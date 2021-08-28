Software-update: Windows 11 Insider Preview 22000.168

Windows 10 logo (75 pix)Microsoft heeft een nieuwe testversie van Windows 11 uitgebracht voor leden van het Windows Insiders-programma. De update draagt buildnummer 22000.160 en is een uitgave in zowel het Dev als het Beta Channel. Windows 11 bevat onder meer een nieuw uiterlijk, widgets, een nieuwe Windows Store, verbeteringen voor gebruik met meerdere schermen en ondersteuning voor Wi-Fi 6E. De changelog voor deze Windows 11 Insider Preview ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes and Improvements
  • We are delighted to announce Chat with Microsoft Teams now supports multiple languages. Starting today, you can use Chat app either with OS language setting and/or independent Teams Language setting. Chat with Microsoft Teams will support following languages: Albanian, Arabic, Azerbaijani, Basque, Bulgarian, Catalan, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English (UK), English US, Estonian, Filipino, Finnish, French, French (Canada), Galician, Georgian, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Icelandic, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Kazakh, Korean, Latvian, Lithuanian, Macedonian, Norwegian (Bokmal), Norwegian (Nynorsk), Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Portuguese (Portugal), Romanian, Russian, Serbian Latin, Slovak, Slovenian, Spanish (Spain), Spanish (Mexico), Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Valencian, Vietnamese, and Welsh.
  • We’re introducing the new Microsoft 365 Widget! This widget brings relevant documents, news and meeting recordings (with more to come!) to enterprise users. This widget will only be available if you are signed in with your AAD account on your PC running Windows 11. In a time when information overload is a major concern for most workers, this personalized list will help users stay on top of their work and find the information they need with ease. To check it out just open widgets and click the “Add Widgets” button and select the Microsoft 365 Widget. We hope you love it!
Fixes
  • Search:
    • We’ve addressed an underlying issue in the last couple flights for pen enabled devices that was resulting in Search getting into a state where it wasn’t possible to launch apps from the results.
  • Settings:
    • We fixed an issue where typing certain phrases into the search box in Settings were crashing Settings sometimes.
  • Widgets:
    • When using the Family widget, you should no longer unexpectedly see a message saying ‘connect a device to see screen time activity’ despite there being available activity to display.
  • Chat from Microsoft Teams:
    • We fixed the issue where sometimes videos would freeze or display a black image during video calls.
    • We also fixed the issue where if you switched between calls, the previous call is not automatically put on hold, so audio and video streams continue with both calls.
Known issues
  • [Reminder] When upgrading to Windows 11 from Windows 10 or when installing an update to Windows 11, some features may be deprecated or removed. See details here.
  • We’re investigating an issue where on some devices, when going to Settings > Windows Update > Windows Insider Program, only the “Stop getting preview builds” option is visible. This prevents Insiders from selecting a channel. We have posted a workaround on Answers.
  • [Beta channel] We’re investigating reports from Insiders in the Beta Channel where after upgrading to Windows 11, they are not seeing the new Taskbar and the Start menu doesn’t work. To workaround this if you are impacted, please try going to Windows Update > Update history, uninstalling the latest cumulative update for Windows, and the reinstall it by checking for updates.
  • We’re working on a fix for an issue that is causing some Surface Pro X devices to bug check with a WHEA_UNCORRECTABLE_ERROR.
  • Start:
    • In some cases, you might be unable to enter text when using Search from Start or the Taskbar. If you experience the issue, press Win + R on the keyboard to launch the Run dialog box, then close it.
    • System and Windows Terminal is missing when right-clicking on the Start button (Win + X).
  • Taskbar:
    • The Taskbar will sometimes flicker when switching input methods.
  • Search:
    • After clicking the Search icon on the Taskbar, the Search panel may not open. If this occurs, restart the “Windows Explorer” process, and open the search panel again.
    • Search panel might appear as black and not display any content below the search box.
  • Bluetooth:
    • We’re investigating reports from Insiders with paired Bluetooth LE devices that are experiencing an increase in Bluetooth reliability issues and bugchecks after resume from hibernate or when Bluetooth is turned off.
  • Widgets:
    • The widgets board may appear empty. To work around the issue, you can sign out and then sign back in again.
    • Widgets may be displayed in the wrong size on external monitors. If you encounter this, you can launch the widgets via touch or Win + W shortcut on your actual PC display first and then launch on your secondary monitors.
  • Store:
    • We are working to improve search relevance in the Store including resolving an issue where in some cases the ordering of search results is inaccurate.
    • The install button might not be functional yet in some limited scenarios.
    • Rating and reviews are not available for some apps.
  • Windows Sandbox
    • Within Windows Sandbox, the language input switcher does not launch after clicking the switcher icon on the Taskbar. As a workaround, users can switch their input language via any of the following hardware keyboard shortcuts: Alt + Shift, Ctrl + Shift, or Win + Space (the third option is available only if Sandbox is full-screened).
    • Within Windows Sandbox, the IME context menu does not launch after clicking the IME icon in the Taskbar. As workarounds, users can access the functionalities of the IME context menu with either of following methods:
      • Accessing the IME settings via Settings > Time & language > Language & region > (e.g. Japanese) three dots > Language options > (e.g. Microsoft IME) three dots > Keyboard options.
        • Optionally, you may also enable the IME toolbar, an alternative UI to quickly invoke specific IME functions. Continuing from above, navigate to Keyboard options > Appearance > Use IME toolbar.
      • Using the unique set of hardware keyboard shortcuts associated with each IME-supported language. (See: Japanese IME Shortcuts, Traditional Chinese IME Shortcuts).
    • Localization
      • There is an issue where some Insiders may be some missing translations from their user experience for a small subset of languages running the latest Insider Preview builds. To confirm if you have been impacted, please visit this Answers forum post and follow the steps for remediation.
    • Chat from Microsoft Teams
      • Arabic and Hebrew languages currently does not allow changing Teams Settings. To change Settings in Teams, please sign out and switch to another language.
      • When you make an outgoing call, while you do not hear a ring tone, the user interface shows that the call is getting connected.
Microsoft Store

