Software-update: Windows 11 Insider Preview 22000.282 (beta/release preview)

Windows 10 logo (75 pix)Microsoft heeft een nieuwe testversie van Windows 11 uitgebracht voor leden van het Windows Insiders-programma. De update draagt buildnummer 22000.282 en is een uitgave voor zowel de zogenaamde beta- en release preview-channels. Windows 11 bevat onder meer een nieuw uiterlijk, widgets, een nieuwe Windows Store, verbeteringen voor gebruik met meerdere schermen en ondersteuning voor Wi-Fi 6E. In deze uitgave heeft microsoft diverse verbeteringen doorgevoerd, waaronder een oplossing voor het L3-caching probleem waar AMD Ryzen processoren last van hebben.

This update includes the following improvements:
  • We fixed an L3 caching issue that might affect performance in some applications on devices that have AMD Ryzen processors after upgrading to Windows 11 (original release).
  • We fixed an issue for a small number of users that prevents the Start menu from working and prevents you from seeing the updated taskbar design after upgrading to Windows 11 (original release).
  • We fixed a race condition that occurs during the early part of startup that might cause a stop error.
  • We fixed a regression that might cause stop error 0x38 on some machine configurations that use non-ASCII text in the registry.
  • We fixed an issue with the interrupt handling of certain processors that might cause devices to stop responding.
  • We fixed an issue that causes PowerShell to create an infinite number of child directories. This issue occurs when you use the PowerShell Move-Item command to move a directory to one of its children. As a result, the volume fills up and the system stops responding.
  • We fixed an issue that causes the Server Manager application to disappear after you use it to remove Hyper-V features. This issue occurs when you install Server Manager on Windows 11 (original release) clients using Remote Server Administration Tools (RSAT).
  • We fixed a threading issue that might cause the Windows Remote Management (WinRM) service to stop working when it is under a high load.
  • We fixed an issue that causes the Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) provider host process to stop working. This occurs because of an unhandled access violation that occurs when using the Desired State Configuration (DSC).
  • We fixed an issue that causes a device to stop responding when you forcibly shut down the device while a Group Policy is being updated.
  • We fixed an issue that causes file migration between Distributed File System (DFS) paths that are stored on different volumes to fail. This issue occurs when you implement the migration using PowerShell scripts that use the Move-Item command.
  • We fixed an issue that prevents you from writing to a WMI repository after a low memory condition occurs.
  • We fixed an issue with a hardcoded font in the PowerShell shortcut file that distorts Japanese, Chinese, and Korean language fonts. This update fixed this issue for all newly created users on the machine. Existing users can use the C:\Users\Default\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Windows PowerShell\Windows PowerShell.lnk file to open PowerShell to address the issue. Alternatively, existing users can create a shortcut to this file on the desktop and use the shortcut to open PowerShell.
  • We fixed an issue with parsing time formats in events when milliseconds are excluded.
  • We fixed an issue that incorrectly renders some Enhanced Metafile Format (EMF) files. This issue occurs if you build the EMF files using third-party applications with ExtCreatePen() and ExtCreateFontIndirect().
  • We provided administrators the option to reset the zoom to the default for HTML dialogs in Microsoft Edge Internet Explorer mode.
  • We fixed an issue with Enterprise Mode Site List redirection from Internet Explorer 11 to Microsoft Edge. In certain circumstances, the redirection opens a site in multiple tabs in Microsoft Edge.
  • We fixed an issue that causes Internet Explorer to stop working when you input certain characters in the Input Method Editor (IME).
  • We fixed an issue with PropertyGet in JScript9.dll.
  • We fixed a memory leak that occurs when you use nested classes within VBScript.
  • We fixed an issue that fails to keep the NumLock state after a Fast Startup restart.
  • We fixed an issue with moving certain app windows. Moving these app windows might be unusually slow if a File Explorer window is visible on the screen.
  • We fixed an issue that intermittently prevents the Mail app from accepting keyboard input in the address and subject boxes.
  • We fixed an issue with the UI for renaming files using folder view in File Explorer. The UI fails to properly handle inline composition using the new Japanese IME.
  • We fixed an issue in which the use of App-V intermittently causes black screens to appear when signing in on the credentials page.
  • We fixed an issue with an internet print server that fails to properly package modified printer properties before sending the package to the client.
