Software-update: Windows 11 Insider Preview 22483 (dev)

Windows 10 logo (75 pix)Microsoft heeft een nieuwe testversie van Windows 11 uitgebracht voor leden van het Windows Insiders-programma. De update draagt buildnummer 22471 en is een uitgave uit de zogenaamde Dev Channel. Windows 11 bevat onder meer een nieuw uiterlijk, widgets, een nieuwe Windows Store, verbeteringen voor gebruik met meerdere schermen en ondersteuning voor Wi-Fi 6E. In deze uitgave heeft Microsoft de volgende verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes and Improvements
  • We’ve added the ability to right-click on either “Recommended” or the “More” button in Start to refresh the items show there.
Fixes

[Search]

  • Fixed an issue that was causing Search to appear black and not display any content below the search box.

[Settings]

  • Searching for “display” will now return Display Settings.

[Other]

  • Trying to access the Linux entry for WSL in File Explorer’s navigation pane should no longer pop up an error saying “wsl.localhost is unavailable, insufficient resources exist” on ARM64 PCs.
  • Fixed an issue that was causing cellular data to not work on certain devices in recent Dev Channel builds.
  • Addressed an issue with NTFS when the USN journal was enabled, where it was doing extra unnecessary action with each write, impacting I/O performance.
  • Made some small improvements to keyboard navigation and screen reader usage of Performance Monitor.
  • Webview2 processes should now be properly grouped with the application using it in Task Manager’s Processes tab.
  • Fixed an issue that was causing the Publisher column in Task Manager to not retrieve publisher names.

NOTE: Some fixes noted here in Insider Preview builds from the active development branch may make their way into the servicing updates for the released version of Windows 11 that became generally available on October 5th.

Known issues

[General]

  • Users updating from Builds 22000.xxx, or earlier, to newer Dev Channel builds using the latest Dev Channel ISO, may receive the following warning message: The build you are trying to install is Flight Signed. To continue installing, enable flight signing. If you receive this message, press the Enable button, reboot the PC, and retry the update.
  • Some users may experience their screen and sleep timeouts being reduced. We’re investigating the potential impact that shorter screen and sleep timeouts could have on energy consumption.
  • We’re investigating reports from Insiders that the Processes tab in Task Manager is blank sometimes.
  • We’re working on a fix for an issue causing some devices to bugcheck with SYSTEM_SERVICE_EXCPTION when updating, starting with the previous build. If hit this issue previously, try rebooting and re-trying the update.
  • We’re investigating reports from Insiders that Xbox Game Pass games are failing to install with error 0x00000001.

[Start]

  • In some cases, you might be unable to enter text when using Search from Start or the Taskbar. If you experience the issue, press WIN + R on the keyboard to launch the Run dialog box, then close it.

[Taskbar]

  • The Taskbar will sometimes flicker when switching input methods.
  • We’re working on the fix for an issue causing tooltips to appear in an unexpected location after hovering over the Taskbar corner.

[Search]

  • After clicking the Search icon on the Taskbar, the Search panel may not open. If this occurs, restart the “Windows Explorer” process, and open the search panel again.

[Quick Settings]

  • We’re investigating reports from Insiders that the volume and brightness sliders aren’t displaying properly in Quick Settings.

Windows 11 start menu

Versienummer 22483 (dev)
Releasestatus Unstable
Besturingssystemen Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://insider.windows.com/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

21-10-2021 • 16:05
Submitter: Technomania

21-10-2021 • 16:05

18 Linkedin

Submitter: Technomania

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

11-11 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22499 (dev) 13
28-10 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22489 (dev) 16
21-10 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22483 (dev) 18
16-10 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22000.282 (beta/release preview) 83
05-10 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22471 (dev) 8
30-09 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22468 (dev) 24
24-09 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22463 (dev) 50
16-09 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22458 (dev) 14
11-09 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22454 (dev) / 22000.184 (beta) 78
04-09 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22449 (dev) / 22000.176 (beta) 55
Reacties (18)