We have rolled out an update for Store (version 22108.1401.9.0.) to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel first. This update includes the following improvements:

  • A complete visual overhaul of the Library UI, with simpler navigation and better performance to boot.
  • We updated our Spotlight design for promoted products in the Microsoft Store app. Hover over an option to get a sneak peak of what’s inside.

Windows 11 start menu

Versienummer 22000.168
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://insider.windows.com/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

28-08-2021 07:53
16

28-08-2021 • 07:53

16 Linkedin

Submitter: jpkhakv221999

Bron: Microsoft

Reacties (16)

-Moderatie-faq
-116016+110+20+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
+1Addict
28 augustus 2021 08:07
Gebruik het nu een paar dagen. Zoeken deed het niet, pas na aanmaken nieuwe user.
Mijn grootste irritatie is dat je meerdere instanties van een programma niet kunt ungroupen in de startbalk.
+1Mangu429
@Addict28 augustus 2021 11:17
Ja onbegrijpelijk dat ze dat weggehaald hebben. Net zoals drag en drop op programma's in de taakbalk.
Beide staan hoog in de ergenis top 11.
+1ShadLink
@Mangu42928 augustus 2021 11:25
Ze hebben het niet weggehaald, ze hebben de hele taakbalk van 0 af aan opnieuw opgebouwd. (Voor Windows 10X, welke nu verder gaat in Windows 11) Hierdoor zijn een aantal functies (nog) niet beschikbaar in de taakbalk. Vermoedelijk komen die met toekomstige jaarlijkse updates.
0Mangu429
@ShadLink28 augustus 2021 18:56
Noem het hoe je het wilt. De functionaliteit bestaat niet waar het in voorgaande Windows versies wel aanwezig was.
Waarom de taakbalk opnieuw opbouwen en de helft van de functionaliteit niet meenemen?
Drag en drop, locatie taakbalk, kleine pictogrammen, niet groeperen, dit alles is er niet.
Het start menu is ook kreupel. Men heeft niet geleerd van Windows 8.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Mangu429 op 28 augustus 2021 19:05]

+1CivLord
@Mangu42930 augustus 2021 08:10
Het is nog in Beta.
Erger je niet aan die paar dingen die nog niet werken. Verbaas je over hoe stabiel en functioneel en vrijwel compleet een nieuw OS in Beta is.
0Carlos0_0

@Mangu42928 augustus 2021 19:38
Nee precies we zijn gewoon weer terug bij af, niks is meer mogelijks allemaal vast niks aan te passen.

Nu is het voor mijn gamePC niet zo ramp, staat alleen steam/ origin op en Office doe er vrij weinig verder mee.
Maar voor mijn werk laptop is dit gewoon echt een No Go, ik ga hier echt niet mee productief kunnen werken.
+1Carlos0_0

@Addict28 augustus 2021 09:07
Hele start menu is 1 grote irritatie ja, hadden we zo mooi win10 start menu dat alle kanten op kon.
Zit je nu weer vast aan een vast lego blok, net als bij windows 7 waar weinig ruimte is om echt dingen oom vast te zetten.
+1FerOne
28 augustus 2021 14:51
Weet iemand hoe je de taskbar kleiner maakt?
+1johanneslol
@FerOne28 augustus 2021 15:22
Onderin? Dat kan niet..
+1FerOne
@johanneslol28 augustus 2021 15:35
Wel raar dat het nog steeds niet mogelijk is, er is wel een register "hack" waarna het kleiner is maar daarna klopt de layout niet meer.

Edit:

To modify this registry value, you would create a DWORD 32-bit value named 'TaskbarSi' under the following path:
HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\ Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\Advanced\ "TaskbarSi"
Possible DWORD 32-bit settings for the TaskbarSi value are:

0 = Small
1 = Medium
2 = Large

[Reactie gewijzigd door FerOne op 28 augustus 2021 15:37]

0johanneslol
@FerOne28 augustus 2021 17:56
Ooh thanks! Die kende ik niet 😊maandag even proberen.
+1Visgek82
28 augustus 2021 17:48
ik vind juist de nieuwe taakbalk en start menu super goed. nog nooit heeft het voor mij zo fijn gewerkt, dat geld trouwens voor heel 11.
+1john43
28 augustus 2021 19:14
En werkt prima samen met mijn Ryzen 5 processor ondanks de berichtgeving over oudere AMD processoren.
0MarkS90
29 augustus 2021 14:06
Mannen, u kunt wel gaan mopperen maar dit is toch een preview? Het is alleen te hopen dat Microsoft iets doet met uw "gemopper".
0kellbott
30 augustus 2021 10:08
Het enige probleem wat ik tot nu toe heb met windows 11 is dat ik geen tijd meer zie op mn 2de scherm van de taakbalk

Maar om heel eerlijk te zijn heb ik ook nog niet echt de moeite gedaan om het te vinden, met een snelle search kwam ik er niet uit en ging ik maar gewoon serie kijken :')

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

