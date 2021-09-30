Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Windows 11 Insider Preview 22468 (dev)

Windows 10 logo (75 pix)Microsoft heeft een nieuwe testversie van Windows 11 uitgebracht voor leden van het Windows Insiders-programma. De update draagt buildnummer 22468 en is een uitgave uit de zogenaamde Dev Channel. Windows 11 bevat onder meer een nieuw uiterlijk, widgets, een nieuwe Windows Store, verbeteringen voor gebruik met meerdere schermen en ondersteuning voor Wi-Fi 6E. De changelog voor deze Windows 11 Insider Preview ziet er als volgt uit:

TL;DR
  • Build Expiration Reminder: We have updated the build expiration for Dev Channel builds starting with Build 22468 to be 9/15/2022. Previous Dev Channel builds from the RS_PRERELEASE branch will expire on 10/31/2021. To avoid hitting this expiration, please update to Build 22468 today.
  • This build includes a good set of improvements and bug fixes.
  • MDM enrolled PCs will receive Build 22468.
  • Yesterday, we announced the redesigned Paint app is beginning to roll out to Insiders in the Dev Channel.
  • Please see the new section at the end of this blog post outlining the type of builds and experiences you will see in the Dev Channel.
Changes and Improvements
  • When you click a VPN connection in VPN Settings, you can now see some stats about the connection.
  • Added an option to turn off showing recent searches when hovering over the Search icon in the Taskbar. The option is under Taskbar behaviors in Taskbar Settings.
Fixes

[Taskbar]

  • Mitigated a rare explorer.exe initialization hang related to loading the network icon.

[Search]

  • Improved reliability of showing the flyout when hovering over the Search icon in the Taskbar.
  • If you navigate to the Search icon in the Taskbar using the keyboard, navigating away will now dismiss the recent searches flyout.
  • The options when right clicking recent files displayed when searching for certain apps like Word should work now when you select them.

[File Explorer]

  • If you right click files in OneDrive locations in File Explorer, the context menu will no longer unexpectedly dismiss when you hover over entries that open sub-menus, like “Open with.”
  • Double clicking a network folder to open it will no longer unexpectedly try to pin it to Quick Access instead of opening it.

[Input]

  • Addressed an underlying font issue that was making the right hand of the shruggie kaomoji ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ not display in the correct position, as well as apostrophes in certain cases.

[Settings]

  • Your preferred microphone input format setting (as configured in Sound Settings) should persist upgrade now.
  • Addressed an issue where certain drives were unexpectedly not displaying in Defragment and Optimize Drives.

[Other]

  • We’ve resolved the issue preventing MDM enrolled PCs from successfully updating to the previous build. These devices are now unblocked from updating to the latest build.
  • Fixed an issue that could cause unexpected flickering in certain apps such as Microsoft Edge when using multiple monitors with different refresh rates.
  • Mitigated a display related issue that was causing some Insiders to experience an increase in bug checks in recent flights.
  • Did some work to address an issue where the Windows Update icon in the Taskbar might display but suddenly disappear when you hovered over it.
  • Addressed a rare issue with certain devices after sleep where Wi-Fi would get stuck in an off state and trying to toggle it back on wouldn’t work.
  • Mitigated an issue for certain devices that could cause the system to freeze in some scenarios.

NOTE: Some fixes noted here in Insider Preview builds from the active development branch may make their way into the servicing updates for the released version of Windows 11 after general availability on October 5th.

Known issues

[General]

  • Users updating from Builds 22000.xxx, or earlier, to newer Dev Channel builds using the latest Dev Channel ISO, may receive the following warning message:

The build you are trying to install is Flight Signed. To continue installing, enable flight signing.

If you receive this message, press the Enable button, reboot the PC, and retry the update.

  • Some users may experience their screen and sleep timeouts being reduced. We’re investigating the potential impact that shorter screen and sleep timeouts could have on energy consumption.

[Start]

  • In some cases, you might be unable to enter text when using Search from Start or the Taskbar. If you experience the issue, press Win + R on the keyboard to launch the Run dialog box, then close it.

[Taskbar]

  • The Taskbar will sometimes flicker when switching input methods.
  • We’re investigating reports that Notification Center will get in a state in recent builds where it doesn’t launch. If you are impacted by this, restarting explorer.exe may resolve the issue for you.

[Search]

  • After clicking the Search icon on the Taskbar, the Search panel may not open. If this occurs, restart the “Windows Explorer” process, and open the search panel again.
  • Search panel might appear as black and not display any content below the search box.

[Widgets]

  • The widgets board may appear empty. To work around the issue, you can sign out and then sign back in again.
  • Widgets may be displayed in the wrong size on external monitors. If you encounter this, you can launch the widgets via touch or Win + W shortcut on your actual PC display first and then launch on your secondary monitors.