  • We implemented a Group Policy setting for the following registry value (For more information, see KB5005010):
    Registry location: HKLM\Software\Policies\Microsoft\Windows NT\Printers\PointAndPrint
    Value name: RestrictDriverInstallationToAdministrators
    Value data: 1
  • We fixed an issue that might cause Xbox Game Bar recording features to be unavailable.
  • We fixed an issue that might cause distortion in the audio captured by voice assistants.
  • We fixed an issue that causes a memory leak in lsass.exe when the pTokenPrivileges buffer is not released.
  • We fixed an issue that might cause Kerberos.dll to stop working within the Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS). This occurs when LSASS processes simultaneous Service for User (S4U) user-to-user (U2U) requests for the same client user.
  • We fixed an issue with a non-paged pool (NPP) leak from the UxSF pool tag. This leak occurs when lsass.exe stops processing asynchronous Security Support Provider Interface (SSPI) calls.
  • We fixed an issue that prevents you from enabling BitLocker on a thinly provisioned virtual machine (VM). The error is “A device attached to the system is not functioning” and the system logs, “STATUS_UNSUCCESSFUL”.
  • We improved the performance of MsSense.exe in environments with User Datagram Protocol (UDP) applications that require high amounts of bandwidth.
  • We fixed an issue in Windows Defender Exploit Protection that prevents some Microsoft Office applications from working on machines that have certain processors.
  • We enabled credentials for Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) Active Directory Federation Services (ADFS) users in Quick Assist.
  • We fixed an issue that sometimes prevents Quick Assist users from using full screen view after they start a remote assistance session.
  • We fixed an issue in which Set-RDSessionCollectionConfiguration does not set the camerastoredirect:s:value custom property.
  • We fixed an IME mode instability in the RemoteApp scenario. You must install this update on the Remote Desktop server and Remote Desktop client.
  • We fixed an issue that causes the IME toolbar to appear even when the RemoteApp is closed.
  • We fixed a paged pool memory leak of the registry keys for the Virtual Desktop ID that occurs in explorer.exe.
  • We made small adjustments to the contrast theme colors, such as making hyperlinks more distinct when you hover over them while you are using the desert theme.
  • We fixed an issue that prevents Narrator and other screen readers from announcing when the Start menu is open in certain cases.
  • We fixed an issue that occurs if the search index is damaged in certain ways; attempts to search using the taskbar or File Explorer fail.
  • We fixed an issue that prevents the search window from appearing on a secondary monitor.
  • We fixed an issue that might cause the File Explorer window to lose focus when you map a network drive.
  • We fixed an issue that sometimes causes the lock screen to appear black if you set up slideshow.
  • We fixed a reliability issue with LogonUI.exe, which affects the rendering of the network status text on the credentials screen.
  • We fixed an issue that prevents you from opening multiple instances of an app using Shift and clicking on the app’s icon in the taskbar.
  • We updated the visual design and animations of the Chat icon on the taskbar.
  • We removed the warning about losing other people’s unsaved work when shutting down or restarting if no other users are signed in.
  • We fixed an issue that might occur when you configure the policy, “Delete user profiles older than a specified number of days on system restart”. If a user has been signed in for longer than the time specified in the policy, the device might unexpectedly delete profiles at startup.
  • We fixed an issue that fails to establish a connection to the Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) service or immediately drops an RDP connection under certain circumstances.
  • We fixed an issue that might cause input delays for certain Bluetooth mice and keyboards.
  • We fixed an issue that prevents the Start menu from opening after a video driver upgrade.
  • We improved the precision of the estimates for downtime when the estimates are at least two minutes or more.
  • We fixed a Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) domain controller memory leak that is reported in Privileged Access Management (PAM) deployments.
  • We fixed an issue that occurs when the Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) bind cache is full, and the LDAP client library receives a referral.
  • We fixed an issue in Adamsync.exe that affects the syncing of large Active Directory subtrees.
  • We fixed an issue that causes a deadlock when Offline Files are enabled. As a result, CscEnpDereferenceEntryInternal holds parent and child locks.
  • We added the ability to configure period or dot (.) delimited IP We fixed interchangeably with fully qualified host names in the following Group Policy settings:

