijn. Heb je geen origineel, dan ja, het is dan illegaal, maar zoals ik al zei, het is de enige manier om arcades te servicen of te repareren of anderzijds te behouden of spelen. We zijn daarvoor op onszelf aangewezen. Als dat betekend dat we een wet overtreden.... jammer

Ik zou liever zien dat er een centrale plek kwam waar je romdumps van arcades gewoon legaal kon aanschaffen, maar niemand van de rechthebbende neemt die moeite. Ik zou de copyright termijn ook inkorten tot minder dan 10 jaar of zolang je een vervangend medium legaal kunt krijgen tegen kostprijs. Dan lost dat ook alles op. Maar dat zie ik niet gebeuren. Over 50 jaar is men deze romdumpers dankbaar voor de moeite om cultureel erfgoed te behouden.
0hatex
@bzuidgeest28 augustus 2021 21:23
Ik begrijp heus wel wat je zegt en hoe het zit en volgens mij zeg ik niet zoveel anders... Ik heb nergens gezegd dat je het origineel moet gebruiken. Je mag volgens mij geen kopieerbeveiliging omzeilen en dus kan je in sommige gevallen niet zonder meer een kopie maken.

Vroeger had ieder land er zo zijn eigen regels voor en dankzij EU is het duidelijker:

De Europese Software-richtlijn 91/250/EC (waar artikel 45k vandaan komt) zegt expliciet (artikel 5 lid 2):
Het maken van een reservekopie door een rechtmatige gebruiker van het programma kan niet bij overeenkomst worden verhinderd indien die kopie voor bovenbedoeld gebruik nodig is.
Omdat de Nederlandse wet in overeenstemming moet zijn met Europese Richtlijnen, zou de Nederlandse rechter een contractueel verbod op een reservekopie nietig moeten verklaren.

Maar modchips mogen weer niet.... (kopieerbeveiliging omzeilen)

In de US is het weer een ander verhaal.
Ik heb mijn kleine steentje bij mogen dragen aan de Ultracade destijds en weet hoe lastig het is als het om licenties gaat , dan wil iedereen het onderste uit de kan terwijl het voor dood op de plank ligt.
De Ultracade , daar hadden we graag PAC-MAN op. Namco vroeg per licentie honderden dollars en op een gegeven moment kon zelfs dat niet meer.....
In de spagaat heeft men toen stapels PAC-MAN arcade boards opgekocht en de originele roms er af getrokken.
Er is een USB dongle / Rom adapter board ontwikkeld om zo de ROMS aan de ultracade te kunnen hangen. Daar hebben ze toch gezeik mee gekregen en moesten ze mee stoppen.

Namco heeft ook nog zelf een cd-rom op de markt gehad waar ze zelf de originele romdumps zo op hadden staan met een emulator voor op de pc.
Die mocht uiteindelijk ook niet gebruikt worden in de machines van ultracade techn......

Dus ja , ik ben het er mee eens dat zaken behouden moeten kunnen blijven , en op de een of andere manier speelbaar blijven , maar een en ander legaal voor elkaar krijgen is een ander verhaal.....

[Reactie gewijzigd door hatex op 28 augustus 2021 21:24]

0bzuidgeest
@hatex30 augustus 2021 14:36
In Artikel 32a van de Auteurswet staat: "middelen die uitsluitend bestemd zijn om het zonder toestemming van de maker of zijn rechtverkrijgende verwijderen van of het ontwijken van een technische voorziening ter bescherming van een computerprogramma te vergemakkelijken". Het verspreiden of uit winstbejag in bezit hebben van zulke middelen is een misdrijf".

Zoals ik dit lees Is een modchip die een ook een homebrew channel toevoegd of alleen dat doet in nederland dus legaal.

Dit lezen als modchips zijn verboden is voor mij een veel te nauwe definitie. Er is meer aan modchips dan piraterij. Het is ook het openen van een platform voor verlening van de levensduur (groen en leuk) en ruimte geven aan innovatie (economisch goed)

[Reactie gewijzigd door bzuidgeest op 30 augustus 2021 14:37]

+1FerOne
@novasurp28 augustus 2021 01:19
MAME is open source man.
+1FuaZe
@FerOne28 augustus 2021 09:08
MAME is open source man.
Ja, maar dat is waarschijnlijk niet z'n punt.

Het gaat hier om een programma om arcade spellen te kunnen uitvoeren.

Het programma wordt niet geleverd met spellen, deze moet je zelf aanleveren.

Zoals Kodi of VLC players zijn en je zelf legale content moet leveren.
+1hatex
@FuaZe28 augustus 2021 10:45
Iets sterker nog :

Voor Kodi of VLC kan je dat tenminste nog zelf aanleveren , denk dat er in verhouding nagenoeg niemand zelf software schrijft voor mame.

Volgens mij is er welgeteld 1 spel dat "gratis" bij MAME mee kwam en dat was dan meer om te testen.
Bijna alle games zijn dubieus verkregen als abandonware etc....
Laten we het anders zeggen : de popluaire games waar 90% MAME voor heeft zijn niet vrij van rechten....

