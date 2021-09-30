Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Nextcloud 20.0.13 / 21.0.5 / 22.2.0

Nextcloud logo (75 pix) Er zijn updates van Nextcloud versies 20, 21 en 22 uitgekomen. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om in eigen beheer cloudopslag te draaien. Nextcloud is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij ownCloud zijn weggelopen en opnieuw zijn begonnen. Alle onderdelen, inclusief de enterprisefunctionaliteit, worden als open source aangeboden en het verdienmodel is gelijk aan wat Red Hat doet, namelijk het leveren van betaalde ondersteuning voor grote klanten. All drie versies bevatten een verzameling aan bugfixes en kleine verbeteringen. Versie 22 voegt verder ook de mogelijkheid om meerdere e-mailadressen aan een account toe te voegen en er eentje als primair in te stellen.

Nextcloud 22.2.0, 21.0.5 and 20.0.13: what’s new?

This version also introduces three minor features:

  • Transfer incoming shares from one user to another when transferring file ownership to a new account (see documentation)
  • Allow users to use another email address to get notifications on (fits with the new feature in 22.1.0 to have multiple user email addresses)
  • Show email addresses in the contacts menu

Besides these, the improvements are all fixes and security hardenings. As always we strongly recommend you update to ensure you have a secure and reliable content collaboration platform that respects your digital sovereignty!

You can find the full change log of fixes and improvements for 22.2.0, 21.0.5 and 20.0.13 on our website.

Nextcloud screenshot
Versienummer 20.0.13 / 21.0.5 / 22.2.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Nextcloud
Download https://nextcloud.com/install/
Licentietype GPL

+1Zorian
30 september 2021 23:23
Ben benieuwd wanneer ze de desktop app eens gaan fixen. Als je het waagt om meer dan 1 ding tegelijk te doen loopt de hele app finaal vast. Met name bij grotere mappen. Verder wel fijne dienst.
+1Heidistein
@Zorian1 oktober 2021 00:04
Interessant... Ik heb daar geen last van, eigenlijk. Met honderden GBs aan foto's niet, en ook een aantal drukke git repos van werk met tien-, misschien wel honderdduizenden kleine kakfiles er in.
Ik moet wel wat mijn inotify limiet belachelijk opschroeven, maar daar heb ik verder geen last van.
Is jou casus anders, of zou er iets anders geks aan de hand kunnen zijn?

edit: Wat loop ik hier weer te overdrijven, net meer dan 70K files

[Reactie gewijzigd door Heidistein op 1 oktober 2021 10:23]

+1opa uche
@Heidistein1 oktober 2021 00:53
inotify?
Wanneer is het nodig daar iets mee te doen?
Heb 9 accounts draaien via de desktop app, voor verschillende werkgroepen.
De grootste groep voldoet in de verste verte niet aan "honderden GB's" en "honderdduizenden bestanden". Verder dan 50GB en 20.000 bestanden kom ik niet op 1 account.
Enkel keertje zeurt hij over het niet kunnen syncen, maar een pauze en start sync lost dat meestal op.
+1Heidistein
@opa uche1 oktober 2021 01:36
Dat is nodig als je een idioot bent en veelste veel files in je nc stopt, en dat via de cliënt laat syncen. Het ding houdt alle files in de gaten via inotify, en zodra er iets aan veranderd gaat hij er mee bezig. De key heet fs.inotify.max_user_watches in je sysctl.

Maar normaal is het niet nodig, alleen als je niet goed in je hoofd bent, zoals ik. ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Heidistein op 1 oktober 2021 01:37]

+1CH4OS

@Heidistein1 oktober 2021 09:41
iNotify FS watcher moet je ook aanpassen voor bijvoorbeeld PhpStorm, dus zo heel raar is het niet om de limiet op te hogen.
0haling
@Heidistein1 oktober 2021 08:45
Maar normaal is het niet nodig, alleen als je niet goed in je hoofd bent, zoals ik. ;)
Git is van zich zelf toch al distributed? Waarom zou je dat syncen met NC?
0Heidistein
@haling1 oktober 2021 09:04
Zoals ik al zei, ik ben niet goed in mijn hoofd ;-)
+1Zorian
@Heidistein1 oktober 2021 08:45
In mijn geval gaat het bijvoorbeeld om de mappen met documenten en downloads van mijn computer. Als ik de app delete, de settings clear en reinstall en weer probeer gaat 't na een paar keer goed mits ik de mappen 1 voor 1 doe en steeds wacht tot ie volledig klaar is met uploaden.
+1Heidistein
@Zorian1 oktober 2021 09:19
Raar. Niet dat ik iets wil goedpraten, het is een hork van een pakket, desalniettemin, ikzelf zie een best stabiel pakket. Kan er iets zijn dat niet lekker samenwerkt? (laatste versie uiteraard), je storage op NFS of iets?
0Zorian
@Heidistein1 oktober 2021 09:27
Enige wat ik kan bedenken is dat de HDD het niet kan bijbenen maar het gebeurt al als ie zegt 'checking local files for changes' en dat staat op NVMe.
0Heidistein
@Zorian1 oktober 2021 10:20
Ah! Dat klinkt precies als het inotify dingetje. Dan blijft hij maar zelf scannen en scannen en scannen, in plaats van even aan de kernel te vragen om hem een notify te doen als er iets aan een file veranderd.
heel nuttig antwoord van iemand anders:
https://unix.stackexchang...otify-watch-limit-reached
0Zorian
@Heidistein1 oktober 2021 15:00
Heb eerder het idee dat het de database is. Krijg ook wel eens gedoe met file locks. Gebruik nu MySQL icm APCu (MemCache), de enige combo die ik werkend heb weten te krijgen so far.
Ook die background jobs werkt voor geen meter, of ik nou AJAX of (web)Cron gebruik.
0jurroen
@Zorian2 oktober 2021 23:08
Je kunt Redis toevoegen voor transactionele file locking.

Als je de MySQL of MariaDB uit je distro gebruikt is het aan te raden om de configuratie aan te passen. De 'vanilla' config werkt niet lekker met een grote NC instance.

Ik beheer wat grotere instances - het is soms even wat uitzoekwerk. Maar als je het goed hebt draaien is het een gigantisch fijn platform.
+1beerse

@Zorian1 oktober 2021 12:45
Zelf draai ik geen nextcloud of owncloud meer op mijn qnap nas. Die heeft een eigen 'desktop' via de web-interface. Daar heb ik zo min mogelijk extra's in geïnstalleerd. Toch loopt ook die vast als ik op die desktop meer dan 1 ding tegelijk doe...

Detail: Dit is een qnap 419 (pricewatch: QNAP TS-419P+ Turbo NAS). Met daarin 4 disks in raid-5. De vertraging is hier vooral te verklaren door wat de machine onder water allemaal moet doen.

Om kort te gaan: Het is voor nextcloud maar net op wat voor hardware ze draait en welke opties er bij geïnstalleerd zijn en hoe alles is geconfigureerd.
+1Zorian
@beerse1 oktober 2021 14:54
Mja, hardware/specs komt de VM waar het in draait in elk geval niet tekort hier. In elk geval, na tig keer proberen gaat het uiteindelijk en nu het eenmaal synced is blijft het wel braaf draaien.

