Software-update: Windows 11 Insider Preview 22458 (dev)

Windows 10 logo (75 pix)Microsoft heeft een nieuwe testversie van Windows 11 uitgebracht voor leden van het Windows Insiders-programma. De update draagt buildnummer 22458 en is een uitgave uit de zogenaamde Dev Channel. Windows 11 bevat onder meer een nieuw uiterlijk, widgets, een nieuwe Windows Store, verbeteringen voor gebruik met meerdere schermen en ondersteuning voor Wi-Fi 6E. De changelog voor deze Windows 11 Insider Preview ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes and Improvements
  • We added a link to the sign-in options under the power menu on Start. (Note: this change first appeared in Build 22454 last week but we’re documenting it here this week as it was missed.)
Fixes

[Start]

  • Fixed an underlying issue that was impacting Start reliability.

[Search]

  • Folders with # in folder name can now be added to indexing.

[Settings]

  • Addressed an issue that was causing Settings to crash sometimes when trying to open the Display page.
  • Clicking “More about refresh rate” in Advanced Display Settings now opens the support page it’s supposed to.
  • Fixed an issue where the Location page in Settings wasn’t showing warning text explaining why the location services setting was greyed out if it was greyed out.
  • Changes made to preferences under Manage App Execution Alias in Settings should now be preserved.
  • Fixed a couple typos in the output of dll (Issue #206).

[Windowing]

  • Mitigated an issue that could make certain games unexpectedly crash when using Alt + Enter (i.e., switch between full screen and windowed) during with Auto HDR enabled.

[Other]

  • Addressed an issue that was causing text truncation in the Encrypting File System window in certain cases.
  • Fixed a rare scenario that could result in an uninstalled in-box app unexpectedly reappearing after reboot.
  • Appx commandlets should now work with PowerShell 7.0+ printui.dll (Issue #13138).

NOTE: Some fixes noted here in Insider Preview builds from the active development branch may make their way into the servicing updates for the released version of Windows 11 after general availability on October 5th.

Known issues

[General]

  • We’re working on a fix for an issue that is causing some Surface Pro X’s to bug check with a WHEA_UNCORRECTABLE_ERROR.
  • We’re working on a fix for an issue that is causing some devices to bug check with DRIVER_PNP_WATCHDOG error when attempting to update to a recent build.

[Start]

  • In some cases, you might be unable to enter text when using Search from Start or the Taskbar. If you experience the issue, press Win + R on the keyboard to launch the Run dialog box, then close it.
  • System is missing when right-clicking on the Start button (Win + X).

[Taskbar]

  • IMPORTANT: Icons on the Taskbar are shifted to the side when in the default center alignment, resulting in them getting cut off by the “show hidden icons” button when too many apps are open.
  • The Taskbar will sometimes flicker when switching input methods.

[Search]

  • After clicking the Search icon on the Taskbar, the Search panel may not open. If this occurs, restart the “Windows Explorer” process, and open the search panel again.
  • Search panel might appear as black and not display any content below the search box.

[File Explorer]

  • If you right click files in OneDrive locations in File Explorer, the context menu will unexpectedly dismiss when you hover over entries that open sub-menus, such as “Open with.”

[Widgets]

  • The widgets board may appear empty. To work around the issue, you can sign out and then sign back in again.
  • Widgets may be displayed in the wrong size on external monitors. If you encounter this, you can launch the widgets via touch or Win + W shortcut on your actual PC display first and then launch on your secondary monitors.

[Windows Sandbox]

  • We’re investigating an issue in which Windows Sandbox may not launch for some Insiders after upgrading to this build.

[Microsoft Store]

  • We continue to work to improve search relevance in the Store.

[Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) & Hyper-V]

  • We’re investigating reports of both WSL2 and Hyper-V not working on this build on ARM64 PCs such as the Surface Pro X.
Try the Tips app for Windows 11

We’re introducing a refreshed Tips app for Windows 11 that reflects the new look and feel of Windows 11 (with acrylic material), plus additional UX updates. We’ve updated the Tips app with 100+ new tips to help you get started on Windows 11 and learn new things—discover keyboard shortcuts, find ways to optimize your PC, dive into productivity tips for Office, power up your gaming on Windows, and much more! We’re able to fine-tune and add new tips at anytime as we hear feedback from you.