Windows 11 start menu

Versienummer 22000.282 (beta/release previe
Releasestatus Unstable
Besturingssystemen Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://insider.windows.com/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Update-historie

11-11 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22499 (dev) 13
28-10 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22489 (dev) 16
21-10 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22483 (dev) 18
16-10 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22000.282 (beta/release preview) 83
05-10 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22471 (dev) 8
30-09 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22468 (dev) 24
24-09 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22463 (dev) 50
16-09 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22458 (dev) 14
11-09 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22454 (dev) / 22000.184 (beta) 78
04-09 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22449 (dev) / 22000.176 (beta) 55
Reacties (83)

+2freekster
16 oktober 2021 16:35
Volgens een Redditor kan je de update handmatig installeren zonder daarvoor Insider te zijn:
If you want to install this manually without being in the RP/Beta channels download this:
https://1drv.ms/u/s!AhDpr_05rtbxxF5Rn3QhNJr30Deo?e=oRY7tz

This includes the .cab/.psf update files along with a script that installs them.

(sources: https://github.com/abbodi1406/BatUtil/tree/master/W10UI and UUP dumped files)

All you have to do is download the .zip file, extract the contents, run the .CMD and point it to the updates folder I included, and let it install the updates.
Bron: https://www.reddit.com/r/...0282_to_beta_and/hgs0d8e/

[Reactie gewijzigd door freekster op 16 oktober 2021 16:39]

+1Blokker_1999

@freekster16 oktober 2021 17:03
Al snap ik niet waarom iemand insider builds wenst te installeren zonder zich als insider aan te melden. Beetje waardeloos als je het mij vraagt. Want dan moet je elke keer moeite doen om te updaten.
+1freekster
@Blokker_199916 oktober 2021 17:33
Je installeert enkel de update KB5006746 en niet een gehele insider/beta build. Deze update is momenteel officieel alleen vrijgesteld voor mensen die Insider/Beta builds draaien.

Hiermee kan je zoals @Helium-3 aangeeft, issues verhelpen waar jij mogelijk last van hebt, zonder dat je daarvoor maanden hoeft te wachten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door freekster op 16 oktober 2021 17:36]

+1NoNutsNoGlory
@freekster17 oktober 2021 11:51
Dat klopt niet, Want ik heb geen Insider of Beta en heb hem gewoon binnen gehad via updates.

En al die problemen die ik hier zie van bepaalde mensen heb ik totaal geen last van.

Loopt bij gewoon als een zonnetje Windows 11. (en dat op een i5 6e gen Intel)
+1freekster
@NoNutsNoGlory17 oktober 2021 20:52
Weet je dat heel zeker want deze patch is 2 dagen terug pas uitgebracht op Insider/Beta builds...
https://www.windowslatest...fixes-performance-issues/

"The patch is titled KB5006674 (x64-based Systems) and it is downloaded automatically on Insider machines."

Open eens winver op je machine via start en kijk welk buildnummmer je hebt, dit zou als je geen Insider bent het volgende moeten zijn: Build number 22000.258

Als jij op een Insider/Beta of Release preview build zit dan is het getal na de punt hoger, de build waarin deze patch inbegrepen zit is: Build number 22000.282

Huidige build staat op de deze pagina aangegeven:
https://docs.microsoft.co...ows11-release-information

[Reactie gewijzigd door freekster op 17 oktober 2021 21:04]

+1gerwim
@freekster17 oktober 2021 21:15
Ik ben geen insider en draai 22000.194. Via Windows update wordt KB5006674 aangeboden, maar dit is een CU update: 2021-10 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 for x64-based Systems (KB5006674)
0NoNutsNoGlory
@freekster26 oktober 2021 17:59
@freekster

Mijn build is gewoon 22000.282 en ben GEEN insider.