Ik ben op zich niet tegen MAME an sich , als in : als tweaker klooien met emulatoren.
Vind het alleen niet ok als derden er geld mee gaan verdienen (zowel mame als roms) en dat zijn er meer dan je denkt.....

Wellicht is Novasurp zijn post iets te kort door de bocht , maar ik snap zijn motivatie wel.

[Reactie gewijzigd door hatex op 28 augustus 2021 10:48]

0FuaZe
@hatex28 augustus 2021 11:30
Derde partijen die MAME leveren met 1000’en mario-spellen, zijn natuurlijk illegaal bezig, maar dat keuren de MAME ontwikkelaars ook af.

D'r worden geen 'illegale' spellen meegeleverd vanuit MAME zelf.

Ook zal er een flinke bult aan homebrew zijn.

Als je een aantal (oude) consoles hebt, met de originele spellen, is het an sich ook niet verwerpelijk om ze te (kunnen) bundelen in MAME.

Daarnaast is het voor het behoudt natuurlijk ideaal. Als je originele console stuk gaat, of de drive ermee ophoudt, kun je het spel nog steeds in MAME draaien en dat wordt alleen maar meer relevant door de tijd heen.

Imho kunnen we thuiskopieheffing ook gewoon afschaffen als je niet eens een rip mag maken van een DVD / spelcartridge die je in privé bezit hebt.

Maar, dat is weer een compleet andere discussie.
0hatex
@FuaZe28 augustus 2021 12:41
quote :

D'r worden geen 'illegale' spellen meegeleverd vanuit MAME zelf.

Dat schreef ik ook niet , en dat zou direct het einde zijn van MAME. Zoals gezegd ik ben niet tegen MAME als emulator "an sich".
En inderdaad zijn er bijv. nog maar heel weinig werkende laser disc spelers die nog dragon's lair etc kunnen draaien en het liefst spaar je die ook.
Een alternatieve manier om te spelen mits je in bezit bent van de aangeschafte "software" in de zin van "behouden" ben ik ook voor , jammer als zaken verloren gaan.

maar goed idd andere discussie..... kan me nog een zaakje Bleeem ! herinneren :)
0Rageplay
@novasurp28 augustus 2021 02:20
Wil jij ophouden met verkeerd labelen?
0dezwarteziel
@novasurp30 augustus 2021 12:20
Zou jij willen stoppen met onjuiste beschuldigingen maken?
+1goarilla
28 augustus 2021 00:28
Wel irritant dat met mame ook je roms moeten worden aangepast.
Daar zijn tools voor maar Ik ben die niet meester.
0boulderdash1978
@goarilla28 augustus 2021 00:44
Voor mij is MAME updaten is net als een PC BIOS updaten. Wanneer het niet nodig is hoeft het ook niet.
0Gps4l
@goarilla28 augustus 2021 22:53
Dat probleem heb ik dus ook, en het gaat mij eigenlijk om een aantal oude arcade klassiekers, die ik vroeger in de amusements hal speelde.

Vond ooit een niet legale versie met roms op de piratebay.
Ik had alle spellen die ik wilde, maar helaas ging dat op Windows ineens meer niet meer goed.
Paste zelfs op 1 cd.

Toen loste ik dat op door het op Linux via wine te spelen, maar dat bleek uitstel van executie.

Na een jaar of zo kreeg ik op Linux met wine het zelfde probleem als ik op windows had.
(de desk top iconen over hoop)

Inmiddels een legale Linux MAME versie, en nu doet Mr Do het niet.
Een download van 40 gig, met een heleboel spellen waar ik geen interesse in heb.

Ik vind het erg teleur stellend, dat ik niet legaal 30 jaar oude spellen mag spelen op me PC.

En op de meeste fora mag ik niet vragen om hulp met roms.

Robotron 2084 en PacMan uit de zelfde 40 gig download, doen het gelukkig wel.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Gps4l op 28 augustus 2021 22:55]

0Xaphod
@Gps4l29 augustus 2021 17:49
Bij een nieuwere versie van Mame heb je doorgaans ook een nieuwe romset nodig.
Het is gemakkelijker om een distributie als Batocera Linux te gebruiken, (heb ik op m'n arcade cab) en eens te kijken op een site als "Arcade Punks".
0masauri
@Xaphod30 augustus 2021 09:40
Hoe werkt batocera bij updates dan? Kan je iedere keer de nieuwe romset met Mame mee updaten om zo telkens de laatste versie te hebben?
0Xaphod
@masauri30 augustus 2021 10:41
Het hoeft niet na elke update, maar de hele oude roms werken niet meer goed. De roms van de afgelopen tien jaar zouden moeten werken
0Mr777
28 augustus 2021 10:25
Versie 1.0 verschijnt ergens in 2049 als ik het goed begrepen heb.
0MrMonkE
@Mr77729 augustus 2021 03:24
Als we het toch over antieke games hebben.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Miner_2049er :+