Windows 11 start menu

Versienummer 22468 (dev)
Releasestatus Unstable
Besturingssystemen Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://insider.windows.com/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

30-09-2021 18:30
24

30-09-2021 • 18:30

24

Submitter: dyln

Bron: Microsoft

Reacties (24)

-Moderatie-faq
-124024+110+21+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+2justinkb
30 september 2021 22:22
Even voor de duidelijkheid, dit is dus een build met features die pas bij de eerste grote update voor Windows 11 uit zullen komen. Wat er volgende week officieel uitkomt is een build 22000.x build. Deze wil je waarschijnlijk niet installeren, tenzij je echt gericht wil helpen testen OF je een specifieke functionaliteit nodig hebt die in de 22000.x build niet aanwezig is. Dit is vrij bleeding edge spul
+1Jogai
@justinkb1 oktober 2021 09:26
Goed om te weten. Is het dev channel op dit moment dan ook vrij stabiel in gebruik?
+1justinkb
@Jogai1 oktober 2021 09:52
Persoonlijk heb ik er nog nooit echt grote problemen mee gehad, maar als voorbeeldje was in het verleden de qemu ondersteuning voor WHPX wel eens kapot gegaan in een dev build. Hierdoor werkte de android emulator die ik gebruikte niet meer accelerated (voor de meeste mensen gebruikt die intel HAXM voor acceleratie, behalve als hyper-v geinstalleerd is in windows, dan gebruikt het Windows Hypervisor Platform (whpx), maar dat mislukte dus)
+1Iconlast
30 september 2021 21:34
Aan de ene kant ben ik wel benieuwd waarom Windows 11 zo "ongelofelijk geweldig" moet zijn.. Aan de andere kant voelt het net als Windows 10.2. Windows 11 in een VM draaien maar terughoudend met het installeren op persoonlijk/werk laptop. Zo bijzonder is het ook weer niet. En aangezien er laatst een review was van Windows 11 op Linus https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=21jH39rlvDA word ik er ook niet echt blijer van.
+1justinkb
@Iconlast30 september 2021 22:25
Zitten een hoop serieuze verbeteringen m.b.t. WSL in, dat is voor mij de grootste reden om toch over te stappen. Die verbeteringen gaan niet gebackport worden waarschijnlijk, dus Windows 11 is de enige manier om ze te krijgen
+1Iconlast
@justinkb1 oktober 2021 08:06
Is de WSL vulnerability gefixed in windows 11?
https://www.google.com/am...for-stealthy-attacks/amp/
+1justinkb
@Iconlast1 oktober 2021 08:57
Had je een specifieke CVE in gedachte? Dat artikel is vrij generiek, voor zover ik weet wordt er niet specifiek een vulnerability in WSL beschreven, meer het idee dat Windows malware zich door hoe WSL ontworpen is zich kan verstoppen voor antivirus software - er is nog steeds een native Windows vector nodig om de malware binnen te halen. Hoe dan ook, Microsoft fixt natuurlijk security issues wel in alle releases, dus het zal niet zo zijn dat, als er een beveiligingsprobleem is in de WSL implementatie van Windows 10, alleen upgraden naar Windows 11 dat zou kunnen oplossen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door justinkb op 1 oktober 2021 08:59]

0Iconlast
@justinkb1 oktober 2021 17:10
Geef specifieke cve nee, maar ik denk dat je inderdaad gelijk heb.
+1pnxsinned
30 september 2021 21:21
Ik zit dus in de Beta channel, komen daar nog updates voor uit of?
Heb dingen even niet meer gevolgd :D
+1bartvincke
@pnxsinned1 oktober 2021 10:12
voorlopig even niet totdat de dev branch naar beta wordt gezet
beta en release preview zijn momenteel 22000.194 wat de rtm build van windows 11 is die op 5 november wordt vrijgegeven
vermoedelijk wordt daarna de beta branch gemoved naar de 224xx builds
0patmes
30 september 2021 19:50
Ik krijg geen updates meer. Mijn laptop voldoet wel niet aan de eisen van Microsoft.
+1bartvincke
@patmes30 september 2021 20:52
Je kan ze wel manueel installeren ( downloads via uupdump bvb )
Mijn oude tablet is ook niet ondersteund maar alles werkt vlekkeloos
0P_Tingen
@bartvincke1 oktober 2021 09:24
Alleen krijg je dan geen updates toch?
0bartvincke
@P_Tingen1 oktober 2021 10:02
geen feature updates ( dus de halfjaarlijkse windows versies ) automatisch nee want daar zit een compatibility check in de installer. die zal je dan weer manueel moeten doen.

gewone updates lopen gewoon normaal
0patmes
@bartvincke1 oktober 2021 10:14
Ik blijf hier steken op
Editie Windows 11 Pro Insider Preview
Versie Dev
Installatiedatum ‎16/‎09/‎2021
Build van besturingssysteem 22458.1000
Ervaring Windows Feature Experience Pack 1000.22458.1000.0
0bartvincke
@patmes1 oktober 2021 13:32
dat zijn dev versies, normaal is versie 22468 wel uit maar als je pc idd niet voldoet aan de voorwaarden zal je die niet automatisch krijgen

voor een niet compatibele pc zou ik toch geen dev of beta channel aanraden en je gewoon bij de release branch houden ( 22000.194 )

maar om daar te geraken zal je wel moeten herinstalleren vrees ik
0MarkS90
2 oktober 2021 17:02
Je vraagt je af of Windows 11 wel klaar zal zijn op 5 oktober ...

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