Krijg die updates gewoon binnen via Windows Update.

Het is gewoon de originele iso van Windows 11 (MCT uup etc)

Zelfs al zou je Windows 11 een fresh install dan begin je dus bij 2000.194 draai je windows update dan krijg je gewoon KB5006674 binnen. (22000.282) (Cumulative Update)

[Reactie gewijzigd door NoNutsNoGlory op 26 oktober 2021 18:01]

0freekster
@NoNutsNoGlory26 oktober 2021 18:13
Verwarrend zaakje maar KB5006674 is de Windows update die fixes levert voor Intel Killer en Smartbyte netwerkkaarten en dus niet de update waar ik het over had, al heb ik blijkbaar een verkeerde kopieerslag gedaan hierboven.

KB5006674 = OS Build 22000.258
https://support.microsoft...25-4265-934c-74fdb25f4d35

15 oktober werd KB5006746 aangeboden op Beta en release preview builds zoals ook op de Windows-pagina beschreven staat:
https://blogs.windows.com...release-preview-channels/

KB5006746 is pas 21 officieel oktober als release erbij gekomen:
https://docs.microsoft.co...ows11-release-information

Scroll naar beneden, staat toch echt 21 oktober met OS build 22000.282 dat is toch even 4+ dagen nadat jij je eerste reactie plaatste.

Dus tenzij we elkaar aan het verwarren zijn met KB-nummers, heb jij ergens toch echt ergens bij wijze van een vinkje aanstaan waardoor jij Updates krijgt die voor Insider/Beta/Preview builds bedoeld zijn.
+1Helium-3
@Blokker_199916 oktober 2021 17:09
Wellicht voor mensen die nu al Windows 11 draaien als hun primaire besturingssysteem, en erg gehinderd worden door één van de problemen die deze update fixt.

In plaats van maanden wachten kan je eenmalig via de oplossing van @freekster deze fixes nu al toepassen, zonder dat je in een development update cyclus terecht komt waar je meer problemen kan verwachten dan je in eerste instantie probeerde op te lossen.
+1Xfade
@Blokker_199916 oktober 2021 20:18
Nou om die L3 cache issue te verhelpen graag.
0Tweakwondo
@Xfade17 oktober 2021 02:01
Inderdaad! Toch maar eens kijken of ik binnenkort w11 kan draaien op de 5800x
+1bartvincke
@freekster16 oktober 2021 20:00
ik heb die build gewoon van uup gehaald en de upgrade gedaan vanaf mijn w11 22000.194 build ( met regkey want op unsupported cpu )

vlekkeloze upgrade
+1Snake_Eye
@freekster17 oktober 2021 20:16
Krijg het niet geïnstalleerd. Via met adminrechten cmd uitgevoerd.
Edit: Toch gelukt door deze bestanden op bureaublad te zetten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Snake_Eye op 17 oktober 2021 20:35]

+2fRiEtJeSaTe
16 oktober 2021 17:00
De ‘never combine taskbar buttons’ optie mag wel weer terug. Waarom ze die eruit hebben gehaald is me een raadsel.
+1Tijgert
@fRiEtJeSaTe16 oktober 2021 17:34
Is er geen aftermarket tweaker die dat weer kan herstellen zoals de taskbar?
+1pitdicker
@Tijgert17 oktober 2021 07:32
Ik vind tot nu to StartAllBack prima werken. Je kunt verschillende dingen aan de taakbalk, het startmenu en context-menu's herstellen. Enige nadeel is dat het een paar euro kost: https://www.startallback.com/
0Zodiac
@fRiEtJeSaTe16 oktober 2021 18:20
Nee hoor, is geen raadsel - MS wilt gewoon een "unified" OS voor alle hardware, dus zowel PC als mobile rommel. Door steeds maar meer zaken uit handen van de gebruiker te nemen wordt je gedwongen hieraan te wennen.

