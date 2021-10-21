Microsoft heeft een nieuwe testversie van Windows 11 uitgebracht voor leden van het Windows Insiders-programma. De update draagt buildnummer 22471 en is een uitgave uit de zogenaamde Dev Channel. Windows 11 bevat onder meer een nieuw uiterlijk, widgets, een nieuwe Windows Store, verbeteringen voor gebruik met meerdere schermen en ondersteuning voor Wi-Fi 6E. In deze uitgave heeft Microsoft de volgende verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

We’ve added the ability to right-click on either “Recommended” or the “More” button in Start to refresh the items show there.

[Search]

Fixed an issue that was causing Search to appear black and not display any content below the search box.

[Settings]

Searching for “display” will now return Display Settings.

[Other]

Trying to access the Linux entry for WSL in File Explorer’s navigation pane should no longer pop up an error saying “wsl.localhost is unavailable, insufficient resources exist” on ARM64 PCs.

Fixed an issue that was causing cellular data to not work on certain devices in recent Dev Channel builds.

Addressed an issue with NTFS when the USN journal was enabled, where it was doing extra unnecessary action with each write, impacting I/O performance.

Made some small improvements to keyboard navigation and screen reader usage of Performance Monitor.

Webview2 processes should now be properly grouped with the application using it in Task Manager’s Processes tab.

Fixed an issue that was causing the Publisher column in Task Manager to not retrieve publisher names.

NOTE: Some fixes noted here in Insider Preview builds from the active development branch may make their way into the servicing updates for the released version of Windows 11 that became generally available on October 5th.

[General]

Users updating from Builds 22000.xxx, or earlier, to newer Dev Channel builds using the latest Dev Channel ISO, may receive the following warning message: The build you are trying to install is Flight Signed. To continue installing, enable flight signing. If you receive this message, press the Enable button, reboot the PC, and retry the update.

Some users may experience their screen and sleep timeouts being reduced. We’re investigating the potential impact that shorter screen and sleep timeouts could have on energy consumption.

We’re investigating reports from Insiders that the Processes tab in Task Manager is blank sometimes.

We’re working on a fix for an issue causing some devices to bugcheck with SYSTEM_SERVICE_EXCPTION when updating, starting with the previous build. If hit this issue previously, try rebooting and re-trying the update.

We’re investigating reports from Insiders that Xbox Game Pass games are failing to install with error 0x00000001.

[Start]

In some cases, you might be unable to enter text when using Search from Start or the Taskbar. If you experience the issue, press WIN + R on the keyboard to launch the Run dialog box, then close it.

[Taskbar]

The Taskbar will sometimes flicker when switching input methods.

We’re working on the fix for an issue causing tooltips to appear in an unexpected location after hovering over the Taskbar corner.

[Search]

After clicking the Search icon on the Taskbar, the Search panel may not open. If this occurs, restart the “Windows Explorer” process, and open the search panel again.

[Quick Settings]