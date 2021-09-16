Microsoft heeft een nieuwe testversie van Windows 11 uitgebracht voor leden van het Windows Insiders-programma. De update draagt buildnummer 22458 en is een uitgave uit de zogenaamde Dev Channel. Windows 11 bevat onder meer een nieuw uiterlijk, widgets, een nieuwe Windows Store, verbeteringen voor gebruik met meerdere schermen en ondersteuning voor Wi-Fi 6E. De changelog voor deze Windows 11 Insider Preview ziet er als volgt uit:

We added a link to the sign-in options under the power menu on Start. (Note: this change first appeared in Build 22454 last week but we’re documenting it here this week as it was missed.)

[Start]

Fixed an underlying issue that was impacting Start reliability.

[Search]

Folders with # in folder name can now be added to indexing.

[Settings]

Addressed an issue that was causing Settings to crash sometimes when trying to open the Display page.

Clicking “More about refresh rate” in Advanced Display Settings now opens the support page it’s supposed to.

Fixed an issue where the Location page in Settings wasn’t showing warning text explaining why the location services setting was greyed out if it was greyed out.

Changes made to preferences under Manage App Execution Alias in Settings should now be preserved.

Fixed a couple typos in the output of dll (Issue #206).

[Windowing]

Mitigated an issue that could make certain games unexpectedly crash when using Alt + Enter (i.e., switch between full screen and windowed) during with Auto HDR enabled.

[Other]

Addressed an issue that was causing text truncation in the Encrypting File System window in certain cases.

Fixed a rare scenario that could result in an uninstalled in-box app unexpectedly reappearing after reboot.

Appx commandlets should now work with PowerShell 7.0+ printui.dll (Issue #13138).

NOTE: Some fixes noted here in Insider Preview builds from the active development branch may make their way into the servicing updates for the released version of Windows 11 after general availability on October 5th.

[General]

We’re working on a fix for an issue that is causing some Surface Pro X’s to bug check with a WHEA_UNCORRECTABLE_ERROR.

We’re working on a fix for an issue that is causing some devices to bug check with DRIVER_PNP_WATCHDOG error when attempting to update to a recent build.

[Start]

In some cases, you might be unable to enter text when using Search from Start or the Taskbar. If you experience the issue, press Win + R on the keyboard to launch the Run dialog box, then close it.

+ on the keyboard to launch the Run dialog box, then close it. System is missing when right-clicking on the Start button ( Win + X ).

[Taskbar]

IMPORTANT: Icons on the Taskbar are shifted to the side when in the default center alignment, resulting in them getting cut off by the “show hidden icons” button when too many apps are open.

The Taskbar will sometimes flicker when switching input methods.

[Search]

After clicking the Search icon on the Taskbar, the Search panel may not open. If this occurs, restart the “Windows Explorer” process, and open the search panel again.

Search panel might appear as black and not display any content below the search box.

[File Explorer]

If you right click files in OneDrive locations in File Explorer, the context menu will unexpectedly dismiss when you hover over entries that open sub-menus, such as “Open with.”

[Widgets]

The widgets board may appear empty. To work around the issue, you can sign out and then sign back in again.

Widgets may be displayed in the wrong size on external monitors. If you encounter this, you can launch the widgets via touch or Win + W shortcut on your actual PC display first and then launch on your secondary monitors.

[Windows Sandbox]

We’re investigating an issue in which Windows Sandbox may not launch for some Insiders after upgrading to this build.

[Microsoft Store]

We continue to work to improve search relevance in the Store.

[Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) & Hyper-V]

We’re investigating reports of both WSL2 and Hyper-V not working on this build on ARM64 PCs such as the Surface Pro X.

We’re introducing a refreshed Tips app for Windows 11 that reflects the new look and feel of Windows 11 (with acrylic material), plus additional UX updates. We’ve updated the Tips app with 100+ new tips to help you get started on Windows 11 and learn new things—discover keyboard shortcuts, find ways to optimize your PC, dive into productivity tips for Office, power up your gaming on Windows, and much more! We’re able to fine-tune and add new tips at anytime as we hear feedback from you.

And it doesn’t quite stop there with the Tips app—you’ll notice tips appear throughout Windows 11 to help you discover new things as you go! Check out the new Tips widget on the widgets board, tips as First Run Experiences, and tips for specific experiences within Windows 11. You’ll find tips in 36 languages—tips around the globe! Be sure to do the Quests for the Tips app now live in Feedback Hub. We’ll release the new Tips app to Windows Insiders in the Beta and Release Preview Channels soon.