Het zal mij niet verbazen als Windows 12 iets is dat een cloud-integrated omgeving gaat bieden - je lokale OS is dan alleen maar iets om je PC mee op te starten, waarna meteen verbinding met Azure wordt gemaakt om je daadwerkelijke OS te laden.

(Dit is overigens ook meteen het moment dat ik naar een alternatief OS overstap)
+1musback
@Zodiac16 oktober 2021 18:53
Ter info: Windows 365 werd eind deze zomer al geïntroduceerd, anders is er ook nog Azure VDI.
+1Loller1

@Zodiac17 oktober 2021 17:06
Wat een onzin.

Het is inderdaad geen raadsel. Maar laten we stoppen met een fan-fiction te schrijven omdat je je persoonlijk aangevallen voelt omdat een optie weg is. Wat er echt gebeurd is, is dat Windows 11's taakbalk gewoon niet voort bouwt op de taakbalk die ondertussen al van Windows NT 3.5 afstamt maar van de grond af aan opnieuw is opgebouwd en die functies simpelweg niet ondersteund. Een deel van die functies zal in de komende updates wel stilaan hersteld worden.

Windows "12" of whatever gaat gewoon de volgende Windows zijn die exact zo werkt als Windows 11 met wat meer aanpassingen...
0Hell-Slave
@Zodiac16 oktober 2021 21:22
je lokale OS is dan alleen maar iets om je PC mee op te starten
Dit zou uefi misschien al kunnen doen, want alle drivers heeft het al. :(
0Argantonis
@Zodiac17 oktober 2021 04:27
Dat zou mij juist extreem verbazen (als dat de enige optie is), al helemaal niet als het ook een mobiel OS moet zijn.

Ik zou niet in de veronderstelling zijn dat Nederlands internet gangbaar is in de wereld. Dat gaat nog decennia duren voor sommige landen waar nu ook gewoon Windows pc’s worden verkocht. En heb je wel eens internet geprobeerd te gebruiken in een vliegtuig? Geen pretje. Midden op zee? Ook niet.
0jmvdkolk
@Argantonis17 oktober 2021 10:43
Ik ben bang dat ze daar niet voldoende over nadenken. Office 365 is al jaren matig bruikbaar, in combinatie met SharePoint/OneDrive, als je internet niet snel genoeg is. En niet snel genoeg is al best snel is mijn ervaring. Waarom zouden ze daar bij Windows beter over nadenken?

[Reactie gewijzigd door jmvdkolk op 17 oktober 2021 10:44]