And it doesn’t quite stop there with the Tips app—you’ll notice tips appear throughout Windows 11 to help you discover new things as you go! Check out the new Tips widget on the widgets board, tips as First Run Experiences, and tips for specific experiences within Windows 11. You’ll find tips in 36 languages—tips around the globe! Be sure to do the Quests for the Tips app now live in Feedback Hub. We’ll release the new Tips app to Windows Insiders in the Beta and Release Preview Channels soon.

Windows 11 start menu

Versienummer 22458 (dev)
Releasestatus Unstable
Besturingssystemen Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://insider.windows.com/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

16-09-2021 14:26
14

16-09-2021 • 14:26

Submitter: dyln

Submitter: dyln

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

11-11 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22499 (dev) 13
28-10 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22489 (dev) 16
21-10 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22483 (dev) 18
16-10 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22000.282 (beta/release preview) 83
05-10 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22471 (dev) 8
30-09 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22468 (dev) 24
24-09 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22463 (dev) 50
16-09 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22458 (dev) 14
11-09 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22454 (dev) / 22000.184 (beta) 78
04-09 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22449 (dev) / 22000.176 (beta) 55
Meer historie

Besturingssystemen Microsoft Windows

Reacties (14)

+1Deem
16 september 2021 14:39
Ben benieuwd of we dan ook een nieuwe build voor het Beta kanaal gaan krijgen.
+1Technomania
@Deem16 september 2021 14:50
Ik verwacht dat we die vanavond of morgen mogen ontvangen (net als voorgaande updates)

edit: zojuist versie 22000.194 (was *.184) binnen gehaald dus ik denk dat de DEV-versie ook naar de insiders is gegaan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Technomania op 16 september 2021 20:56]

+1Nijl
@Technomania16 september 2021 15:29
Is DEV het kanaal waar de nieuwste build het snelst beschikbaar is?
+1martindekker
@Nijl16 september 2021 16:12
Yep

Dev Channel

Ideal for highly technical users. Insiders in the Dev Channel will receive builds that is earliest in a development cycle and will contain the latest work-in-progress code from our engineers. These builds will have rough edges and some instability that could block key activities or require workarounds.
+1SaiBork
@Nijl16 september 2021 17:08
DEV kanaal is de nieuwste, maar het huidige DEV kanaal gaat al voorbij de versie die in Oktober uit moet komen. Het huidige BETA kanaal is de versie die iedereen zal gebruiken wanneer Windows 11 publiek beschikbaar wordt gemaakt.
0Technomania
@Nijl16 september 2021 16:03
Ik dacht van wel maar zeker weten doe ik het niet.
+1martindekker
16 september 2021 15:32
Deze komt niet meer door de TPM2 check heen bij installatie in Parallels (Macbook Pro 13" 2015). Vorige builds geen last van.
+1Carlos0_0
@martindekker16 september 2021 16:22
Ook op windows in vmware krijg ik inderdaad een melding, kan hem niet bijwerken.
0Mangu429
@Carlos0_017 september 2021 10:08
Je kan TPM toevoegen aan je VM zoals je ook andere hardware aan de VM toevoegt.
Je krijgt de melding te zien dat de VM encrypted moet zijn om het toe te voegen.
Ga daarom naar het tabblad Options van de VM en controleer of de Firmware Type op UEFI staat.
Zo ja, dan onder Access Control de virtuele machine encrypten.
Hierna kun je de TPM module toevoegen.
0Carlos0_0
@Mangu42917 september 2021 10:37
Ja ik had het al geprobeerd maar mocht tpm niet toevoegen, maar zal de rest eens bekijken bedankt voor de tip.
+1BliXem
16 september 2021 18:22
Voor de mensen die nu de beta draaien, straks bij release, moeten we dan win 11 opnieuw installeren of krijgen we de 'full' version via een update?
+1Loller1

@BliXem16 september 2021 20:52
Zoals al sinds 2014 het geval is: nee. Je kan gewoon door naar de stabiele versie.
0BliXem
@Loller116 september 2021 21:21
Fijn! :D dank voor je reactie.
+1DarthKZ
16 september 2021 19:29
Is het nog steeds niet mogelijk om zonder TPM windows 11 te krijgen?

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