+1Theo_de_Ripper
21 oktober 2021 16:46
Ik hoop dat mijn programma's weer gewoon snel opstarten. Met de huidige build moet ik even wachten voordat een programma opgestart is.
+1Mailootje
@Theo_de_Ripper21 oktober 2021 16:52
Heb soms precies het zelfde inderdaad. Windows 11 is nog in de baby fase als je het zo wilt noemen. Deze fouten/bugs gaan er vanzelf weg.
+1Theo_de_Ripper
@Mailootje21 oktober 2021 22:43
Ja ik denk dat we beter voortaan 1 build kunnen overslaan. Want het begint op te vallen dat het goed, slecht, goed, slecht, goed, slecht is xD
+1Mailootje
@Theo_de_Ripper21 oktober 2021 22:47
Inderdaad. Maar daarom zijn het ook bèta versies. Er kan altijd wel wat fout gaan tijdens een ontwikkeling. Zonder fouten geen goede ontwikkeling!
+1Theo_de_Ripper
@Mailootje21 oktober 2021 23:23
Dat is zeker waar. Deze Dev Builds zijn eigenlijk Windows 11 (oktober) 2022. Sinds de allereerste gelekte versie gebruik ik 11 al op mijn (unsupported) computer. Nog nooit 1 blauw scherm gehad. Dat vind ik best knap :-)
0Mailootje
@Theo_de_Ripper21 oktober 2021 23:42
Ja dat is het zeker inderdaad. Lucky you😁
0Theo_de_Ripper
@Mailootje22 oktober 2021 04:10
Nou nu wel met de nieuwste build :o

system_thread_exception_not_handled_m
+1Technomania
21 oktober 2021 16:37
Zo wordt Windows 11 stapje voor stapje een stukje beter. Ik ben benieuwd of ik hem vandaag nog als update binnen krijg.
+1Mailootje
@Technomania21 oktober 2021 16:41
Welke update bedoel je? Windows 11 of de beta versie?

Windows 11 zou je al kunnen instaleren via de update assistant.

De beta versie zou je al binnen kunnen krijgen via de dev versie van windows insider.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Mailootje op 21 oktober 2021 16:42]

+1Technomania
@Mailootje21 oktober 2021 16:43
Deze build. Ik draai al op de *282 versie.

edit: @Mailootje Dat weet ik maar ik zit in dat andere kanaal (meestal dagje later) Volgens mij heette dat met Windows 10 de fast-, en slow ring.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Technomania op 21 oktober 2021 16:51]

+1Mailootje
@Technomania21 oktober 2021 16:51
Dat is de stable build.
De beta versie zou je al binnen kunnen krijgen via de dev versie van windows insider.
+1Mailootje
21 oktober 2021 16:40
[Settings]
  • Searching for “display” will now return Display Settings.
Dit is erg handig als je veel met docking stations werkt en soms op pad bent. Als je vensters ook goed terug komen op de goede schermen is dit helemaal top! Hoop dat ze die update snel stable hebben en een update gaan uitbrengen naar de stable versie van windows.
+1ice angel
21 oktober 2021 18:18
Dit zijn dev. updates de laatste versie is nu 22483.1000 (rs_prelelease)
+1Rataplan_
21 oktober 2021 16:32
[Taskbar]
  • We brought back the 'never combine' option based on customer feedback.
Oh wacht ik halucineer.
+1michaelkamen
@Rataplan_21 oktober 2021 17:08
Dit is de enige reden waarom ik het nog niet heb geïnstalleerd op m'n thuis-PC.
Op m'n laptop draai ik momenteel Windows 11 met StartAllBack en dat bevalt erg goed.
De 5 euro voor de licentie heb ik er graag voor over zodra de trial-periode afloopt, ik vind het alleen enorm dom van Microsoft dat ze dit hebben verwijderd.
+1Seven_PRX
@michaelkamen21 oktober 2021 19:18
Met StartAllBack heb je idd weer de oude taskbar terug. Werkt perfect. Ik gebruik zelf alleen de taskbar 'mod' en de rest niet, dus het Start Menu zelf is gewoon Windows 11.

Voor mij voornamelijk van belang voor:

Never combine
Taskbar size naar 2 regels
Quick launch folder
Show labels on taskbar (dus gewoon applicatie naam en niet enkel icon)
Small icon size (op de taskbar)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Seven_PRX op 21 oktober 2021 19:20]

+1Martinspire

@Seven_PRX22 oktober 2021 14:01
Mja ik begrijp werkelijk niet wat ze bezielde om het zo uit te voeren en hoe moeilijk het kan zijn om die functies nog toe te voegen. Het grote voordeel van vensters kunnen onderscheiden is ineens weg.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