0Argantonis
@jmvdkolk17 oktober 2021 10:50
Ik ben bang dat ze daar niet voldoende over nadenken. Office 365 is al jaren matig bruikbaar, in combinatie met SharePoint/OneDrive, als je internet niet snel genoeg is. En niet snel genoeg is al best snel is mijn ervaring. Waarom zouden ze daar bij Windows beter over nadenken?
Maar Office 365 kán je ook puur lokaal gebruiken toch? Ik heb er niet mee gewerkt maar dat lijkt wel gesuggereerd te worden. Als Windows alléén online zou werken zonder alternatieve versie is dat heel wat anders.
0Pogostokje
@Argantonis17 oktober 2021 11:47
Ja hoor je kunt prima lokaal werken met Office 365 als het je gaat om de bekende programma's als Word, Excel, Powerpoint enzo. Het enige wat je mist zijn de features als het delen van je documenten met anderen of het gelijktijdig samenwerken in 1 document. Dat vereist dat het document is opgeslagen op Onedrive/Sharepoint en dat werkt alleen online. Office 365 heeft ook componenten waarvoor geen offline programma beschikbaar is en die werken uiteraard ook alleen online, zoals Forms of Streams.
0jmvdkolk
@Argantonis17 oktober 2021 15:26
Klopt. Je kan Office 365 prima alleen lokaal gebruiken. Maar als je het niet puur lokaal gebruikt, dan werkt niet alles even goed als je met online bestanden werkt. Wat ik bedoel te zeggen is dat Microsoft (en niet alleen Microsoft) uitgaat van een situatie die niet bij iedereen beschikbaar is.
0JustFogMaxi
@fRiEtJeSaTe16 oktober 2021 17:18
Idd, dealbreaker voor mij.
+1TescoRay
16 oktober 2021 16:20
Zijn er al reviews van Ryzen CPU performance van na de patch? Ben benieuwd hoe het er nu voor staat vergeleken met W10.
+1Vibonacci
@TescoRay16 oktober 2021 16:44
Ja, wil ik ook graag zien. Ik wacht specifiek met upgraden tot er geen performance degradations meer zijn voor Ryzen CPU's.
+1Zeurkool
@TescoRay16 oktober 2021 17:47
Jazeker zijn die er https://imgur.com/a/VAUDacR (niet van mezelf maar van een reddit user.).
Zelf merk ik ook echt enorm veel verschil.
+1Anoniem: 1351930
@TescoRay16 oktober 2021 17:56
Hier kan je voor en na de patch performance zien op post 18 met test van AIDA64 cache en memory Test
https://www.elevenforum.c...ld-22000-282-oct-15.1997/
+1gwystyl
16 oktober 2021 16:18
Op welk buildnummer zit de ISO die je nu vanaf de Microsoft site kan downloaden nu? Ik heb op zich een ondersteunde laptop, maar de vorige poging (gelijk na publieke beschikbaarheid) gaf wat problemen. Ik zie op het forum steeds nieuwe builds en problemen die opgelost zouden moeten zijn, maar ik probeer het nu eerst liever nog een keer op mijn oudere laptop die officieel niet ondersteund wordt....
+1Blokker_1999

@gwystyl16 oktober 2021 17:05
Dat zijn stabiele builds die je daar download. Die zouden dus altijd 22000.258 moeten zijn met de meest recente updates reeds geintegreerd.
+1SambalBij
@gwystyl16 oktober 2021 20:19
Welke ISO? De insider build ISO zit zo te zien op build 22454. (Maar dat is dev channel, geen beta/release preview)
(Zie https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/windows-insider/flight-hub/ die verwijst naar https://aka.ms/wipISO)

De reguliere download ISO zal inderaad de meest recente stabiele release zijn; momenteel 22000.258

[Reactie gewijzigd door SambalBij op 16 oktober 2021 20:22]

0xFeverr
@gwystyl16 oktober 2021 16:24
Ik dacht dat de Media Creation Tool een ISO samenstelde met (vrijwel) de laatste updates. Dat is anders dan de ISO gewoon van de site downloaden volgens mij.

