Er zijn updates van Nextcloud versies 20, 21 en 22 uitgekomen. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om in eigen beheer cloudopslag te draaien. Nextcloud is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij ownCloud zijn weggelopen en opnieuw zijn begonnen. Alle onderdelen, inclusief de enterprisefunctionaliteit, worden als open source aangeboden en het verdienmodel is gelijk aan wat Red Hat doet, namelijk het leveren van betaalde ondersteuning voor grote klanten. All drie versies bevatten een verzameling aan bugfixes en kleine verbeteringen. Versie 22 voegt verder ook de mogelijkheid om meerdere e-mailadressen aan een account toe te voegen en er eentje als primair in te stellen.

This version also introduces three minor features:

Transfer incoming shares from one user to another when transferring file ownership to a new account (see documentation)

Allow users to use another email address to get notifications on (fits with the new feature in 22.1.0 to have multiple user email addresses)

Show email addresses in the contacts menu

Besides these, the improvements are all fixes and security hardenings. As always we strongly recommend you update to ensure you have a secure and reliable content collaboration platform that respects your digital sovereignty!

You can find the full change log of fixes and improvements for 22.2.0, 21.0.5 and 20.0.13 on our website.