Maar pin me er niet op vast.
+1bartvincke
@xFeverr16 oktober 2021 20:01
nee is laatste stabiele build die uitgebracht is
0GenomDalar1983
@xFeverr16 oktober 2021 16:26
Insider previews komen toch nooit via de Media Creation Tool?
+1TheZenMeister
16 oktober 2021 21:24
Heeft iemand ervaring met de verbeteringen voor meerdere schermen?
+1Raven__NL
@TheZenMeister16 oktober 2021 21:27
Ja, beide displays onthouden nu welke windows ze actief hadden met displayport. Dat was onder Win 10. Weet niet of je dit bedoeld.
+1red_arrow
17 oktober 2021 08:45
De update geïnstalleerd hier. Heb het gevoel dat het allemaal net iets snappier gaat. (Ryzen 5600x)
Maar misschien is het ook wel een onderbuikgevoel. Zoiets als je auto fijner lijkt te rijden als ie net gewassen en gepoetst is :)
Cinebench R23, waar ik toevallig een test mee gedaan had voor de update, gaf na de update wel een marginaal lagere score 11310 (voor de update) vs 11023. Geen idee overigens of deze benchmark representatief is voor de mogelijke prestatie problemen met de CPU's van AMD.
+1Prince
@red_arrow17 oktober 2021 11:46
Ik vraag me inderdaad ook af of het effectief een dermaat grote impact had in dagdagelijkse workloads.
Ik merkte bvb net na de win11 install dat bepaalde games veel sneller geladen waren. Ik weet helemaal niet waarom, maar bvb memories of mars was een spel dat ruim een minuut of 2 kon laden en nu plots minder dan 1 minuut.
Ik doe webdevelopement, DB onderhoud, games, geoanalises (serieus zware number crunching) en merkte enkel versnelling of gelijke prestaties tussen w10 naar w11.
Maar vanaf een specifieke benchmark ergens een slechter cijfertje geeft, zit het hele internet plots te zeggen hoe slecht w11 is voor AMD. Tot zover ik weet zou er een fout gezeten hebben in het uitlezen/bepalen van de timings van het L3 cache. Maar iedereen gaat er direct van uit dat MS in fout is, de benchmarktool juist is en MS onwil vertoont naar AMD en Intel voor trekt.
Voelt soms niet meer zo objectief aan naar mijn mening.
Ik zou graag een in depth artikel zien wat er exact fout was en hoe het opgelost was. En ook hoe het kan dat windows invloed heeft op zaken die op de cpu zelf gebeuren (cores en L3 zitten allemaal op de die). Ik zeg niet dat ik het allemaal beter weet , maar ik weet wel dat ik naar de site Tweakers ga om bij te leren en me te informeren op basis van duidelijke en objectieve informatie, en niet op basis van vooroordelen en 'van horen zeggen'.
+1tapkcir
17 oktober 2021 11:19
Kwam er gister achter dat remote play niet werkt met Windows 11.
+1ice angel
@tapkcir17 oktober 2021 19:15
Er is al 22478.rs online heeft voor dit probleem verholpen.
0tapkcir
@ice angel18 oktober 2021 01:40
Oh bij die release is het opgelost? Hoe lang duurt het dan voordat die fix in een gewone update zit?
0tapkcir
@ice angel18 oktober 2021 13:24
Hmm. Net de tip van Freekster opgevolgd (daar ik geen beta draai), maar met de update alleen helaas nog steeds niets. op een windows 10 pc werkt het wel gewoon. Argh. Vrees dat ik dan toch de boel maar weer opnieuw moet installeren :(.
0Roel1966
16 oktober 2021 18:27
Met die giga lijst aan fixes word alleen maar mijn vermoeden bevestigd namelijk dat Windows 11 eigenlijk te vroeg al op de markt gekomen is. Hieruit blijkt toch naar mijn mening dat Windows 11 nog zeer zeker bij lange na niet af is. Voor mij des te meer een rede om voorlopig nog maar eens af te wachten totdat Windows 11 enigszins stabiel is.

Mijn ervaring notabene hier op een Intel systeem was nu niet bepaald positief omdat om de haverklap de taakbalk vast hing. Vensters waren niet meer af te sluiten en wisselen tussen programma's via de icoontjes in de taakbalk ging niet meer. Kortom de hele workflow kwam het zeker niet ten goede om elke keer weer via omwegen te moeten werken.

Jammer dat ik hier niet nog een 2de systeempje heb staan om toch af en toe te kunnen testen.
+1Visgek82
@Roel196616 oktober 2021 18:41
Tja, ik draai al 11 sinds ik kan en ik heb niet 1 probleem of crash gehad. draait bij mij sneller en fijner en vooral intuïtiever dan 10.
+1Roel1966
@Visgek8216 oktober 2021 18:52
Intuïtiever kan ik zeker niet zeggen wanneer je op een 32 inch 21:9 monitor werkt met zo'n relatief klein startmenu. De startbalk is bij mij dan ook een heel stuk breder waarbij ik het juist handig vond dat je dan in de startbalk duidelijk de openstaande programma's kon zien. Qua workflow was het dan ook snel en handig om b.v. files dan in een programma te kunnen droppen wat bij Windows 11 niet werkt. Ook is het droppen een heel stuk moeilijker met die opeen gestapelde icoontjes.

Bij Windows 10 kon je b.v. ook het startscherm zelf qua grootte aanpassen wat zeker handig is wanneer je een groter scherm met meer plek hebt. Bij Windows 11 staat alles vast en moet je het maar doen met een voor mij te klein startscherm. Net als dat je ook geen groepen meer kan maken en alle programma's los staan. B.v. ik had alle Office programma's in een groep staan, alle Adobe programma's etc... wat voor mij veel handiger werkt.

Puur qua snelheid kon ik hier ook echt niet merken dat het systeem sneller was, integendeel, sommige programma's werkten zelfs ietwat langzamer. Althans dan puur gevoelsmatig maar oke dat kan ook deels nog wel komen doordat 'oudere' programma's misschien niet helemaal volledig compatibel zijn. Maar ook qua drivers zijn nog lang niet alle fabrikanten bij met nieuwe Windows 11 versies. Zeker, daar kan Microsoft weinig aan doen maar voor mij wel nog meer een rede om af te wachten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Roel1966 op 17 oktober 2021 18:00]

+1Mangu429
@Roel196616 oktober 2021 21:33
Met die giga lijst aan fixes word alleen maar mijn vermoeden bevestigd namelijk dat Windows 11 eigenlijk te vroeg al op de markt gekomen is. Hieruit blijkt toch naar mijn mening dat Windows 11 nog zeer zeker bij lange na niet af is.
Windows is nooit af.
Heb je de lijsten van Windows 10 updates wel eens bekeken. Of die van Windows 8, 7, ....
+1Roel1966
@Mangu42917 oktober 2021 18:10
Ben ik met je eens dat Windows nooit af is maar juist net om die rede begrijp ik niet helemaal waarom Microsoft dan persé Windows 11 er doorheen probeert te duwen. Het zou toch een stuk meer vertrouwen bieden wanneer meteen bij de 1ste start die lijst een heel stuk korter was geweest. Maar er staat de ene na de andere fix in terwijl er al tig preview versies rond zijn gegaan.

Bijna zou je denken dat Microsoft zich niets aantrekt van feedback die ze van gebruikers krijgen en hun ding proberen door te duwen. Zoals ook al meerdere reviewers vaak schrijven speelt denk ik geld hierbij de hoofdrol en het product zelf een bijzaak is geworden.
+1Loller1

@Roel196617 oktober 2021 17:08
Met die giga lijst aan fixes word alleen maar mijn vermoeden bevestigd namelijk dat Windows 11 eigenlijk te vroeg al op de markt gekomen is. Hieruit blijkt toch naar mijn mening dat Windows 11 nog zeer zeker bij lange na niet af is. Voor mij des te meer een rede om voorlopig nog maar eens af te wachten totdat Windows 11 enigszins stabiel is.
Dus Windows 7 is ook te vroeg gelanceerd? Want een changelog die nog veel langer was dan dit ging ook gepaard met een van de updates voor Windows 7 die Microsoft in 2020 er nog voor uitgaf. Dit gaat leeterlijk op voor iedere versie van Windows, iedere versie van macOS, iedere versie van welke Linux distro maar ook, en zelf iedere versie van de Linux kernel zelf.

Dit is een OS, mensen. Een programma van enkele GBs groot. Doe normaal. Daar zitten nu eenmaal altijd bugs in. Ze kunnen niet alles tegelijkertijd patchen.
+1Raven__NL
16 oktober 2021 21:27
Mijn windows explorer hangt vaak nadat ik mijn computer uit slaap haal. Andere hier ook last van?
+1IrBaboon79
16 oktober 2021 21:32
Ah, kijk - dit zal de preview build zijn van de fixes van de aankomende dinsdag patchronde… flink wat minor issues gaan er de komende weken uit zo te zien…mooi :)
Een hoop mensen hebben nu vast een stuk minder reden om te klagen - als ze nu ook nog iets toevoegen voor die startmenu klagers zal het wel rustig worden in de comments..
